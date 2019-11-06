This exclusive collection of high street dresses is your party season go-to

John Lewis & Partners have launched 12 dreamy dresses from some of their most-loved brands…
Now it’s November, we believe it’s technically okay to mention the C word – Christmas! Whether you’re full of festive cheer already or more of a Grinch, there’s one thing that’ll make you want to get in the party spirit no matter what – new dresses.
With party season practically in full swing, there’s nothing that makes us want to fill up our diaries and send those RSVPs than a new festive frock.
Luckily, John Lewis & Partners have made themselves the one-stop-shop for everyone’s party needs by creating their 12 Days of Christmas Dresses collection. The edit of exclusive outfits are from the high street brands we know and love. From the Whistles sparkly strappy dress, to the Ghost velvet midi dress-of-dreams, there’s a style to suit everyone. If you prefer an alternative to the classic party dress then there’s even an effortlessly stylish glossy green suit from Jaeger and a tux jumpsuit by Reiss.
Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, heading out for mulled wine or wanting to take ‘the one’ to the work’s Christmas party – these are the dresses that’ll solve every occasion dilemma. Best part? They’re all available to shop online and in selected John Lewis & Partners stores right now.
Our fashion team has already predicted the AllSaints velvet 90s slip dress is the day-to-after-dark dress that’ll sell out, fast.
Shop 12 days of Christmas dresses
Ghost
The sweetheart neckline, covered buttons and luxe velvet fabric is all part of the effortlessly chic package.
Team with golden jewels and strappy heels to complete the look.
Sydney velvet dress, £245, Ghost at John Lewis & Partners
Finery
The ideal day-to-night dress is here – Finery has created yet another winning dress this season. Team with cream knee high boots for everyday and switch to mules for evening.
Liya check dress, £169, Finery at John Lewis & Partners
AllSaints
The slip dress is the 90s style that has made a huge comeback, and we couldn’t be happier.
Layer over a grey fine knit roll neck and add sparkly heels for a fail-safe party look.
Noa velvet slip dress, £198, AllSaints at John Lewis & Partners
Whistles
The strappy midi dress-of-dreams is here and it’s from Whistles. The golden foil detail and ruffle detail makes it perfect for any Christmas party.
Sable printed midi dress, £199, Whistles at John Lewis & Partners
Jaeger
If you want an alternative to a party dress then there’s also a glossy green suit from Jaeger.
Wear with a silky cami top underneath and add matching velvet platform heels.
Velvet shawl jacket, £225, Jaeger at John Lewis & Partners
Velvet straight leg trousers, £135, Jaeger at John Lewis & Partners
Mint Velvet
It wouldn’t be party season without a sequin dress – enter the Mint Velvet mini you’ll want to wear on repeat.
Add heels, and go!
Gunmetal sequin mini dress, £159, Mint Velvet at John Lewis & Partners
Jigsaw
Any shade of green this season gets a yes from us, but this lime silky number is a sure-fire win.
Pair with golden heels, an embellished cross-body bag and layer with a sleek blazer.
Ruffle shirt dress, £199, Jigsaw at John Lewis & Partners
Reiss
Although there are many dresses worth wearing for party season, jumpsuits are also a chic option.
This classic tux-style version is the ultimate power outfit – wear with black accessories to keep it sleek.
Marianna jumpsuit, £295, Reiss at John Lewis & Partners
Hush
Party season isn’t complete without star prints making their way into our wardrobes.
Wear as a skirt by layering over a chunky knit – come evening, switch to heeled ankle boots.
Gloria shirt dress, £110, Hush at John Lewis and Partners
Warehouse
Belted, zebra print and green – ticking off all the trends this season, this one’s a winner.
Try clashing with pink heels – believe us, it works.
Zebra print midi dress, £85, Warehouse at John Lewis & Partners
Toast
This velvet dress will look just as good with chunky Chelsea boots for off-duty, as it will with metallic heels for party time.
Silk velvet dress, £245, Toast at John Lewis & Partners
Pure Collection
A matching set is also a party season favourite. Opt for this knitted co-ord and you’ll be able to stay cosy throughout the night.
The trick to making it party-ready is by adding a killer pair of heels and understated accessories.
Batwing crop jumper, £89, Pure Collection at John Lewis & Partners
Knitted wrap skirt, £99, Pure Collection at John Lewis & Partners
Images: John Lewis & Partners