Christmas Gift Guide: The most beautiful designer gifts under £500

Billie Bhatia
Christmas gift guide: designer gifts under £500

With Christmas officially around the corner, we’ve rounded up the most beautiful designer gifts under £500. Happy shopping. 

It’s officially Christmas: chestnuts are roasting, fires are roaring, Michael Bublé is on repeat and advent calendar treats are acting as breakfast food across the country. 

When it comes to Christmas shopping, though, we bet you fall into one of two categories; either you have meticulously planned every present for friends and family, bought them six months ago and have got them all wrapped, labelled and ready to go in to a festive storage unit. Or (like me) you have refused to do anything festive (including Christmas shopping) until 1 December hit, and now it has, it’s time to get shopping.

Opening any present on Christmas morning sparks a joy unbeknown to you the rest of the year – even the socks you didn’t really want evoke a smile – but there is nothing more magical than ripping back that brown paper to reveal something you really wanted rather than needed. Something with a shiny logo attached to it, something designer.

But we know designer presents come with a designer price-tag, which is why we have rounded up the best designer gifts under £500. 

From the chicest handbags to the coolest jewellery, gift giving never looked so good. 

  • Emilia Wickstead pyjamas

    Emilia Wickstead printed pyjamas
    Nothing tops off a day of ultimate indulgence than going to sleep in designer pyjamas, and no pair is prettier than Emilia Wickstead’s ditsy floral shirt and bottoms. 

    Floral-printed cotton pyjamas, £490, Emilia Wickstead 

    Buy Emilia Wickstead Pyjamas Here

  • Prada satin headband

    Designer gift guide: Prada satin headband
    Responsible for the headband craze of both 2018 and 2017, the Prada headband has reached icon status - and those who wear it will also share such status. Now that’s a Christmas present. 

    Pink satin headband, £170, Prada 

    Buy Prada Headband Here

  • Christian Louboutin pumps

    Christmas gift guide: Christian Louboutin pumps
    Red soles aren’t just for Christmas, they are for life. A contemporary classic, the heeled suede Louboutin 85mm pump is sure to set hearts aflame. 

    Black suede pumps, £495, Christian Louboutin 

    Buy Christian Louboutin Shoes Here

  • Saint Laurent rubix cube

    Christmas gift guide: Saint Laurent rubix cube
    Christmas entertainment, but make it fashion. 

    Checkered brain-teaser, £70, Saint Laurent 

    Buy Saint Laurent Brain-teaser Here

  • Raey cashmere roll neck

    Christmas gift guide: Raey cashmere roll neck
    Take on the winter months in the perfect cashmere roll neck jumper. Wear with cream denim for an easy day time look and over a silk dress for the evening. 

    Cashmere jumper, £495, Raey 

    Buy Raey Jumper Here

  • Preen by Thorton Bregazzi cushion

    Christmas gift guide: Preen by Thornton Bregazzi cushion
    Known for their feminine florals and frills, this Preen by Thornton Bregazzi is a fashionable addition to any home.

     Satin and velvet cushion, £185, Preen By Thornton Bregazzi 

    Buy Preen By Thornton Bregazzi Cushion Here

  • Jacquemus gold earrings

    Christmas gift guide: Jacquemus gold earrings
    The gift of gold never goes out of fashion, and neither will these Jacquemus letter-drop earrings. 

    Multi-hoop earrings, £375, Jacquemus 

    Buy Jacquemus Earrings Here

  • Ganni parka jacket

    Christmas gift guide: Ganni parka jacket
    Danish cult-brand Ganni serve up serious outerwear and this beieg parka is no different. The outdoor companion you never know you needed. 

    Parka jacket, £390, Ganni 

    Buy Ganni Parka Here

  • Victoria Beckham t-shirt

    Christmas gift guide: Victoria Beckham t-shirt
    With a classic tongue-in-cheek slogan and luxe feel, Victoria Beckham puts her stamp on the classic white t-shirt. 

    White t-shirt, £95, Victoria Beckham 

    Buy Victoria Beckham T-shirt Here

  • Anissa Kermiche vase

    Christmas gift guide: Anissa Kermiche vase
    Garnering the homes of every stylish influencer, the ‘Love Handles’ vase from jewellery designer Anissa Kermiche, comes up trumps on insider wish-lists (ours included). 

    ’Love Handles’ vase, £340, Anissa Kermiche 

    Buy Anissa Kermiche Vase Here

  • Celine bracelet

    Christmas gift guide: Celine bracelet
    Long-standing fans of Celine will already be familiar with the house’s gold jewellery offering. This season, creative director Hedi Slimane puts a new spin on and old classic. 

    Gold bracelet, £325, Celine 

    Buy Celine Bracelet Here

  • Off-White make-up bag

    Christmas gift guide: Off-White make-up bag
    For those who need some help with organisation, or for those seriously into organisation. 

