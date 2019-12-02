Christmas Gift Guide: The most beautiful designer gifts under £500
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
With Christmas officially around the corner, we’ve rounded up the most beautiful designer gifts under £500. Happy shopping.
It’s officially Christmas: chestnuts are roasting, fires are roaring, Michael Bublé is on repeat and advent calendar treats are acting as breakfast food across the country.
When it comes to Christmas shopping, though, we bet you fall into one of two categories; either you have meticulously planned every present for friends and family, bought them six months ago and have got them all wrapped, labelled and ready to go in to a festive storage unit. Or (like me) you have refused to do anything festive (including Christmas shopping) until 1 December hit, and now it has, it’s time to get shopping.
Opening any present on Christmas morning sparks a joy unbeknown to you the rest of the year – even the socks you didn’t really want evoke a smile – but there is nothing more magical than ripping back that brown paper to reveal something you really wanted rather than needed. Something with a shiny logo attached to it, something designer.
But we know designer presents come with a designer price-tag, which is why we have rounded up the best designer gifts under £500.
From the chicest handbags to the coolest jewellery, gift giving never looked so good.
Emilia Wickstead pyjamas
Nothing tops off a day of ultimate indulgence than going to sleep in designer pyjamas, and no pair is prettier than Emilia Wickstead’s ditsy floral shirt and bottoms.
Floral-printed cotton pyjamas, £490, Emilia Wickstead
Prada satin headband
Responsible for the headband craze of both 2018 and 2017, the Prada headband has reached icon status - and those who wear it will also share such status. Now that’s a Christmas present.
Pink satin headband, £170, Prada
Christian Louboutin pumps
Red soles aren’t just for Christmas, they are for life. A contemporary classic, the heeled suede Louboutin 85mm pump is sure to set hearts aflame.
Black suede pumps, £495, Christian Louboutin
Saint Laurent rubix cube
Christmas entertainment, but make it fashion.
Checkered brain-teaser, £70, Saint Laurent
Raey cashmere roll neck
Take on the winter months in the perfect cashmere roll neck jumper. Wear with cream denim for an easy day time look and over a silk dress for the evening.
Cashmere jumper, £495, Raey
Preen by Thorton Bregazzi cushion
Known for their feminine florals and frills, this Preen by Thornton Bregazzi is a fashionable addition to any home.
Satin and velvet cushion, £185, Preen By Thornton Bregazzi
Jacquemus gold earrings
The gift of gold never goes out of fashion, and neither will these Jacquemus letter-drop earrings.
Multi-hoop earrings, £375, Jacquemus
Ganni parka jacket
Danish cult-brand Ganni serve up serious outerwear and this beieg parka is no different. The outdoor companion you never know you needed.
Parka jacket, £390, Ganni
Victoria Beckham t-shirt
With a classic tongue-in-cheek slogan and luxe feel, Victoria Beckham puts her stamp on the classic white t-shirt.
White t-shirt, £95, Victoria Beckham
Anissa Kermiche vase
Garnering the homes of every stylish influencer, the ‘Love Handles’ vase from jewellery designer Anissa Kermiche, comes up trumps on insider wish-lists (ours included).
’Love Handles’ vase, £340, Anissa Kermiche
Celine bracelet
Long-standing fans of Celine will already be familiar with the house’s gold jewellery offering. This season, creative director Hedi Slimane puts a new spin on and old classic.
Gold bracelet, £325, Celine
Off-White make-up bag
For those who need some help with organisation, or for those seriously into organisation.
Make-up bag, £165, Off-White
Tiffany & Co porcelain trays
Bring Tiffany & Co’s iconic blue into your home via their set of 4 porcelain trays. For jewellery, snacks or just as a decorative feature they are bound to induce some serious swooning.
Set of 4 plates, £190, Tiffany & Co
Christmas gift guide: Stella McCartney bag
Stella McCartney serves up the ideal cross-body bag, and naturally, it’s good for the planet too.
Cross-body camera bag, £450, Stella McCartney
Erdem earrings
Trust red-carpet maverick Erdem, to come up with show-stopping jewellery at an affordable price.
Crystal earrings, £275, Erdem
Bottega Veneta mini pouch bag
Without a doubt Bottega Veneta’s ‘Pouch’ bag was the bag of 2019. Normally coming in over £2,000 this super sweet mini version is available for a fraction of the price.
Mini ‘Pouch’ bag, £465, Bottega Veneta
Chloé wallet
Classic, chic and actually useful - thank you Chloé.
Leather wallet, £355, Chloé
Gucci candle
There are candles and then there are Gucci candles.
Rose-print candle, £435, Gucci
BY FAR sandals
A mix between an evening shoe and the barely-there sandal that found fame this summer, BY FAR have got you covered for the festive season and the months ahead.
Black sandals, £352, BY FAR
Dinosaur Designs resin bowl
Designer gifts need not be limited to clothes and accessories, we will gladly take homewares like this too.
Resin salad bowl, £355, Dinosaur Designs
Maria Tash diamond earring
Responsible for the teeny tiny earring movement, jeweller Maria Tash has amassed an army of followers for her #curatedear designs. Join the club with this diamond hoop.
Diamond earring, £420, Maria Tash
Rixo shell bag
The cool girls wear Rixo dresses and the even cooler girls wear Rixo bags.
Shell detail bag, £225, Rixo
Alessandra Rich chandelier earrings
For those seeking Christmas sparkle, look no further.
Crystal earrings, £400, Alessandra Rich
Agent Provocateur dressing gown
Set the luxury bar high by swapping in your current dressing gown, for a silk embroidered number from Agent Provocateur.
Silk dressing gown, £325, Agent Provocateur
Mulberry tartan scarf
Add a heritage feel to even the simplest of looks with Mulberry’s checked scarf.
Checked scarf, £150, Mulberry
JW Anderson anchor logo wallet
For all your Christmas spending money…
Anchor wallet, £160, JW Anderson
Fendi sunglasses
Fendi take a classic eyewear shape and immediately give the it a modern spin with their all over Fendi logo print.
Cat-eye sunglasses, £229, Fendi
Loewe printed scarf
Oversized silk scarf with delicate fringing at the edges courtesy of Loewe will bring colour and texture to every outfit.
Printed scarf, £395, Loewe
Images: Courtesy of brands