2015 Christmas gift guide: ideas for her
- Posted by
- Harriet Hall
- Published
'Tis the season to be jolly. But as the Oxford Street lights switch on, the skaters glide around neoclassical Somerset House and the hot toddies begin to appear on every pub chalk board, we can't help but avoid that niggling feeling in our stomach that Christmas is just around the corner and we haven't thought of a single thing to buy for our loved ones.
But, be not afeared, we are here to help you overcome the present panic. We have trawled the internet to find the crème de la crème of gift ideas for the woman in your life, whether she's a music lover, a book worm, a budding photographer - or all of the above.
So be it your mum, your sister, your best friend, your partner, or even just yourself, we think there's something in here for everyone. Take a peek and get shopping - before everyone else beats you to it.
Happy hunting!
Classy diary
For the chic professional woman, or that friend who is constantly getting their dates mixed up, a leather Aspinal diary is a must. This one is the perfect size for the handbag, and for a little extra it can be monogrammed. It's a year-long gift, so you can justify spending a little extra.
£75, Aspinal of London
Red roses room scents
Nothing says Christmas quite like a cream box tied up with a thick black ribbon. Jo Malone's luxurious products have become a staple on all our wish lists, and this room diffuser and spray will ensure the warming floral scent of red roses lasts all year round. Breathe it in...
Faux fur collar
If you're going to get the winter blues, at least do it in style with this Cath Kidston faux fur collar. Perfect for over a big knit or even a cocktail dress at New Year's eve. In fact, you might not want to give this one away...
£35, Cath Kidston
Illustrated Folio books
One for your book group: the new Folio Society Christmas collection is almost too beautiful to read (dog ears not welcome) - but ideal for curating your bookshelf.
From £24.95, Folio Society
Mini Roberts radio
Listen to Radio 4 in style with this mini version of the classic Roberts radio. Stylish, digital and, most importantly, ideal for squeezing into the last remaining space in our tiny London flats.
Leopard clutch bag
You can't go wrong with a perfect clutch bag. This one's got it all - because you can clip on the cross-body strap when your hands are full of cocktails and crudités.
£109, Baukjen
Wireless speaker
Music lover or not, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't fall in love with the gorgeous new wireless speakers from Bose. Watching Netflix in bed just got a whole lot better.
£119.95, Bose
Luxury stationery set
Reignite the lost art of letter writing with this gorgeous stationery kit from Katie Leamon. Pick from three different themes and enjoy a range of delights, including a notebook, stickets, writing cards and beautiful wooden pencils.
Baseball hat with pom pom
For the more fashion-forward gift recipient, this adorable baseball hat is the perfect way to stay chic in the winter months.
Gratitude journal
Gratitude is the new attitude. Write down at least three things every day that you're thankful for, in this perfect little book, and feel the stress and anger melt away.
Avocado cutter
It's official, 2015 has been the year of the avocado. If your friend lives for smashed avo toast on a Sunday morning, this is the tool for them. Split it open using the in-built knife, effortlessley pop out the pip and then slice it into perfect semi-circles, using this Good Grips cutter.
£6.98, Lakeland
Hermès scarf
Pick up a piece of fashion history and buy a special someone an Hermès silk scarf. We particularly love this Zebra Pegasus with his rainbow wings.
£120, Hermes
Retro rollerskates
Who says kids have all the fun? Channel your inner Starlight Express with these primary-coloured Rookie Skates. After all, girls just wanna have fun...
£49.99, Skate Hut
Beauty sleep cashmere collection
Ideal for exhausted mums or over-worked friends, Sarah Chapman's limited edition beauty sleep cashmere collection will revolutionise your night time routine. Apply the overnight facial oil and slip on the 100% cashmere mask, for a perfect night of beauty sleep that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and blissfully well rested.
£65, Sarah Chapman
Kindle paperwhite
If you're not sure what books she likes, a kindle is the clear choice - and the all new Kindle paperwhite is sharper and more accurate than any previous model. It also has a handy little backlight which adjusts to your surroundings. The commute just got a whole lot more interesting...
