Christmas gift guide: the chicest coffee-table books
- Billie Bhatia
A coffee-table book never goes out of fashion, and this Christmas they are looking extra chic. Here’s our round-up of the most fashionable ones to give this season.
The lights have been lit and the shop windows have been dressed as we inch ever-closer to the most wonderful time of the year. But what to buy? Something that is meaningful, inspired and beautiful, perhaps? Enter the coffee-table book. With an overwhelming number on offer from interiors to food and from travel to even the nichest of hobbies catered for, it’s hard to see the wood from the trees.
The true measure of a coffee-table book is one that is timeless in content as well as adding something chic from an interiors point of view. That’s where a fashion coffee-table book comes into play. Whether it’s a retrospective on one of the iconic designers such as Christian Dior or Karl Lagerfeld, a collection of treasured photographs or even the history of fashion itself, you can’t go wrong.
If you are feeling super generous go for a stack of coffee-table books, nothing will transform an uninspired table top faster. Plus, just think how cultured they’ll look.
We have rounded up the books guaranteed to any coffee-table.
Tim Walker: Shoot For The Moon
Fashion photography lovers will have already caught Tim Walker’s recent fantastical V&A exhibition and now you can take a piece of it home.
Tim Walker: Shoot For The moon, £85, V&A
Luke Edward Hall: Greco Disco
London-based artist and interiors designer Luke Edward Hall has found a fan base among the fashion crowd. Having collaborated with Kurt Geiger and Habitat this year, his debut book Greco Disco is a collection of all his designs from homewares to ceramics.
Luke Edward Hall: Greco Disco, £45, Alex Eagle
Dior Lindbergh
The late fashion photographer’s idea was this: 70 years of Dior set against the backdrop of New York’s Times Square. With unprecedented access to the Dior archives and featuring a selection of the house’s most iconic looks this is a book to marvel over time and time again.
Dior Lindbergh, £150, Taschen
Chic Stays
For those that love fashion and travel, Condé Nast Traveller’s Chic Stays is a must. With essays from Sofia Coppola’s luxurious family retreat in beautiful Bernalda, Italy, to the beaches of Kate Winslet’s secret Scottish hideaway of Eilean Shona, to Kate Moss’s favorite beach in the Maldives you won’t be able to put it down.
Chic Stays, £73, Assouline
Always Audrey: Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star.
When you think of fashion icons, Audrey Hepburn is always at the very top of the list. Go back in time with a book that features rare and never-before-seen pictures of Hollywood’s golden girl.
Always Audrey: Six Iconic Photographers. One Legendary Star., £45, Amazon.co.uk
Chanel: Collections and Creations
Chanel’s show sets (the airport hanger, the supermarket, the space ship, the beach) have become just as legendary as the collections seen on such platforms. Now’s your chance to enjoy both.
Chanel: Collections and Creations, £25, H&M
The Fashion Book
Hailed as the style bible, the easy-to-use A-Z guide spans two centuries of fashion, The Fashion Book is as much an education as it is a wonder to behold.
The Fashion Book, £25, Net-A-Porter
Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography
The original street style photographer, Bill Cunningham’s pictures were a favourite for New York Times readers and industry insiders. This beautiful look-back at his greatest hits will be welcome on any coffee-table.
Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography, £50, Waterstones
