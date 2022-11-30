The Christmas dresses Team Stylist will be renting for party season

’Tis the season to sparkle, snuggle and, in my case at least, be very, very silly. December is almost upon us, which means one thing: we almost made it out of 2022 alive! Despite the British government’s omni-dithering, the simmering cost of living crisis and mass assaults on women’s rights across the world (oh, what a time to be alive!), the light at the end of the very long 2022 tunnel is almost on the horizon.

To celebrate, this festive season, I implore you to get dressed up. Like, really dressed up. Wear that sparkling dress with those glittery shoes and that shimmering bag. Wear those colours that, during any other month of the year, you might scrunch your nose up at. But let’s do so this season while leaving as little of a carbon footprint as we possibly can.