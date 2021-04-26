Not content with making Oscars history last night as the first woman of colour and the second woman ever to win the coveted Best Director gong, Chloé Zhao also used the occasion to ever so subtly and very unintentionally cement her status as a style icon.

The Nomadland director, who is also the first woman to have received four nominations in the same year, took the ceremony’s ‘Inspirational and Aspirational’ dress code and ran with it, opting for a knitted Hermès dress from the brand’s autumn/winter 2021 collection and a pair of box-fresh white trainers for her red carpet debut.