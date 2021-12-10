With Plan B restrictions being fully implemented across the England from next week, it may well be that our Christmas office party plans are curtailed for yet another year.

Indeed, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Secret Santa gifts, gin sipping and gossip sharing may well have to be enjoyed virtually as our styles revert back to their va-va-Zoom locked down days.

And while the virtues of waist-up dressing have been extolled at large, throwing an at-home Christmas party can also be cranked up a notch by swapping the slippers out for some slinky sandals. Or punchy party platforms; whatever form of dancing-ready heel you prefer, wearing an elevated shoe as opposed to a decaying slider is a certified way of bolstering festive spirit.