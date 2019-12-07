Let’s face it, party dresses don’t get as much wear as the rest of our everyday wardrobe. This isn’t because we’re worried about people seeing us in the same outfit, because recycling an outfit we love is the way forward. It is in fact because we often prefer staying inside in our PJs; so much so, we’ve already rounded up the best luxe loungewear to dress down in. With this being said, the festive season is packed full of invites that often require a slick of mascara, a pair of heels and a dress.

Back to recycling, of course there are the rental fashion sites such as Hurr and The Endless Wardrobe that let you borrow and wear a designer frock for a cut of the price. Believe us, it’s a service you’ll want to try out. But the high street sites have dresses that are just as good, with details and styles that will even challenge designer looks.