This week’s weather had us hibernating back in our homes, as just when spring seemed so close, the snow came down to send us back into winter (the joy). And it didn’t even last long enough for us to share it on socials, sacré bleu!

Dutiful duvet coats, trusty trenches and snuggly sweaters remain sturdy style staples for the foreseeable, but perhaps it’s time to put some attention on the everyday basics that bring us joy at home.

Whether it’s a pretty pair of PJs, a snuggly tracksuit or your favourite fluffy dressing gown, we all have at least one thing that truly makes us feel all cosy and comfy. But if you’re yet to find yours, or are after just a little extra lift in the loungewear department, a chic pair of slippers could be just the ticket.