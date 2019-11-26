Oh, how we love tearing the wrapping paper from an eagerly awaited gift. But although beautifully gift wrapped Christmas presents look gorgeous under the tree, bring a smile to the faces of your loved ones and are bloody good fun to unwrap, they do leave rather a lot of wastage don’t they?

To cut down on the amount of paper being used, and novelty decorations being bought, we’ve put together some top tips for making your Christmas gift wrapping more eco-friendly.