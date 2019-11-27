Christmas gift guide: the chicest coffee-table books

The true measure of a coffee-table book is one that is timeless in content as well as adding something chic from an interiors point of view. That’s where a fashion coffee-table book comes into play. Whether it’s a retrospective on one of the iconic designers such as Christian Dior or Karl Lagerfeld, a collection of treasured photographs or even the history of fashion itself, you can’t go wrong.

If you are feeling super generous go for a stack of coffee-table books, nothing will transform an uninspired table top faster. Plus, just think how cultured they’ll look.

We have rounded up the books guaranteed to any coffee-table.