15 simple fashion gift ideas for design-obsessed minimalists

Whether it’s your best friend, colleague or your super-stylish dad, we all know someone whose wardrobe is so tasteful it’s a little bit intimidating. Their aesthetic is crisp and neat; all contemporary silhouettes and structure. Pleats are sharp, and jeans are impeccably turned up to flash just the right amount of sock (from a niche independent brand, naturally). Each piece perfectly complements the next, and most importantly, they make a curated wardrobe look effortlessly easy.

But if that makes buying for someone who prizes aesthetic perfection sound both daunting and exhausting – don’t stress. The palette is easy to get right, for starters: stick to blues, greys, black and camel and you can guarantee your gift won’t stick out amongst a wardrobe of neutrals.

Make sure it’s well-made and sleek – bonus points for sustainability and eco-friendly creds. Stay away from pattern and embellishment (stripes: good; glittery, multi-coloured polka dots: very bad indeed). And only click ‘buy’ if you could see them wearing it for years to come; good design is as much about longevity as it is style.