The Cher x Versace (aka “Chersace”) collection is here to celebrate Pride month in style
Harriet Davey
To keep the momentum of Pride month going well past June, Cher has joined forced with Donatella Versace to create a capsule “Chersace” collection. You have to see it…
When two icons join forces, we expect great things. And this is exactly what happened when legendary singer Cher and Donatella Versace masterminded “Chersace“. The limited edition capsule collection – including a T-shirt, baseball cap and socks – is emblazoned with Versace’s instantly recognisable Medusa logo transformed with rainbow hues to support Pride month.
With all proceeds from sales going to LGBTQ+ charity Gender Spectrum, the organisation aims to create a gender-sensitive and inclusive environment for all children and teens.
Dropping the news on Instagram earlier this month, Cher commented that she was “just hanging at home rocking my new #Chersace T-shirt”. Of course, the Believe singer wore hers encrusted with crystals, but the one you can shop online at Versace.com is the same, sans sparkle. Donatella Versace was one of the first to comment on the post saying: “You are an angel, Cher! Thank you for joining me in celebrating Pride month so stunningly.”
Donatella, the chief creative officer of the Italian fashion house, quickly followed in her friend’s footsteps to show off the T-shirt complete with rainbow flag accessory.
With a Romeo and Juliet-style video to accompany the collection later posted by Cher, the introduction to Chersace starts with “Two icons, both alike in diva-energy”, and we’re sold from the get go.
According to retail intelligence site Edited, Pride-themed merchandise sales have increased by 98% compared to last year. Mainly due to real-life events happening again and everyone wanting to show their support with rainbow outfits, the site has also said how people are also more interested in investing in brands who actually donate to LGBTQ+ charities rather than “rainbow washing“ companies who don’t actually help the communities.
So, considering ‘Chersace’ is also supporting the 50th anniversary of the first Pride walk on 1 July 1972, we assume this collection is going to sell out, fast. Go, go, go!
Shop the Chersace collection
Chersace Pride T-shirt
As worn by Cher herself, the black T-shirt with rainbow Versace logo comes in sizes XS-4XL. To make it even more iconic, it also has Cher’s and Donatella’s autographs on the back.
Chersace Pride socks
Sure, they’re a pricey pair to add to your underwear drawer, but these socks are a piece of Cher history. Be quick before all the fans snap them up.
Chersace Pride baseball cap
A collector’s item if ever we’ve seen one, this Chersace cap will be the cherry on the cake for all your outfits way beyond Pride month.
