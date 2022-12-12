Christmas is right around the corner. While we’ve got a million things to do before the big day – buying presents, ordering food and wrapping up a work to-do list longer than we’d care to admit – our outfits for the 25 December are due some attention.

Whether you go for a glam look to sip champagne and pick away at presents or stay snuggly on the sofa for a movie marathon, the type of day you have planned directly impacts what you will wear. But that doesn’t mean selecting an outfit is plain sailing, so we spoke to 9 fashion insiders, from PRs to stylists, to see what they’ll be wearing come Christmas Day.