£79.99, Amazon
Pom pom pal
Sophie Hulme's pom pom pals are too adorable to handle. This shearling one comes at a high price, to hang-off an equally expensive handbag - we can only assume.
Classic curl tong
For your friend with the poker-straight hair; ghd is the only place to go for curling tongs. This gift set also comes with a heat-protective mat, just in case you happen to leave it on all day (what, us?)
Headphones
The headphones that pip all others to the fashion post. This iridescent and gold pair from Frends, can be used as a hands-free device, and comes in a handy travel pouch. We think they can be worn whether or not you're actually plugged-in.
£140, Net a Porter
Nike Air Max 90
Think trainers can't be smart? Think again. You can't get more classic than Nike's Air Max 90s and this pair are endlessley chic with the suede and rouched detailing. Ideal for pairing with a black cigarette trouser and a camel coat. Yes please.
£95, JD Sports
Aromatherapy Associates bath and shower oil
This year, we've heard increasing amounts about the anxious state of the nation. Well, we've tried and tested Aromatherapy Associates' oils and we can confirm that nothing facilitates relaxation like a hot bath, drenched in lashings of the stuff. From 'Relax Deep' to 'Support Equilibrium', there's something to suit every mood.
Clear mind is the one for us, though, the smell alone is enough to cheer you up. For the busy-beyond-busy woman, this one will get you in the good books.
£48, Liberty
Luxe City Guides
A dream present for those with itchy feet, the Luxe city guides have everything you need to know for the ultimate weekend escape. Each one contains fold-outs packed with insider scoops and they all come in this rather gorgeous compact box.
£35, Net a Porter
Retro flip clock
We've all got a friend who arrives at dinner half an hour later than everyone else. This stylish retro flip clock will change all that. It comes in a range of poppy colours or a classic black and white. The perfect addition to any desk.
£79, Cult Furniture
Baby skull hoop earrings
For the coolest member of your friendship group, these adorable skull hoops say rock 'n' roll with style. Layer them with other hoops for the full pirate look.
£92, Wolf and Badger
Veil beanie
The reign of the veil beanie continues, and this merlot-shade knitted in soft shetland yarn with a black pom pom is just screaming-out to be worn for ice skating at Somerset House.
£85, Bernstock Spiers
Spray paint iPhone case
We are obsessed with this Moschino iPhone case and we'd like one for Christmas ourselves, please, so take that as a serious hint. Or, alternatively, buy it for your friend who loves a bit of Banksy.
Acne sweatshirt
The ultimate sweatshirt for any staunch feminist. It's actually part of Acne's men's collection, but we don't see why they should have all the fun. This one's all over our Christmas list.
£150, Acne
Infruition water bottles
No longer will you have to go to a spa to enjoy fancy cucumber-infused water, you can now drink it al-desko. These sporty bottles are perfect for the gym bunny, too. We recommend cucumber and mint or lemon and ginger. Fresh.
£15.99, Infruition
Fornasetti candle
The candle to beat all other candles. Fornasetti's designs are so beautiful that you'll want to use them to store knick-knacks after the wax has burned down. We like this sassy superhero the best.
£99, Liberty
Knit kit
The must-have gift for the craft lover, Wool and the Gang's knit kits come in a range of levels- so even beginners can have a pop at knitting a scarf.
We're not talking hideous scratchy Fair Isle, either, these kids have perfected the cool chunky knit - you will actually want to wear your creations. This Sonic Sweater Kit is our favourite.
Art Fund gift box
What better way to spend a weekend than wandering around the labyrinthine halls of a museum or art gallery? The National Art Pass will give you a year's discounted entry to most museums (including the Tate and the V&A) and some for free. With the gift box, you can also select a print of your choice. Not too shabby.
£70, Art Fund
Silver desk phone
Hello, it's me, I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet... What better way to reignite old flames than over the old dog and bone? This Wild and Wolf one is pretty perfect and will jazz-up any cluttered desk.
£65, Liberty
Green & Spring bath & body oil
Blending the reviving scent of bergamot, lemon myrtle and orange with the restorative properties of lavendar and chamomile; this body oil will leave you feeling (and smelling) delicious. Apply liberally for the ultimate indulgence.
