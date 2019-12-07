The fashion team found the best under-£100 party dresses, so you don’t have to

From sequins and slip dresses to puff sleeves and leather – these are the best high street dresses to wear for the festive season.

Let’s face it, party dresses don’t get as much wear as the rest of our everyday wardrobe. This isn’t because we’re worried about people seeing us in the same outfit, because recycling an outfit we love is the way forward. It is in fact because we often prefer staying inside in our PJs; so much so, we’ve already rounded up the best luxe loungewear to dress down in. With this being said, the festive season is packed full of invites that often require a slick of mascara, a pair of heels and a dress.

Back to recycling, of course there are the rental fashion sites such as Hurr and The Endless Wardrobe that let you borrow and wear a designer frock for a cut of the price. Believe us, it’s a service you’ll want to try out. But the high street sites have dresses that are just as good, with details and styles that will even challenge designer looks. 

The Stylist fashion team made it their challenge of the week to find the very best high street dresses under £100, and it went as well as expected. From Topshop’s organza beauty to the Warehouse leather-look mini you’ll make sure you wear on repeat, these are the dresses that will catch your attention (and everyone else’s attention) for all the right reasons. 

Continue to shop the best high street dresses, before they inevitably sell out. 

  • Topshop dress

    Topshop

    This organza dress-of-dreams reminds us of a particular designer style. Team with chunky boots for a contrasting looks that works.

    Premium black embroidered dress, £49, Topshop

  • H&M dress

    H&M

    All-over sequins just scream party season. Layer a black blazer over this silver number and add barely there heels for a delicate look. 

    Sequinned dress, £34.99, H&M

  • Zara dress

    Zara

    The ideal way to wear a mini dress (without fully freezing) is by opting for a long sleeve style. If said sleeves are puffy then even better!

    Mini draped dress, £49.99, Zara

  • Marks and Spencer

    Marks and Spencer

    The slip dress is the style that looks just as good layered over a roll neck knit for day as it does with just heels. 

    This one also comes in sizes 6-22 in regular and long lengths.

    Sparkly slip midi dress, £59, Marks and Spencer

  • Stradivarius dress

    Stradivarius

    This could-be-designer belted mini is under £30. We repeat, it’s under £30 – go, go, go!

    Dress with puff sleeves, £29.99, Stradivarius

  • Warehouse dress

    Warehouse

    Leather (real or faux) is big news this season. From over shirts and trousers to dresses, it’s not just about bags and boots this year. 

    Wear this khaki mini with knee high boots and statement earrings. 

    Faux leather mini dress, £59, Warehouse

  • Miss Selfridge dress

    Miss Selfridge

    The universally flattering wrap dress is here in sequin form. Add to this fluted sleeves and a chic v-neck that’s perfect for adding a high neck top underneath and you get a winning mini.

    Pale pink sequin wrap dress, £89, Miss Selfridge

  • & Other Stories dress

    & Other Stories

    Brighten up your winter wardrobe with a splash of lilac. This midi dress will work with white knee-high boots for day, and metallic strappy mules for evening. 

    Paisley twist knot dress, £85, & Other Stories

  • Cos dress

    Cos

    When you think of a party dress you wouldn’t automatically think of a shirt style. That is, until Cos made this ruffle hem A-line beauty. 

    It will look so good with chic flat shoes and minimal layered jewels.

    Frilled shirt dress, £79, Cos

  • Arket dress

    Arket

    Brown is basically the new black this season – from knits and coats to blazers and dresses – so this slip dress is a winner. 

    Keep it classy with barely there heels, a quilted grab bag and a sleek ponytail. 

    Satin slip dress, £69, Arket

  • Bershka dress

    Bershka

    A party dress edit wouldn’t be complete without a LBD. This time it’s all about the retro one-shoulder style – pair with dot opaque tights and heeled ankle boots for an 80s feel. 

    Asymmetric black dress, £29.99, Bershka

