What makes the perfect Christmas Day outfit? 9 fashion insiders weigh in on what they’ll be wearing
Whether you’re dressing to the nines or keeping it comfy and casual, the Christmas Day outfit is one to start planning now.
Christmas is right around the corner. While we’ve got a million things to do before the big day – buying presents, ordering food and wrapping up a work to-do list longer than we’d care to admit – our outfits for the 25 December are due some attention.
Whether you go for a glam look to sip champagne and pick away at presents or stay snuggly on the sofa for a movie marathon, the type of day you have planned directly impacts what you will wear. But that doesn’t mean selecting an outfit is plain sailing, so we spoke to 9 fashion insiders, from PRs to stylists, to see what they’ll be wearing come Christmas Day.
Best Christmas Day outfit ideas
Abbie Chapman
My family always makes a big deal about celebrating Christmas; we love being together, playing games and enjoying lots of yummy food, so comfort is key with my Christmas outfit. However, I have to live up to my reputation of being a little extra.
Black is always my go-to colour, although I love to have fun with my accessories. Sparkles are always a must for Christmas Day (five-year-old me is screaming with these shoes), and I love faux leather around this time of year – it’s always warm and transfers from day to night effortlessly.
Chaneen Saliee
For me, Christmas outfits have to be Christmassy, stunning and comfortable. So with that in mind, my go-to is this sheer dress from Asos. It gives party vibes with little effort on my part, especially when paired with my comfortable fit flop slides – I can because I’m hosting! I’ll feel so cosy and stunning all night long. As for Christmassy, it’s the colours that I look for instead of your typical Christmas icons. This way, I can wear this dress again and again throughout the year too. The magic happens with the accessories, and this Christmas, a touch of gold pulls my red Chrismassy ensemble all together.
Sarah Harrison
Christmas is a wonderful opportunity to go all out. This season I’m wholeheartedly embracing the joy of dressing up. This 16Arlington dress is perfect for a more formal Christmas Day party, where a modest length is called for, but it’s worth remembering that the brand does playful just as well. Think feather boas and sequin-saturated minis that’ll light up the dance floor. Fashion should always be fun and exciting, so go bold and wear a conversation-starting clutch bag and accent it with a pair of shoulder-skimming statement earrings. ’Tis the season!
Rokeya Khanum
My personal style always consists of statements in terms of detailing, whether that’s embellishment or quality fabric, and Christmas Day is no different. You can always find me wearing my brand, Khanum’s, for any occasion, which is a true reflection of my personal style. I design everything as an investment piece to last a lifetime, meaning I am constantly pulling dresses to wear from previous seasons for all occasions. I’ll spend Christmas morning in a pair of trousers from the brand paired with a casual top and statement earrings for an understated but glam look, but I’ll definitely change into one of our classic velvet dresses with a pearl finish in time for the main meal.
Stella Djanaieff
I love everything knitted during the cold winter months, so this cream-knitted dress from Leem makes the perfect Christmas party outfit with its elegant fold-over collar and dramatic sleeves. A knitted dress will keep you warm, comfy and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Pair with sparkling accessories and elegant gold jewellery like the pieces for a more dressed-up look.
Eshita Kabra-Davies
Obviously, it’s going to be something rotated, as we like to say in the By Rotation community. For the last two years, I wore the same rented burgundy Dior toile de jouy dress styled in different ways – with a burgundy blazer in 2020 and with a burgundy jumper on top in 2021. This year I’m switching it up and wearing a slinky red Rat & Boa ruffled slip dress from the By Rotation app and wearing my favourite Hayley Menzies cardigan.
Megan Horsnell
Now, who says leopard print can’t be for Christmas? This is a power jacket that has elevated a simple outfit underneath, and this is a great fashion formula for the big day. But most importantly, it is extremely comfortable thanks to the elasticated waistband (guilty!) on the trousers – I don’t want the Christmas bloat to get in the way of nailing a lewk for the festivities.
Ellis Ranson
If there is any time you can dress like a candy cane, Christmas is it. Yes, this year is all about sparkles and sequins, but that’s not for everyone. Try a style and shape that you know you love but bring a bit of red into your outfit. This dress is a steal for £39.99 from H&M, we don’t want to be spending loads on our Christmas Day wardrobe. But what I love about this dress is you could wear it to a Christmas party or event, then for Christmas Day, chuck on a cosy cream knit over the top it’s all about mixing it up this season. I’ve added a red court to really outshine Mrs Claus; I am one for getting dressed up and celebrating on Christmas Day.
Iman Leila
Finding the perfect Christmas party outfit is so hard, especially if you want a little glitz and glam. I’m not a massive fan of sequins, but since discovering Sleeper’s co-ords I’ve never felt so effortlessly chic. The feathered pyjama sets that I have never worn to bed because I’ve always been able to dress the pyjamas up with some colour heels or a bright red bag.
Images: courtesy of Boden; writers