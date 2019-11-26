The ultimate feel-good Christmas gift guide

Gift giving is a big thing in Yara’s family. Here’s Stylist’s edit of eight presents that will give you that warm, fuzzy feeling.
STORY TIME
Buy a subscription from Little Box Of Books and a selection of inclusive books will be sent to local schools or families, helping children understand their place in the world.
From £49.99, littleboxofbooks.co.uk
WORLD MUSIC
The Stir It Up Wireless Bluetooth turntable from House Of Marley is crafted using sustainable bamboo, recycled plastic and reclaimed fabric. And, for every one sold, a tree is planted supporting global reforestry.
£229, houseofmarley.co.uk
LIP SERVICE
Charlotte Tilbury will donate £1million from sales of its Hot Lips 2 lipstick to survivors of war through Women for Women International. Each lipstick is also refillable with any of the Hot Lips 2 shades.
£28, charlottetilbury.com
STEP UP
Socks are the mostneeded yet underdonated item of clothing to homeless shelters. Buy one pair of Jollie’s sustainably made socks and another pair will be donated to your local shelter.
£14, jolliesocks.com
LET THERE BE LIGHT
Jo Malone is donating 75% of the proceeds from its Peony & Moss scented candle to support individuals and families affected by mental health problems.
£48, jomalone.co.uk
GARDEN PARTY
This Honeybee Gin comes in a wooden box that can be reused as a wildflower planter, bee hotel or bird box to encourage wildlife to thrive.
GOOD LOOK
Profits from this Bella Freud Peace And Love T-shirt, part of the Wear It For War Child collection, go towards supporting and protecting children affected by the trauma of conflict around the world.
OCEAN DRIVE
For every Chilly’s x Refill water bottle sold, £10 will be donated to encourage the use of reusable products, help eradicate plastic pollution and clean up our oceans.
£20, chillysbottles.com
YARA SAYS:
“I like the idea of gifts that give back because that’s how my family operates. We’re always trying to find creative ways of giving.”
Images: Getty, provided
