Fashion

Christmas Gift Guide: The most fashionable homeware out there

Posted by
Billie Bhatia
Published

Because we all know interiors are the new it-bags…

There once was a time where your parents dragging you around the homeware section of a department store (as they ‘oohed’ and ‘aahed’ over ceramics) was the bane of your entire being. Why did you have to look at vases when you could be road testing Tammy Girl’s latest threads across the road? When we have our own place to live, we certainly will not care whether our napkin rings match our starched linen napkins.

How wrong we were. It seems a day doesn’t pass where we don’t drool over a designer cushion, the perfectly imperfect vase or hand painted crockery. Our homes have become and an extension of our own personal style - for some it’s a riot of colour, for others a paired back minimalism.

Either way, one thing is for certain: we just can’t get enough. Shop our edit of the most fashionable pieces to treat your home to now.  

There are cushions and then there are Gucci hand embroidered cat cushions. Instagram at the ready. 

Embroidered cushion, £875, Gucci 

SHOP NOW

Due to popular demand Laura Jackson and Alice Levine launched a second collection for Habitat of beautiful motif crockery, painted vases and block colour utensil pots. If you needed a reason to start spending nights hosting dinner parties, this is it. 

Pink and green side plate, £12, Habitat 

SHOP NOW

Gone are the days when we wanted a Tiffany and Co. diamond ring for Christmas; now all we are interested in are the porcelain cups. 

Bone china paper cups, £95, Tiffany & Co. 

SHOP NOW

Add a little feminine touch to your home with 8 of Soho Home’s finest pink candles. Perfect in a brass candle holder. 

Pink candles, £18, Soho Home 

SHOP NOW

Make your couch the epitome of cosy with UGG’s fluffy throw

Grey throw, £120, UGG

SHOP NOW

Habitat have got a knack for teaming up with fashion’s hottest people, so as well as Jackson & Levine they also launched a collection with Shrimps - think power pink and punchy. The perfect addition to that velvet sofa you’ve been lusting after. 

Embroidered cushion, £60, Habitat x Shrimps 

SHOP NOW

In honour of the newly opened Millicent Fawcett room at Sketch, Bella Freud has created a special collection for the restaurant inspired by Fawcett’s work. Even better, part of the proceeds from the sale of the range will be donated to the Fawcett Society. 

’Woman’ tea pot, £90, Bella Freud (available at plinth.uk.com)

SHOP NOW

Bring the sunshine inside your house with Anthropologie’s big dot rug. 

SUNO artist collaboration rug, £298, Anthropologie 

SHOP NOW

Leave it to Anya Hindmarch to come up with the most genius scent diffuser, and this one (you guessed it) smells like pencil shavings. Like school, but better. 

Pencil shavings diffuser, £99, Anya Hindmarch 

SHOP NOW

 Coffee tables don’t get more colourful or more chic than this number from Marni Market. 

Metal table, £180, Marni Market 

SHOP NOW

Looking for something to garner your walls? Illustrator and artist, Fee Greening’s signature letters are cooler than cool. 

’C’ letter original quill and ink drawing, £300, Fee Greening at partnershipseditions.com

Italian taste-maker, La DoubleJ, has released her own capsule of beautifully designed plates that are almost too good to eat off. 

Set of two plates, £98, La DoubleJ 

SHOP NOW

Transform your sofa to all things bright and beautiful with Liberty’s iconic prints. 

Velvet square cushion, £125, Liberty 

SHOP NOW

Walk on the wild side with… but in the comfort of your own home. 

Leopard print lampshade, £145, Barlow and Barlow 

SHOP NOW

Whilst it is difficult to keep plants alive, you might be more inclined to pay the utmost attention to your fern if it’s inside this Matilda Goad pot. 

Scallop planter, £36, Matilda Goad 

SHOP NOW

Interiors that are beautiful and functional? Sold. 

Toaster, £499.95, Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana at johnlewis.com

SHOP NOW

This plate might be too good to eat off, but if you do decide there is a food group worthy for its beauty, we recommend cheese. 

Floral plate, £14, Anthropologie

SHOP NOW

This cushion will be close to our hearts, to be honest we wont be letting it out of our sights. 

’Close to my heart’ cushion, £160, Bella Freud 

SHOP NOW

Clean and sweet in design, this Raawii vase is perfect for flowers, long stems of greenery or even your wooden spoons. 

Ceramic vase, £45, Raawii 

SHOP NOW

So beautifully ‘extra’, we will take a whole sofa full please. 

Floral-print silk cushion, £175, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi 

You will be fighting over who makes the morning coffee with this set from Tom Dixon. 

Stainless steel gift set, £225, Tom Dixon 

SHOP NOW

An easy centre piece for every dinner party you plan on hosting in the new year, and you only need one flower in this vase to make it effective. 

Vase, £76, Anthropologie 

SHOP NOW

Do away with the traditional and snap up ANNA+NINA’s crocodile candle holder, highly recommended with pink candles (see Soho Home above). 

Crocodile candle holder, £134, ANNA+NINA 

SHOP NOW

Sprinkle some luxury across the house, your sofa will be forever grateful for a Fendi throw. 

FF logo blanket, £980, Fendi 

SHOP NOW

If it’s playful you’re after, look no further than Paul Smith. Work will almost be bearable with this lamp by your side. 

Table lamp, £190, Paul Smith

Stylist Daily