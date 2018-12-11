Fashion

Christmas gift guide: the ultimate wish-list for every man in your life

Billie Bhatia
Peruse our edit of the most stylish gifts for men from designer travel bags and dressing gowns, to the coolest trainers, sunglasses and grooming products.

Christmas shopping is well underway, or at least your plan for Christmas shopping is well underway. The women in your life you have an idea of what you want to get them or they have likely dropped hints but men are notoriously difficult to buy for.

Unlike their female counterparts (who don’t stop telling you what they want), there is no curated list of fragrance, homewares or killer shoes to shop from – you are left out in the cold and as can be very tricky waters navigate.

Whether Christmas gift shopping for your brother, partner, dad, nephew or best friend don’t let your Christmas ideas be a stab in the dark – consider this your Christmas shopping cheat sheet to buying the perfect gift for him. 

  • Gucci

    Gucci card holder
    Gift guide: Gucci card holder

    Make sure they secure their cards in style with under £200 winner.

    Gucci Signature card case, £190, Gucci

    BUY GUCCI CARD HOLDER

  • Tom Dixon

    Tom Dixon glasses
    Gift guide: Tom Dixon glasses

    Because everyone can appreciate some fancy glassware. 

    Tank low-ball glasses set of two, £65, Tom Dixon at selfridges.com

    BUY TOM DIXON GLASSES

  • Mulberry

    Mulberry backpack
    Gift guide: Mulberry backpack

    The colour block backpack-of-dreams is here thanks to Mulberry. From work to weekend, this one’s an essential. 

    Zipped backpack, £595, Mulberry

    BUY MULBERRY BACKPACK

  • Hotel Chocolat

    Hotel Chocolat gift box
    Gift guide: Hotel Chocolat gift box

    One hundred pounds worth of chocolate gets a yes from us, and it’ll no doubt get a yes from them, too. 

    The large chocolatier’s table, £100, Hotel Chocolat

    BUY HOTEL CHOCOLAT GIFT BOX

  • Larsson & Jennings

    Larsson & Jennings watch
    Gift guide: Larsson & Jennings watch

    Make sure your friends and family are always running on time with this minimal style from Larsson & Jennings.

    Lugano leather watch, £135, Larsson & Jennings

    BUY LARSSON & JENNINGS WATCH

  • Le Labo

    Le Labo face cream
    Gift guide: Le Labo face lotion

    Treat your favourite man’s face to Le Labo, they’ll thank you. 

    Face lotion 60ml, £30, Le Labo at selfridges.com

    BUY LE LABO FACE LOTION

  • London Sock Co. x Sipsmith

    London Sock Co gift set
    Gift guide: London Sock Co gift set

    Sock plus gin equals the ideal combination for the man in your life. 

    London Sock Co. x Sipsmith gift set, £65, londonsockshop.com

    BUY LONDON SOCK CO GIFT SET

  • Aspinal of London

    Aspinal of London organiser
    Gift guide: Aspinal of London organiser

    Keep those dates in the diary with a very sleek leather binder organiser and pen set. 

    Large personal organiser, £195, Aspinal of London

    BUY ASPINAL OF LONDON ORGANISER

  • Soho Home

    Soho Home gown
    Gift guide: Soho Home robe

    Everyone loves a cosy gown to wrap up in at all times. This super-soft navy version from Soho Home is so luxe. 

    House robe, £70, Soho Home

    BUY SOHO HOME ROBE

  • Barbour

    Barbour wash bag
    Gift guide: Barbour wash bag

    A classic wash bag will never go amiss as a chic stocking filler. 

    Barbour tartan wax washbag, £39.95, Barbour

    BUY BARBOUR BAG

  • Tom Ford

    Tom Ford fragrance set
    Gift guide: Tom Ford fragrance set

    Smell fresh for the new year with a spritz of Tom Ford. A gift for everyone. 

    Costa Azzurra eau de toilette 50ml fragrance gift set, £83, Tom Ford at johnlewis.com

    BUY TOM FORD FRAGRANCE SET

  • Marks and Spencer

    Marks and Spencer cashmere jumper
    Gift guide: Marks and Spencer cashmere jumper

    A cashmere crew neck is suitable for boyfriends, dads, uncles, grandads – basically everyone. 

    Pure cashmere jumper, £89, Marks and Spencer

    BUY MARKS AND SPENCER JUMPER

  • Cos

    Cos boots
    Gift guide: Cos boots

    Chunky leather boots aren’t just key for womenswear this season, they’re all over the menswear sections too. 

    Chunky sole Chelsea boots, £150, Cos

    BUY COS BOOTS

  • Blockbuster

    Blockbuster board game
    Gift guide: Blockbuster board game

    A movie game for everyone. Getting gifts for people that you’ll be able to use are of course the best ones. 

    Blockbuster board game, £20, Blockbuster at topman.com

    BUY BLOCKBUSTER BOARD GAME

  • Raawii

    Raawii bowl
    Gift guide: Raawii bowl

    For the homeware obsessives, sleek Scandi-style brand Raawii is a go-to.

    Strøm medium ceramic bowl, £58, Raawii at matchesfashion.com

    BUY RAAWII BOWL

Billie Bhatia