    Make-up bag, £165, Off-White 

    Buy Off-White Make-up Bag

  • Tiffany & Co porcelain trays

    Christmas gift guide: Tiffany & Co porcelain trays
    Bring Tiffany & Co’s iconic blue into your home via their set of 4 porcelain trays. For jewellery, snacks or just as a decorative feature they are bound to induce some serious swooning. 

    Set of 4 plates, £190, Tiffany & Co 

    Buy Tiffany & Co Plates Here

  • Christmas gift guide: Stella McCartney bag

    Christmas gift guide: Stella McCartney bag
    Stella McCartney serves up the ideal cross-body bag, and naturally, it’s good for the planet too. 

    Cross-body camera bag, £450, Stella McCartney 

    Buy Stella McCartney Bag Here

  • Erdem earrings

    Christmas gift guide: Erdem earrings
    Trust red-carpet maverick Erdem, to come up with show-stopping jewellery at an affordable price. 

    Crystal earrings, £275, Erdem 

    Buy Erdem Earrings Here

  • Bottega Veneta mini pouch bag

    Christmas gift guide: Bottega Veneta mini pouch bag
    Without a doubt Bottega Veneta’s ‘Pouch’ bag was the bag of 2019. Normally coming in over £2,000 this super sweet mini version is available for a fraction of the price. 

    Mini ‘Pouch’ bag, £465, Bottega Veneta 

    Buy Bottega Veneta Bag Here

  • Chloé wallet

    Christmas gift guide: Chloé wallet
    Classic, chic and actually useful - thank you Chloé. 

    Leather wallet, £355, Chloé

    Buy Chloé Wallet Here

  • Gucci candle

    Christmas gift guide: Gucci candle
    There are candles and then there are Gucci candles. 

    Rose-print candle, £435, Gucci 

    Buy Gucci Candle Here

  • BY FAR sandals

    Christmas gift guide: BY FAR sandals
    A mix between an evening shoe and the barely-there sandal that found fame this summer, BY FAR have got you covered for the festive season and the months ahead. 

    Black sandals, £352, BY FAR 

    Buy By Far Sandals Here

  • Dinosaur Designs resin bowl

    Christmas gift guide: Dinosaur Designs resin bowl
    Designer gifts need not be limited to clothes and accessories, we will gladly take homewares like this too. 

    Resin salad bowl, £355, Dinosaur Designs 

    Buy Dinosaur Designs Bowl Here

  • Maria Tash diamond earring

    Christmas gift guide: Maria Tash diamond earring
    Responsible for the teeny tiny earring movement, jeweller Maria Tash has amassed an army of followers for her #curatedear designs. Join the club with this diamond hoop. 

    Diamond earring, £420, Maria Tash 

    Buy Maria Tash Earring Here

  • Rixo shell bag

    Christmas gift guide: Rixo shell bag
    The cool girls wear Rixo dresses and the even cooler girls wear Rixo bags. 

    Shell detail bag, £225, Rixo 

    Buy Rixo Bag Here

  • Alessandra Rich chandelier earrings

    Christmas gift guide: Alessandra Rich chandelier earrings
    For those seeking Christmas sparkle, look no further. 

    Crystal earrings, £400, Alessandra Rich 

    Buy Alessandra Rich Earrings Here

  • Agent Provocateur dressing gown

    Christmas gift guide: Agent Provocateur dressing gown
    Set the luxury bar high by swapping in your current dressing gown, for a silk embroidered number from Agent Provocateur. 

    Silk dressing gown, £325, Agent Provocateur 

    Buy Agent Provocateur Dressing Gown Here

  • Mulberry tartan scarf

    Christmas gift guide: Mulberry tartan scarf
    Add a heritage feel to even the simplest of looks with Mulberry’s checked scarf. 

    Checked scarf, £150, Mulberry 

    Buy Mulberry Scarf Here

  • JW Anderson anchor logo wallet

    Christmas gift guide: JW Anderson anchor logo wallet
    For all your Christmas spending money… 

    Anchor wallet, £160, JW Anderson 

    Buy JW Anderson Wallet Here

  • Fendi sunglasses

    Christmas gift guide: Fendi sunglasses
    Fendi take a classic eyewear shape and immediately give the it a modern spin with their all over Fendi logo print. 

    Cat-eye sunglasses, £229, Fendi 

    Buy Fendi Sunglasses Here

  • Loewe printed scarf

    Christmas gift guide: Loewe printed scarf
    Oversized silk scarf with delicate fringing at the edges courtesy of Loewe will bring colour and texture to every outfit. 

    Printed scarf, £395, Loewe 

    Buy Loewe Scarf Here

