Christmas Gift Guide: The most beautiful designer gifts under £500

It’s officially Christmas: chestnuts are roasting, fires are roaring, Michael Bublé is on repeat and advent calendar treats are acting as breakfast food across the country.

When it comes to Christmas shopping, though, we bet you fall into one of two categories; either you have meticulously planned every present for friends and family, bought them six months ago and have got them all wrapped, labelled and ready to go in to a festive storage unit. Or (like me) you have refused to do anything festive (including Christmas shopping) until 1 December hit, and now it has, it’s time to get shopping.