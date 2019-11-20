15 elegant fashion gift ideas for lovers of grown-up glamour

From leather gloves to pearl earrings, these gifts will please anyone with a penchant for polished luxury.
For most of us, the festive season is a time to dust off our most glamorous, put-together party looks. But for others, luxurious elegance is the norm. We all have friends/relatives/partners who never wait for an occasion to dress up, because every day is an opportunity; those rare birds whose hair is always perfect, and who know exactly how to take care of cashmere.
Crucially, there are no restrictions on who can be glamorous: there are jaw-droppingly chic women in their 80s, just as there are sharp-as-a-pin teenage boys. And even if we ourselves are not innately immaculate, we all sometimes aspire to a bit of elegance. That’s the joy of fashion: it allows us to inhabit the role of someone a lot more polished than we may secretly be at heart.
But what to do if you’re shopping for someone with a very refined sense of style? Look no further. Ahead of Christmas 2019, we’ve hunted high and low for pieces that wouldn’t look out of place on the Elaine Welteroths and Richard Bieduls of the world – from leather gloves and posh pyjamas to luxury socks and silk hair accessories.
Of course, most people don’t just fit into one style tribe. Those on your gift list will probably have several sartorial sides – so we’ve also compiled more casual, minimalist and eclectic fashion gift guides for you to peruse. But if you’re looking for classic luxury? Read on.
Oliver Bonas Leather and Suede Gloves in Green
There’s something delightfully 1970s about the patchwork design of these forest green leather and suede gloves (which also come in black, orange and wine). But it’s the faux fur lining that makes them feel truly luxurious. So incredibly soft and warm, whoever gets them may never want to take them off.
Komono Moneypenny Watch in Auburn
We didn’t know we were bored of round watch faces until we saw this softly squared version by Belgian design studio Komomo. Featuring a conker-brown leather strap (lots of other colours and materials are available), it’s perfect for smaller wrists – and looks much pricier than it really is.
Pantherella Dress Socks
How do you know if a man is glamorous? He’ll understand the power of a beautiful dress sock peeping out between his trouser leg and his shoe. Pantherella’s classic Danvers design is sure to go down a treat: it comes in a rainbow of colours, but ultramarine is our favourite. Monogramming is available for additional swank.
Sami Aqua Stone Drop Earrings with Pearls
Cloudy aqua stones form the centrepiece of these earrings, but it’s the lashings of (faux) pearls that make them irresistible. Designed in London and handmade in small batches by artisans in Mumbai, 10% of the purchase of these earrings will go to the charity Future Hope, which works to provide a classroom education for children living on the streets and in slums across India.
Shop Sami gold and aqua stone drop earrings with pearls at Ethical Stories Ethical Me, £44.95
Toast Wool Cashmere Sweater
True glamour doesn’t necessarily mean red lipstick and diamonds. There’s nothing chicer than a wool-cashmere sweater in a classic cut, and there’s virtually no one who could turn their nose up at this soft grey number (it also comes in navy, rust red, chartreuse and a rather lovely shade of oatmeal). The crew neck means they won’t have to worry about awkward T-shirt necklines intruding, and it’ll look ace over turtlenecks.
Vow London Sunglasses
Sharp lines, gold metal and rosy-hued lenses lend these shades an air of fierce 80s opulence. Even better? All of Vow London’s frames are manufactured in socially responsible factories using ethical, eco-friendly materials. Win-win.
Mille Saisons Silk Hair Bow in Conker
When is a hair bow more grown-up than girly? When it’s made from sumptuous silk. This version by independent Sussex-based label Mille Saisons can be worn on its own, clipped to a hairband or tied onto an elastic; it’ll make a beautiful gift for nieces, sisters or best mates.
Shop Euphraise hair bow in Conker Silk at Mille Saisons, £24
Desmond & Dempsey Pyjama Bottoms in Tropical Print
These premium cotton PJ bottoms are the start of the perfect set, with an elasticated waist band (all the better for midnight snacking in) and deep pockets (for holding more snacks). If they’re the kind of man who can rock a proper pyjama set, get them the top half too – there are both long and short-sleeved versions.
Shop Byron tropical print pyjamas bottoms at Desmond & Dempsey, £85
Jennifer Behr Hair Clip in Faux Pearl
New York designer Jennifer Behr was one of the driving forces behind this year’s revival in headbands and hair accessories. There’s something very Renaissance-glam about this particular pearl-covered clip, which will delight anyone with their finger on the pulse of fashion.
Shop Jennifer Behr Valerie gold-tone faux pearl hair clip at Net-a-Porter, £50.40
Luxtra London Silver Cardholder
Make your sister’s first post-Christmas commute a bit chicer with this glitzy four-slot cardholder. While it looks like crinkled leather, it was actually crafted in Tuscany using Piñatex – a natural material made from pineapple leaves. Dazzling.
Shop silver Piñatex credit card holder at Luxtra London, £35
Liberty x Tech 21 iPhone Case
A new phone case is always a good gift. Almost everyone has one, but owning several means you can chop and change as the mood (or outfit) takes you. Liberty has teamed up with tech-protection company Tech 21 for a range of beautifully printed phone cases: this Iphis design has a certain 20s opulence.
Shop Evo Luxe Iphis iPhone X/XS case at Liberty London, £49.99
Rixo Long Sleeve Shirt in Orange Floral Print
Tops can be a risky purchase for someone else – but if you know someone who’d love this retro Rixo blouse, you’ll have known as soon as you saw it. Featuring billowing sleeves, pointed lapels and a ditzy floral pattern, it’s a bit of a 60s dream.
Charles & Keith Slingback Heels
These shoes will be a favourite in somebody’s wardrobe for years to come. The slanted gold heels are the standout element, while the modest height means they won’t hurt feet. The ultimate party shoe.
Shop sculptural heel slingback pumps at Charles & Keith, £49
Monica Vinader Rose Gold Bracelet
Got someone in your life who likes a splash of glitz? Monica Vinader’s delicate 18ct rose gold vermeil bracelet features 17 pavé diamonds in a teardrop-shaped centrepiece. Subtle, everyday glamour at its finest.
Azurina Crossbody Bag in Pistachio Croc
Tiny bags are already adorable – and this one is pistachio, which makes us think of ice cream, and thus makes us extra happy. Just big enough to hold a phone, cardholder and lipstick, it can be grabbed by the handle, worn cross-body or swung from one’s shoulder. Your teenage cousin will thank you.
Shop LA grab bag in Pistachio Croc at The Azurina Store, £55
Main image: Getty. All other images courtesy of brands and/or retailers