£30, Green and Spring
Instant Lomography camera
Shake it, sh..shake it, shake it, sh..shake it... If you can distract yourself from the beauty of this little camera long enough to actually use it, you'll become snap happy faster than you can say cheese. The film produces credit-card sized photographs that can slip right into the wallet. Irresistible.
£129, Lomography
Faux fur scarf
When faux is this gorgeous, the mind boggles as to why anyone would wear real fur. Helen Moore's designs are fun and fresh whilst also being unbelievably soft and cosy.
They're even machine washable- for when you pour mulled wine all over yourself (it happens to the best of us). If technicolour isn't your style, though, there are plenty more to choose from.
£120, Helen Moore
Inspirational print
Hands up, who hates Mondays? Pop this baby by the front door and transform into Dolly Parton when you leave the house. Because, who else?
Penny skateboard
When the tube strike is on (far too often) what better way to commute than on a pair of stylish wheels? Speedy and chic - what more could we want?
Monogram paint brush pots
A perfect addition to any artist's studio, these paint brush pots inject a splash of colour into any budding Picasso's environment. They'll look even better dripping with paint.
£40, Pentreath & Hall
Leopard pom pom gloves
Leopard print, pom poms, pony...what more could we want? Keep your digits sheltered from the elements and then drive off into the sunset like Thelma and Louise with these River Island gloves.
Bella Freud candles
From fashion woman of the moment, Bella Freud, these candles will add an educated air to your evening baths - whether you're an Allen Ginsberg Angel-headed hipster or a 1970s punk. They smell gorgeous too, with hints of cedar wood, amber and myrrh.
Monica Vinader stacking ring
Monica Vinader jewellery is a favourite of the fash pack. We like this beaten gold plated aquamarine number. Buy a load and stack them all together for the full effect.
£120, Monica Vinader
Oyster card holder
A must for the stylish commuter, this Smythson card holder can be monogrammed for the perfect gift. Just make sure it doesn't get left on the central line, because you might not get it back.
Personalised classic books
We have to admit that nothing thrills us quite like a story about, well, us. So imagine our delight when we discovered these personalised classics.
You can go down the rabbit hole as Alice, fall in star-crossed love, or follow the yellow brick road. What a way to enjoy literature.
£16.99, Firebox
Suitcase record player
For the music lovers out there, this handy little compact turntable suitcase is the answer. We love the vintage aesthetic, and the fact it's even got built-in speakers.
£68.88, QVC
Art print
Buy your loved one a masterpiece for their home for a fraction of the real price. This one of Queen Elizabeth I will remind her that she can rule the world (or at least the country) without the help of a man.
£14.95, King and McGaw
I love you spinner necklace
Alex Monroe's handmade jewellery is a dream gift. Each piece is delicate and individual and we're pretty sure there's something in the collection for everyone. We love this 'I love you' spinner, which is both deeply romantic and a perfect procrastination device.
£150, Alex Monroe
A classic teddy
There's something very intimate about buying someone a teddy bear - especially a fully grown someone. Paddington Bear creator, Michael Bond, bought one for his wife for Christmas in 1956 and that bear went on to inspire his series of timeless books. Why not buy someone this gorgeous chap from classic bear makers, Steiff. You never know...
£150, Steiff
Fitbit
Whether you're a fitness fanatic or simply want to keep track of how much sleep you're getting, the Fitbit is a useful tool. Also, it's one of the better-looking smart wrist devices.
Pair it with your iPhone and enjoy tracking how much you spent talking nonsense in your sleep last night.
Mini stemmed lavender plants
What better way to show your friendship, than with these lovely little lavender plants? Ideal for a loved-one, your best friend or even your mum, give one away and keep the other for yourself as a daily reminder of your bond.
That is, unless you accidentally kill your one off...
£32.99, Not on the High Street
London bobble hat
Show your love for our great capital in this fun take on a football beanie. Or, if you're otherwise inclined, there are Paris and Tokyo options, too.