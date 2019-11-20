When it comes to choosing Christmas gifts, there is no more dreaded a sentence than “I’m not going to make a list this year, just get me a surprise!” But unless you’re game for grabbing the nearest scented candle/bullet journal/set of novelty cake forks – before hastily handing over the gift receipt when they tell you “it’s just not very me” – buying for the British eclectic requires a little bit more thought.

Luckily, there’s no easier person to sartorially lucky dip for than this peacock of dressers. Most at home in clashing colours, prints and textures, nothing is off limits for the eclectic – as long as it involves an element of surprise.