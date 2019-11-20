15 fashion gift ideas for British eclectics, from offbeat jewellery to stripy T-shirts

Buying for someone who looks just as good in a tartan-edged Barbour as they do in embellished hair clips? Look no further: here’s our round-up of fashion gifts for the British eclectics in your life. 

When it comes to choosing Christmas gifts, there is no more dreaded a sentence than “I’m not going to make a list this year, just get me a surprise!” But unless you’re game for grabbing the nearest scented candle/bullet journal/set of novelty cake forks – before hastily handing over the gift receipt when they tell you “it’s just not very me” – buying for the British eclectic requires a little bit more thought.

Luckily, there’s no easier person to sartorially lucky dip for than this peacock of dressers. Most at home in clashing colours, prints and textures, nothing is off limits for the eclectic – as long as it involves an element of surprise. 

And while on the surface their looks might seem thrown together – very shouldn’t-work-but-somehow-does – they’re actually adept at mixing tones, patterns and quirk. Need to paint a mental picture? Think contemporary heritage à la Alexa Chung or Luke Edward Hall.

So how do you guess what these stylish dressers might want to add to their already fabulous wardrobes? We’re here to help. Below, you’ll find our edit of fashion picks for the creative dressers in your life – and for bonus points, every brand in this list is actually British. You’ll find a phone case from Peckham, an amusing T-shirt from Devon and a tartan mustard scarf from Scotland. How’s that for knowing your audience? 

  • House of Sunny Teddy Pullover

    House of Sunny Pullover

    The colour of frost-covered grass in winter, this fleecy jumper is perfect for morning strolls in the garden – or thinking about them on the commute. The fit is oversized, so if you’re buying for someone who likes things a bit better fitting, get it down a size. Plus: look at those lovely big pockets!

    Shop teddy pullover at House of Sunny, £86

  • The Completist Phone Case

    The Completist is a Peckham-based brand doing a marvellous trade in bold, colourful stationery. Their phone cases are no exception, and perfect for the eclectic in your life – there are several to choose from, but we like this pink and mustard abstract botanical version the best.

    Shop pink mustard botanic phone case at The Completist, £25 

  • Folk Melange Socks

    Folk Melange Socks

    Does your giftee wear a suit to work? If their day-to-day uniform doesn’t allow much room for expression, help them nod to their style with these citrussy melange socks. Perfect for peeping out beneath a smart pair of cropped trousers.

    Shop autumnal melange socks at Folk, £18

  • Joy Headband in Leopard

    Oh, headbands, how glad we are that you’ve made a comeback. This zingy number from Joy is the perfect marriage of a wild print with a Very British Accessory. It’ll elevate an all-black outfit or put the cherry on the top of a colourful pattern clashing outfit.

    Shop Louche Toni headband at Joy, £15 

  • Red credit card holder, Aurora London

    Aurora London Cardholder

    London transport etiquette demands that you have your Oyster card ready before you reach the reader – this goes for the bus, Tube and train. If you’re shopping for someone who hates fumbling awkwardly in their bag as much as we do, buy them Aurora London’s postbox red soft leather card holder – it fits perfectly in a pocket.

    Shop The Parker card holder at Aurora London, £25 

  • Striped cashmere gloves for women

    Chinti & Parker Wool Cashmere Gloves

    Winter is full of dark, sedate colours. Glance down the road and you’re unlikely to see an end to the sensible blues, brown, blacks and greys. But Chinti & Parker know how to have a bit of fun in the coldest season (see their Peanuts collab). These technicolour cashmere gloves are testament to that.

    Shop black eccentric wool-cashmere gloves at Chinti & Parker, £55 

  • Isabel Knowles Printed T-shirt

    Isabel Knowles Printed T-shirt

    This cheeky T-shirt was hand-printed by Isabel Knowles in her studio in Devon, where she also makes lovely dresses from organic cotton. The back of the top recounts a scene that local artist Rob Mason saw while on honeymoon – a tattoo on a Frenchman’s back that he spotted by a swimming lake. Weird and wonderful.

    Shop Patsy screen-printed T-shirt at Isabel Knowles, £22 

  • Birdsong Offcut Scrunchies

    We’re big fans of Birdsong, an indie London brand that sells ethical and sustainable clothing made by incredible women who are facing barriers to employment. To add to their eco credentials, they turn their offcut waste into these scrunchies. Perfect stocking fillers.

    Shop offcut scrunchies at Birdsong, £7 

  • Toast Mohair Scarf in Yellow Check

    Does it get more British eclectic than Rupert Bear? Pick up this Scottish-woven mohair scarf for the most appropriate person on your list, and watch as they slowly gravitate towards the matching red trousers and jumper. We love it.

    Shop mohair check scarf at Toast, £125 

  • London Undercover tartan umbrella

    London Undercover Umbrella in Tartan

    We all have someone in our lives who loses a crappy high street umbrella every week and as such, constantly gets soaked in the rain. Buy them one they’ll treasure – like this tartan brolly by London Undercover. It’s too nice to lose.

    Shop London Undercover tartan umbrella at Liberty London, £65

  • Striped orange t-shirt

    Albam Striped Cotton T-shirt

    The classic striped top, but make it eclectic. We can’t get enough of this one by London-based brand Albam – and its lovely burnt peach hue. A lovely gift for a man in your life… or yourself. Looks unisex to us.

    Shop Albam striped cotton-jersey T-shirt at Mr Porter, £45 

  • Crossbody bag

    Bell & Fox Crossbody Bag

    The clever people at Bell & Fox make their pieces to last – so they’re incredibly hardworking. Case in point: this merlot leather crossbody has a removable strap, so it also works as a wristlet and a clutch. And a lovely Christmas gift.

    Shop Luna round crossbody/wristlet clutch bag at Bell & Fox, £75 

  • Hattie Buzzard Earrings

    Hattie Buzzard Earrings

    London jeweller Hattie Buzzard makes beautiful earrings, wrestling geometric shapes from lightweight, sustainable polymer clay and covering them with bright colours and interesting shapes. Get these lilac Lou studs for anyone who likes to make a statement with their jewellery as well as their clothes.

    Shop Lou earrings at Studio B, £40

  • Shrimps beaded hair clip

    Shrimps Embellished Hair Clip

    These days, an investment hair clip is very much A Thing. And aren’t we glad? This blue and white beaded slide from cult British brand Shrimps reminds us of bluebells and snowdrops peeping up in the springtime. Lovely.

    Shop Antonia bead-embellished hair clip at Matches Fashion, £75 

  • LF Markey beret

    LF Markey Beret

    Founded by Australian designer Louise Markey and made in London, LF Markey’s pieces are a joyous and bright reinvention of classic wardrobe staples. Our favourites, though, are her berets – a riot of colour and frivolity. The perfect finishing touch to a British eclectic’s outfit.

    Shop beret at LF Markey, £38

Main image: Getty. All other images courtesy of brands/retailers 

