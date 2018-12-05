Christmas Gift Guide: The most fashionable homeware out there
- Billie Bhatia
Because we all know interiors are the new it-bags…
There once was a time where your parents dragging you around the homeware section of a department store (as they ‘oohed’ and ‘aahed’ over ceramics) was the bane of your entire being. Why did you have to look at vases when you could be road testing Tammy Girl’s latest threads across the road? When we have our own place to live, we certainly will not care whether our napkin rings match our starched linen napkins.
How wrong we were. It seems a day doesn’t pass where we don’t drool over a designer cushion, the perfectly imperfect vase or hand painted crockery. Our homes have become and an extension of our own personal style - for some it’s a riot of colour, for others a paired back minimalism.
Either way, one thing is for certain: we just can’t get enough. Shop our edit of the most fashionable pieces to treat your home to now.
There are cushions and then there are Gucci hand embroidered cat cushions. Instagram at the ready.
Embroidered cushion, £875, Gucci
Due to popular demand Laura Jackson and Alice Levine launched a second collection for Habitat of beautiful motif crockery, painted vases and block colour utensil pots. If you needed a reason to start spending nights hosting dinner parties, this is it.
Pink and green side plate, £12, Habitat
Gone are the days when we wanted a Tiffany and Co. diamond ring for Christmas; now all we are interested in are the porcelain cups.
Bone china paper cups, £95, Tiffany & Co.
Add a little feminine touch to your home with 8 of Soho Home’s finest pink candles. Perfect in a brass candle holder.
Pink candles, £18, Soho Home
Make your couch the epitome of cosy with UGG’s fluffy throw
Grey throw, £120, UGG
Habitat have got a knack for teaming up with fashion’s hottest people, so as well as Jackson & Levine they also launched a collection with Shrimps - think power pink and punchy. The perfect addition to that velvet sofa you’ve been lusting after.
Embroidered cushion, £60, Habitat x Shrimps
In honour of the newly opened Millicent Fawcett room at Sketch, Bella Freud has created a special collection for the restaurant inspired by Fawcett’s work. Even better, part of the proceeds from the sale of the range will be donated to the Fawcett Society.
’Woman’ tea pot, £90, Bella Freud (available at plinth.uk.com)
Bring the sunshine inside your house with Anthropologie’s big dot rug.
SUNO artist collaboration rug, £298, Anthropologie
Leave it to Anya Hindmarch to come up with the most genius scent diffuser, and this one (you guessed it) smells like pencil shavings. Like school, but better.
Pencil shavings diffuser, £99, Anya Hindmarch
Coffee tables don’t get more colourful or more chic than this number from Marni Market.
Metal table, £180, Marni Market
Looking for something to garner your walls? Illustrator and artist, Fee Greening’s signature letters are cooler than cool.
’C’ letter original quill and ink drawing, £300, Fee Greening at partnershipseditions.com
Italian taste-maker, La DoubleJ, has released her own capsule of beautifully designed plates that are almost too good to eat off.
Set of two plates, £98, La DoubleJ
Transform your sofa to all things bright and beautiful with Liberty’s iconic prints.
Velvet square cushion, £125, Liberty
Walk on the wild side with… but in the comfort of your own home.
Leopard print lampshade, £145, Barlow and Barlow
Whilst it is difficult to keep plants alive, you might be more inclined to pay the utmost attention to your fern if it’s inside this Matilda Goad pot.
Scallop planter, £36, Matilda Goad
Interiors that are beautiful and functional? Sold.
Toaster, £499.95, Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana at johnlewis.com
This plate might be too good to eat off, but if you do decide there is a food group worthy for its beauty, we recommend cheese.
Floral plate, £14, Anthropologie
This cushion will be close to our hearts, to be honest we wont be letting it out of our sights.
’Close to my heart’ cushion, £160, Bella Freud
Clean and sweet in design, this Raawii vase is perfect for flowers, long stems of greenery or even your wooden spoons.
Ceramic vase, £45, Raawii
So beautifully ‘extra’, we will take a whole sofa full please.
Floral-print silk cushion, £175, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi
You will be fighting over who makes the morning coffee with this set from Tom Dixon.
Stainless steel gift set, £225, Tom Dixon
An easy centre piece for every dinner party you plan on hosting in the new year, and you only need one flower in this vase to make it effective.
Vase, £76, Anthropologie
Do away with the traditional and snap up ANNA+NINA’s crocodile candle holder, highly recommended with pink candles (see Soho Home above).
Crocodile candle holder, £134, ANNA+NINA
Sprinkle some luxury across the house, your sofa will be forever grateful for a Fendi throw.
FF logo blanket, £980, Fendi
If it’s playful you’re after, look no further than Paul Smith. Work will almost be bearable with this lamp by your side.
Table lamp, £190, Paul Smith