Party dress inspiration from the 2019 Fashion Awards red carpet
- Helen Atkin
With the party season fast approaching, the best dressed on the Fashion Awards 2019 red carpet offer inspiration for how to style the most stylish party outfits.
Working out what to wear for a party can be tricky. And, as Christmas approaches, the conundrum of dress or suit, long or short, simple or over the top, becomes all the more daunting as the invites rack up.
Thankfully, this year’s Fashion Awards have provided us with plenty of style inspiration. After all, the fashion industry’s greats do not take their sartorial choices on this, the most stylish night of the fashion calendar, lightly. (You wouldn’t either if you were partying alongside designers, stylists and all of the most fashionable people around.)
Bright colours, monochrome dressing, oversize adornments, puffed sleeves and of course sequins were the main themes of the evening. There were long dresses, shorts dresses, suits and jumpsuits… essentially there was an outfit for every occasion. So, look to Rihanna, Adwoa Aboah, Julia Roberts and Lily James for cues on how to style yourself this festive season.
Adut Akech
It’s pretty normal to make black your go-to colour for easy party dressing, but don’t be afraid of bright colours: they add instant ‘wow’ factor to any party dress. Take Adut Akech’s beautiful green Valentino dress, for example: it certainly made sure she stood out from the fashion pack.
Lily James
Lily James’ simple white Valentino column dress was given a festive update with an over-sized bow adornment. Add interest to your party outfit by including larger-than-life accessories for an easy way to style the trend.
Rihanna
One of the stand out looks at this year’s Fashion Awards was Rihanna’s head-to-toe blue Fenty outfit. Styled with long gloves and chunky jewellery she proved that pale blue tulle doesn’t necessarily have to mean girly. Pair your party dress with a chunky choker for a little festive edge.
Adwoa Aboah
Proving florals are not just for spring, Adwoa’s floor length gown brought some much needed vibrancy to proceedings. With an interesting neckline and co-ordinated choker, this dress was anything but a pretty summer wedding dress. Look out for floral dresses with interesting detailing for the party season.
Julia Roberts
Escorted by her longtime collaborator and friend, Giorgio Armani, Julia Roberts stood out from the crown in a stunning jumpsuit. If dresses are not your thing, try a showstopping jumpsuit with sequins and plunging neckline. The bright blue earrings also add a point of difference from the average LBD combo.
Mica Argañaraz
It wasn’t just sequins and embellishment that stood out on the red carpet: Mica Argañaraz’s simple dress and bold accessories drew attention, too. Her Jacquemus-designed ensemble packed a punch with minimal effort. Try pairing simple but standout accessories with a slip dress for a similar effect.
Ella Balinska
The sequin is still king for the party season. Keep your look chic by sticking to black and pairing the sequins with classic accessories and styling.
Arizona Muse
The tux has become a mainstay of the party wardrobe, but usually in the classic black. Follow Arizona Muse’s lead and try a white suit paired with gold accessories.
Roksanda Ilincic
You may think that a tiered pink and red ruffled dress with high neck collar is far too outrageous to impersonate, but the boldness of the colour choice is the key detail here. If you wear these poppy shades in a mini dress with understated accessories, the flamboyant nature of this dress becomes manageable and downright desirable.
Iris Law
The puffed sleeve trend is here to stay. One of the biggest for SS19, when worn in black or white for the party season you’ll be well ahead of the pack. Polka dots are another catwalk favourite that Iris Law has embraced that we can start strutting our stuff in now.
Naomi Watts
Add some texture to the traditional LBD and wear it in velvet this season. Imagine Naomi Watts’ elegant floor length gown shortened to midi or even mini length and you have a classic look to repeat for many seasons to come. The green stones in her jewellery also bring a modern take to the traditional pairing of black gown and diamonds.
Sandra Oh
Lace is another classic for the party season, but make it textured. Sandra Oh’s Erdem gown blended black lace with purple sequins for a modern gothic feel. Follow in her footsteps by mixing fabrics and textures for your party looks this season.
All images courtesy of Getty.