15 comfy, casual fashion gift ideas for people who live in athleisure

Buying clothes and accessories for other people is always tricky. But if your friend/sibling/partner has an affinity for hoodies, T-shirts, trainers, trackies and leggings, you might be fooled into thinking your job is a simpler one. It’s all pared-back, comfy and casual; that’s impossible to mess up, right?

Wrong. Athleisure is a notoriously exacting style, despite its laidback appearance. (We live in a world where ‘sneaker blogger’ is a legitimate job, and new collaborations between streetwear brands prompt queues round the block.) Even if the sweatshirt-lover in your life isn’t fastidiously particular about the brands they will and won’t wear, they’ll still want their clothes to have impeccable style credentials – as well as being supremely comfortable.

Feeling intimidated? Don’t be. Below, we’ve put together a comprehensive edit of items that will tick all the boxes of the modern athleisure-wearer – from ridiculously cool sports socks to a super-soft hoodie. Thank us later.