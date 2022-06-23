With a Romeo and Juliet-style video to accompany the collection later posted by Cher, the introduction to Chersace starts with “Two icons, both alike in diva-energy”, and we’re sold from the get go.

According to retail intelligence site Edited, Pride-themed merchandise sales have increased by 98% compared to last year. Mainly due to real-life events happening again and everyone wanting to show their support with rainbow outfits, the site has also said how people are also more interested in investing in brands who actually donate to LGBTQ+ charities rather than “rainbow washing“ companies who don’t actually help the communities.

So, considering ‘Chersace’ is also supporting the 50th anniversary of the first Pride walk on 1 July 1972, we assume this collection is going to sell out, fast. Go, go, go!