Working out what to wear for a party can be tricky. And, as Christmas approaches, the conundrum of dress or suit, long or short, simple or over the top, becomes all the more daunting as the invites rack up.

Thankfully, this year’s Fashion Awards have provided us with plenty of style inspiration. After all, the fashion industry’s greats do not take their sartorial choices on this, the most stylish night of the fashion calendar, lightly. (You wouldn’t either if you were partying alongside designers, stylists and all of the most fashionable people around.)

Bright colours, monochrome dressing, oversize adornments, puffed sleeves and of course sequins were the main themes of the evening. There were long dresses, shorts dresses, suits and jumpsuits… essentially there was an outfit for every occasion. So, look to Rihanna, Adwoa Aboah, Julia Roberts and Lily James for cues on how to style yourself this festive season.