Christmas Gift Guide: The most fashionable homeware out there

There once was a time where your parents dragging you around the homeware section of a department store (as they ‘oohed’ and ‘aahed’ over ceramics) was the bane of your entire being. Why did you have to look at vases when you could be road testing Tammy Girl’s latest threads across the road? When we have our own place to live, we certainly will not care whether our napkin rings match our starched linen napkins.

How wrong we were. It seems a day doesn’t pass where we don’t drool over a designer cushion, the perfectly imperfect vase or hand painted crockery. Our homes have become and an extension of our own personal style - for some it’s a riot of colour, for others a paired back minimalism.

Either way, one thing is for certain: we just can’t get enough. Shop our edit of the most fashionable pieces to treat your home to now.