Fashion

Christmas gift guide: the chicest coffee-table books

Billie Bhatia
A coffee-table book never goes out of fashion, and this Christmas they are looking extra chic. Here’s our round-up of the most fashionable ones to give this season. 

The lights have been lit and the shop windows have been dressed as we inch ever-closer to the most wonderful time of the year. But what to buy? Something that is meaningful, inspired and beautiful, perhaps? Enter the coffee-table book. With an overwhelming number on offer from interiors to food and from travel to even the nichest of hobbies catered for, it’s hard to see the wood from the trees.

The true measure of a coffee-table book is one that is timeless in content as well as adding something chic from an interiors point of view. That’s where a fashion coffee-table book comes into play. Whether it’s a retrospective on one of the iconic designers such as Christian Dior or Karl Lagerfeld, a collection of treasured photographs or even the history of fashion itself, you can’t go wrong.

If you are feeling super generous go for a stack of coffee-table books, nothing will transform an uninspired table top faster. Plus, just think how cultured they’ll look.

We have rounded up the books guaranteed to any coffee-table. 

  • Tim Walker: Shoot For The Moon

    Tim Walker: Shoot For The Moon

    Fashion photography lovers will have already caught Tim Walker’s recent fantastical V&A exhibition and now you can take a piece of it home. 

    Tim Walker: Shoot For The moon, £85, V&A 

    Buy Tim Walker Book Here

  • Luke Edward Hall: Greco Disco

    Luke Edward Hall Greco Disco
    Luke Edward Hall: Greco Disco

    London-based artist and interiors designer Luke Edward Hall has found a fan base among the fashion crowd. Having collaborated with Kurt Geiger and Habitat this year, his debut book Greco Disco is a collection of all his designs from homewares to ceramics. 

    Luke Edward Hall: Greco Disco, £45, Alex Eagle 

    Buy Luke Edward Hall Book Here

  • Dior Lindbergh

    Dior Lindbergh

    The late fashion photographer’s idea was this: 70 years of Dior set against the backdrop of New York’s Times Square. With unprecedented access to the Dior archives and featuring a selection of the house’s most iconic looks this is a book to marvel over time and time again. 

    Dior Lindbergh, £150, Taschen 

    Buy Dior Lindbergh Book Here

  • Chic Stays

    Chic Stays

    For those that love fashion and travel, Condé Nast Traveller’s Chic Stays is a must. With essays from Sofia Coppola’s luxurious family retreat in beautiful Bernalda, Italy, to the beaches of Kate Winslet’s secret Scottish hideaway of Eilean Shona, to Kate Moss’s favorite beach in the Maldives you won’t be able to put it down. 

    Chic Stays, £73, Assouline 

    Buy Chic Stays Book Here

  • Always Audrey: Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star.

    Always Audrey: Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star.
    Always Audrey: Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star.

    When you think of fashion icons, Audrey Hepburn is always at the very top of the list. Go back in time with a book that features rare and never-before-seen pictures of Hollywood’s golden girl. 

    Always Audrey: Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star., £45, Amazon.co.uk

    Buy Audrey Hepburn Book Here

  • Chanel: Collections and Creations

    Chanel: Collections and Creations
    Chanel: Collections and Creations

    Chanel’s show sets (the airport hanger, the supermarket, the space ship, the beach) have become just as legendary as the collections seen on such platforms. Now’s your chance to enjoy both. 

    Chanel: Collections and Creations, £25, H&M

    Buy Chanel Book Here

  • The Fashion Book

    The Fashion Book
    The Fashion Book

    Hailed as the style bible, the easy-to-use A-Z guide spans two centuries of fashion, The Fashion Book is as much an education as it is a wonder to behold. 

    The Fashion Book, £25, Net-A-Porter 

    Buy The Fashion Book Here

  • Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography

    Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography
    Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography

    The original street style photographer, Bill Cunningham’s pictures were a favourite for New York Times readers and industry insiders. This beautiful look-back at his greatest hits will be welcome on any coffee-table. 

    Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography, £50, Waterstones

    Buy Bill Cunningham Book Here

Images: Courtesy of brands 

Stylist Daily