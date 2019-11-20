15 simple fashion gift ideas for design-obsessed minimalists

From sleek sustainable wallets and chic accessories to classic wardrobe staples, we’ve found the perfect presents for people who value pared-back style over all else.

Whether it’s your best friend, colleague or your super-stylish dad, we all know someone whose wardrobe is so tasteful it’s a little bit intimidating. Their aesthetic is crisp and neat; all contemporary silhouettes and structure. Pleats are sharp, and jeans are impeccably turned up to flash just the right amount of sock (from a niche independent brand, naturally). Each piece perfectly complements the next, and most importantly, they make a curated wardrobe look effortlessly easy.

But if that makes buying for someone who prizes aesthetic perfection sound both daunting and exhausting – don’t stress. The palette is easy to get right, for starters: stick to blues, greys, black and camel and you can guarantee your gift won’t stick out amongst a wardrobe of neutrals. 

Make sure it’s well-made and sleek – bonus points for sustainability and eco-friendly creds. Stay away from pattern and embellishment (stripes: good; glittery, multi-coloured polka dots: very bad indeed). And only click ‘buy’ if you could see them wearing it for years to come; good design is as much about longevity as it is style.       

To help you out, we’ve curated our edit of our favourite pieces to gift a design-obsessed minimalist for Christmas 2019, from a typographic tote and recycled It trainers to timeless knits and wear-with-everything jewellery. 

  • Riley Studio Recycled Cashmere Scarf

    Riley Studio is a British eco-friendly brand making unisex pieces designed to last – and to have less of an impact on the environment. Wonderfully chunky and soft, this monochrome scarf makes the perfect present who values their warmth as much as their style. What’s more, it’s made from recycled Italian cashmere and merino yarn – that’s some fancy sustainability for you.

    Shop recycled cashmere scarf in Cloud at Riley Studio, £145 

  • Anonymous Ism Crew Socks

    These aren’t just any socks, these are socks from Japanese master sock makers Anonymous Ism. Designed just for the Conran Shop, their speckled grey tops will look slick peeping out beneath tailored, cropped trousers. Comfortable and supremely cool.

    Shop Anonymous Ism blue and orange crew socks at Conran Shop, £30 

  • Oliver Co. Compact Wallet

    Oliver Co. is a new British brand creating sustainable leather travel goods from wood and apple leather. We love this wallet – vegan, eco-friendly and seriously sleek to boot, it can carry 13 cards, folded notes and all those receipts everyone carries around for no reason. Oh, and it’s lined with Cupro satin – fabric made from cotton waste.

    Shop compact wallet at Oliver Co., £59 

  • Labour and Wait Fisherman’s Sweater

    Want to get something they’ll love for years to come? Timeless, classic, and so, so, comfortable, this fisherman’s jumper is a classic. Perfect for anyone with a penchant for classic styles (that versatile shape!), a story (it’s made in Ireland) and a luxe fabric (100% wool, to be precise), it’s an investment piece to see your giftee through the years.

    Shop fisherman’s jumper at Labour and Wait, £75

  • Brutal tote Barbican

    Barbican Brutal Tote Bag

    This tote is a celebration of the marmite movement of architecture, Brutalism. Ideal for a typography buff, it was created by the in-house studio at the iconic Barbican. We can just picture it proudly swinging on arms at museums around the country, can’t you?

    Shop Brutal tote bag at The Barbican Shop, £6 

  • Sandqvist Small Pouch in Black

    Is your minimal mate a secret hoarder? This waterproof pouch from Scandi designer Sanqvist is perfect for carrying everything from make-up and charging cables to a mini bottle of hot sauce (a bag staple, obvs). Plus, the pleasing black on black is perfect for dumping into bags with errant pens.

    Shop Sandqvist Mikaela small black pouch at Smallable, £45 

  • Monk & Anna Half-Moon Bag

    Dutch brand Monk & Anna only make products they love. And happily, they make something minimalists will love too: this round, smooth, warm, honey-coloured bag. Big enough for a wallet, phone and a small notebook, it’s the perfect companion for someone who likes their pops of colour in neutral.

    Shop Monk & Anna Farou half-moon bag in Honey at Steranko, £35

  • Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

    Pala Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

    For every pair of sunglasses Pala sell, the brand gives a pair of glasses to eyecare programmes in Africa. We love these oversized tortoiseshell Thabo frames – perfect for anyone planning on getting some winter sun. And they’ll arrive in a sustainable case which has been woven from plastic bags and waste, which is our kind of gift wrap.

    Shop Thabo Honey Tortoiseshell sunglasses at Pala Eyewear, £70

  • Lowie beanie

    Lowie Mohair Beanie in Yellow

    Help your minimalist take a step outside of the usual colour scheme with a classic beanie in a bright hue. This yellow hat from Lowie is very inner-city fisherman chic (yes, that’s a thing). Made from mohair, it’s a soft comforting hug in a hat (also, a thing), perfect for keeping their ears snug in the cold.

    Shop mohair ribbed fisherman’s beanie in yellow at Lowie, £54

  • Samsoe Samsoe Gloves

    Samsøe & Samsøe Leather Gloves

    You can’t go wrong with a pair of gloves for Christmas. Actually, if you’re buying for a minimalist, you can: you need a pair free from embellishment and too much colour. Avoid digging out the gift receipt with these simple black leather-panelled wool gloves. Toasty.

    Shop Katihar gloves at Samsøe & Samsøe, £55

  • Veja V-12 Trainers

    Veja V-12 Trainers

    Three bottles were recycled in the making of these trainers. Sure, these Vejas are good for the planet, but they’d also look rather lovely sitting under the tree, don’t you think? Bonus points for the colour name, White Marsala Nautico, which sounds like a codename for a secret mission.

    Shop Veja V-12 trainers at Office, £115

  • Jigsaw Tortoiseshell Hair Clip

    Barrettes and slides are no longer just for school, where they used to hold up pineapples (google it) and the madness of braids (parents’ hair skills permitting). A design minimalist might not venture near the beaded and glittery things, but this marbled toffee and cream resin clip is just detailed enough.

    Shop resin French barrette hair clip at Jigsaw, £20 

  • AARK Collective Multi-Noon Watch

    It’s so sleek. So minimal. So uncluttered with numbers. This watch from Melbourne-based watchmakers AARK Collective and multidisciplinary studio Daniel Emma is a practical, visual delight. It’s just asking to sit on the wrist of a person who will shimmy the sleeve of a well-worn painter’s jacket up their forearm to check the time.

    Shop AARK Collective Multi Noon watch at Opumo, £90

  • Seol + Gold Huggie Hoops

    Seol + Gold is a treasure trove of beautiful and affordable gold and silver jewellery. These 9ct gold huggie earrings – so called because they cling sweetly to lobes – are classic, ageless, and will go with absolutely everything. Just what we look for in a gift.

    Shop gold chunky huggie earrings at Seol + Gold, £59.90

  • The Breton Shirt Co Original Shirt

    This is so much more than your average striped T-shirt – it’s a striped T-shirt from The Breton Shirt Co. Neat, square cut, soft and infinitely wearable, it’s a key accent piece for a design minimalist’s wardrobe. And the unisex fit means it’ll suit absolutely everyone.

    Shop original Breton shirt at The Breton Shirt Co, £37.50

