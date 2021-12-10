All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From party-ready platforms to slinky slingbacks, there’s a party shoe to suit every footwear preference.
With Plan B restrictions being fully implemented across the England from next week, it may well be that our Christmas office party plans are curtailed for yet another year.
Indeed, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Secret Santa gifts, gin sipping and gossip sharing may well have to be enjoyed virtually as our styles revert back to their va-va-Zoom locked down days.
And while the virtues of waist-up dressing have been extolled at large, throwing an at-home Christmas party can also be cranked up a notch by swapping the slippers out for some slinky sandals. Or punchy party platforms; whatever form of dancing-ready heel you prefer, wearing an elevated shoe as opposed to a decaying slider is a certified way of bolstering festive spirit.
If it helps, while BC (Before Covid) bunions were less a fear and more a prerequisite, at-home heels are the perfect way of rocking your favourite towering shoes without the dread of twisting an ankle.
From swinging 70s-inspired platforms that are crying out for a dance to embellished slingbacks that can take you from the fridge to the sofa without compromising on elegance, these are the party-ready heels to know now (whether the actual party itself is cancelled or not).
Nodaleto Bulla Chibi leopard-print sandals
Nodaleto is the brand that fashion insiders can’t get enough of. Inspired by the towering platforms of the 70s, these leopard-print heels are fashionable fun personified.
Shop Nodaleto Bulla Chibi leopard-print sandals at Matches Fashion, £306
Asos Design Husk strappy block heeled sandals
A living room dance never hurt anybody, but the same can’t be said of towering heels. For an at-home soiree, this sensible snake-print strappy pair of heeled sandals will do the trick.
Kurt Geiger Kensington sandal
There’s no such thing as too much during December, in case you didn’t know, and these Kurt Geiger sequin-adorned sandals are the epitome of more-is-more.
River Island green diamante embellished heels
Green has been big news all year long, but fashion’s love-in with it doesn’t show any signs of slowing as we hurtle into a new year. If anything, it looks set to intensify further, so investing in these diamante strappy heels seems like a no-brainer.
Free People Clara wrap platform sandals
All that glitters is absolutely gold and these strappy towering delights are a case in point. Wear for a strut around your flat to your favourite track of the year with a cocktail in hand.
Zara heeled shoes with rhinestones
In a tangy and zesty shade of tangerine, this pair of rhinestone-adorned Zara heels are perfect for wearing with your favourite flared trousers for just a slip of colour.
Asos Design Neptune platform sandals
The lemons on these platforms might be synonymous with summer, but don’t be fooled. Simply use the heels to spice up your go-to jeans-and-a-jumper outfit; it’s called making lemonade, obviously.
Amina Muaddi Naima sandals
Amina Muaddi has been one of the world of fashion’s favourite designers this year, and her ascent doesn’t show any signs of slowing. This punchy pink pair of slingbacks are a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired dream.
Brother Vellies glitter mules
Brother Vellies is a brand that ought to be on any shoe lover’s radar. For a pair of Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz-esque glitter pumps, this pair are a must-have.
Images: courtesy of brands.