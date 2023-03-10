All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Toasty toes and luxurious loungewear finds are still on our wish list.
This week’s weather had us hibernating back in our homes, as just when spring seemed so close, the snow came down to send us back into winter (the joy). And it didn’t even last long enough for us to share it on socials, sacré bleu!
Dutiful duvet coats, trusty trenches and snuggly sweaters remain sturdy style staples for the foreseeable, but perhaps it’s time to put some attention on the everyday basics that bring us joy at home.
Whether it’s a pretty pair of PJs, a snuggly tracksuit or your favourite fluffy dressing gown, we all have at least one thing that truly makes us feel all cosy and comfy. But if you’re yet to find yours, or are after just a little extra lift in the loungewear department, a chic pair of slippers could be just the ticket.
You may also like
11 of the best spring sleepwear buys to have you snoozing in style
From fluffy faux fur options to gorgeous gingham, there’s a whole host to choose from, and we’ve rounded up nine of our favourites. Of course, you can count on Ugg to bring some serious warmth with its sheepskin styles, Next has a dupe for a much lower price point, and Desmond and Dempsey has brought its fabulous prints into footwear.
So, if the thought of toasty toes has you sold, keep reading to spot our edit of the best slippers to shop. And remember, they always make for a great Mother’s Day gift.
The White Company faux fur cross slider slippers
This style of slipper is incredibly popular, but leave it to The White Company to level up any loungewear. Oversized in fit to really lean into that fluffy look, they’re sure to keep your feet extra toasty.
Patricia Green Zoe gingham check slipper
Patricia Green creates a whole host of stunning slippers, so choosing just one pair was rather difficult. But in a gorgeous gingham with a top bow, this pair is just beautiful.
Shop Patricia Green Zoe gingham check slipper at Wolf & Badger, £126
Mamu Studios teddy buckle slipper
Looking like many a fashion fan’s favourite summer shoe, these Mamu Studios slippers are seriously stylish. In a soft sheepskin fabric with a statement side buckle, they’re chic and sophisticated.
Shop Mamu Studios teddy buckle slipper at Wolf & Badger, £100
Oliver Bonas tiger pink velvet slippers & drawstring bag
Walking on the wild side, these slippers are fabulous and fierce. With a tiger embroidered onto the pink velvet front, they’re pretty yet punchy and also make for the perfect present, coming with a drawstring gift bag.
Shop Oliver Bonas tiger pink velvet slippers & drawstring bag, £32
Vibi Venezia whipstitched velvet furlane slippers
Handcrafted from velvet with a whipstitched rubber sole, these slippers are certainly more of a luxurious find. Looking more like house shoes – if only we could always be this fancy – they’re sure to keep your feet looking fabulous whether paired with PJs or a trusty tracksuit.
Ugg scuffette sheepskin suede slippers
If, like us, you never want to take your Ugg boots off, you actually don’t have to. Leave your boots at the door and slip into these – just as soft, snuggly and toasty, we promise.
Desmond & Dempsey the Bromley parrot print
Desmond & Dempsey is famous for its fabulous printed pyjamas. So we couldn’t be happier to see the brand bring the bold patterns into slipper form. Made from quilted cotton with a light wool inner, they’re sure feel as lovely as they look.
FitFlop shuv two-bar shearling slides
There are few worse feelings than stepping outside in your slippers, only to get them sopping wet. So the thick soles of this FitFlop pair are sure to be a fabulous fix. You can now put the bins out without worry, voila.
Next suede mule slippers
In a sage green shade, few slippers are as perfect for spring as this Next pair. In a similar style to the beloved Ugg shape, the leather upper features a faux-fur lining for an extra snuggly finish.
Images: courtesy of brands