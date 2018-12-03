Christmas Gift Guide: The most wonderful designer presents under £200

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas trees are popping up across the country, lights are being switched on, carols are being sung and mulled wine is being consumed at breakneck speed.

It’s a wonderful life, right? Let’s get real, it’s actually the trickiest time of year when you realise you have a list of family and friends longer then Santa’s that you need to buy gifts for. And they can’t be just any gifts, they need to personal, considered and so beautiful you illicit tears on Christmas morning.

We have taken the worry, the trawling through hundreds of rails and shelves, and the faff out of Christmas for you with a series of gift guides. Let’s kick off with what everyone wants: designer presents that are affordable.

From leather goods to scarves and everything in between, get Christmas right with our edit of the most wonderful designer gits under £200.