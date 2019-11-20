15 elegant fashion gift ideas for lovers of grown-up glamour

For most of us, the festive season is a time to dust off our most glamorous, put-together party looks. But for others, luxurious elegance is the norm. We all have friends/relatives/partners who never wait for an occasion to dress up, because every day is an opportunity; those rare birds whose hair is always perfect, and who know exactly how to take care of cashmere.

Crucially, there are no restrictions on who can be glamorous: there are jaw-droppingly chic women in their 80s, just as there are sharp-as-a-pin teenage boys. And even if we ourselves are not innately immaculate, we all sometimes aspire to a bit of elegance. That’s the joy of fashion: it allows us to inhabit the role of someone a lot more polished than we may secretly be at heart.