Christmas gift guide: the ultimate wish-list for every man in your life
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
Peruse our edit of the most stylish gifts for men from designer travel bags and dressing gowns, to the coolest trainers, sunglasses and grooming products.
Christmas shopping is well underway, or at least your plan for Christmas shopping is well underway. The women in your life you have an idea of what you want to get them or they have likely dropped hints but men are notoriously difficult to buy for.
Unlike their female counterparts (who don’t stop telling you what they want), there is no curated list of fragrance, homewares or killer shoes to shop from – you are left out in the cold and as can be very tricky waters navigate.
Whether Christmas gift shopping for your brother, partner, dad, nephew or best friend don’t let your Christmas ideas be a stab in the dark – consider this your Christmas shopping cheat sheet to buying the perfect gift for him.
Gucci
Make sure they secure their cards in style with under £200 winner.
Gucci Signature card case, £190, Gucci
Tom Dixon
Because everyone can appreciate some fancy glassware.
Tank low-ball glasses set of two, £65, Tom Dixon at selfridges.com
Mulberry
The colour block backpack-of-dreams is here thanks to Mulberry. From work to weekend, this one’s an essential.
Zipped backpack, £595, Mulberry
Hotel Chocolat
One hundred pounds worth of chocolate gets a yes from us, and it’ll no doubt get a yes from them, too.
The large chocolatier’s table, £100, Hotel Chocolat
Larsson & Jennings
Make sure your friends and family are always running on time with this minimal style from Larsson & Jennings.
Lugano leather watch, £135, Larsson & Jennings
Le Labo
Treat your favourite man’s face to Le Labo, they’ll thank you.
Face lotion 60ml, £30, Le Labo at selfridges.com
London Sock Co. x Sipsmith
Sock plus gin equals the ideal combination for the man in your life.
London Sock Co. x Sipsmith gift set, £65, londonsockshop.com
Aspinal of London
Keep those dates in the diary with a very sleek leather binder organiser and pen set.
Large personal organiser, £195, Aspinal of London
Soho Home
Everyone loves a cosy gown to wrap up in at all times. This super-soft navy version from Soho Home is so luxe.
House robe, £70, Soho Home
Barbour
A classic wash bag will never go amiss as a chic stocking filler.
Barbour tartan wax washbag, £39.95, Barbour
Tom Ford
Smell fresh for the new year with a spritz of Tom Ford. A gift for everyone.
Costa Azzurra eau de toilette 50ml fragrance gift set, £83, Tom Ford at johnlewis.com
Marks and Spencer
A cashmere crew neck is suitable for boyfriends, dads, uncles, grandads – basically everyone.
Pure cashmere jumper, £89, Marks and Spencer
Cos
Chunky leather boots aren’t just key for womenswear this season, they’re all over the menswear sections too.
Chunky sole Chelsea boots, £150, Cos
Blockbuster
A movie game for everyone. Getting gifts for people that you’ll be able to use are of course the best ones.
Blockbuster board game, £20, Blockbuster at topman.com
Raawii
For the homeware obsessives, sleek Scandi-style brand Raawii is a go-to.
Strøm medium ceramic bowl, £58, Raawii at matchesfashion.com
Images: Courtesy of brands