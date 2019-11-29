Fashion

Christmas party dressing: what the Stylist team are wearing this festive season

Billie Bhatia
Don’t know what to wear this festive party season? Take note from the Stylist fashion team. 

As the party invites start to pile up (seriously, is there time to sleep in December?) we prepare to hunker down for four weeks of festive food, copious amount of mulled wine and the sweet caress of Christmas crooners. With awkward office parties, debauched evenings with friends and family occasions to get through, the festive season really is the most wonderful time of the year for you social life and your wardrobe.

Lamé, sequins, crystal and gold brings a wave of decadence to our dressing at party season, and it’s no different for the Stylist fashion team. Whether you want confident tailoring, winter brights or a cool-girl take on the classic black dress, we have got you covered.

So sit back, get your hair in rollers and choose your sartorial style. 

Polly Knight, fashion editor 

“My party style is much like my every day style: low-key and often monochrome. Rather than print and pattern I’d consider cool textures such as leather and cashmere, and layer up with lots of gold jewellery to add a detailed element. The only colour I really take on during Christmas comes in the form of a festive red nail varnish. Wild, I know.”

  • Arket leather trousers

    Arket leather trousers
    Arket leather trousers

    It all starts with a great pair of leather trousers, these are my festive go-to. In fact they are my winter go-to. Timeless but with an edge they bring an element of glamour to my festive wardrobe. 

    Flared leather trousers, £250, Arket 

    Buy Arket Trousers Here

  • & Other Stories cream blouse

    & Other Stories cream blouse

    Another wardrobe staple, but a cream blouse never goes out of fashion - especially not one with these brilliant buttons. A word to the wise in this shirt: avoid mulled wine. 

    Button-down shirt, £55, & Other Stories 

    Buy & Other Stories Blouse Here

  • BY FAR black sandals

    BY FAR black sandals

    A barely there sandal makes for a perfect party shoe and bonus: you’ve probably already got one from the summer. 

    Leather mules, £325, BY FAR at brownsfashion.com

    Buy By Far Mules Here

  • Missoma chain necklace

    Missoma chain necklace
    Missoma chain necklace

    The entire fashion team is covered in gold jewellery, we can’t get enough - especially the latest Missoma x Lucy Williams collection. The chunkier the better when it comes to accessorising this particular look. 

    Buy Missoma Necklace Here

  • & Other Stories black pleated bag

    & Other Stories black pleated bag
    & Other Stories black pleated bag

    A black bag never goes out of fashion and this one is big enough for all the essentials. 

    Satin knot handle bag, £85, & Other Stories 

    Buy & Other Stories Bag Here

Gemma Crisp, deputy editor 

“I’m famous in the Stylist office for two things - my love of sequins and my collection of statement heels (Sophia Webster and Kat Maconie are particular favourites). So when party season kicks in, both are key when compiling an outfit. I also love pops of colour - especially when it comes to shoes - but the key is to balance it out with neutrals like silver, black or white.”

  • H&M sequin mini dress

    H&M sequin mini dress
    H&M sequin mini dress

    The party season calls for a statement piece and H&M are ticking all my boxes with this sequin mini dress. 

    Mini dress, £34.99, H&M 

    Buy H&M Dress Here

  • Shrimps multi-coloured coat

    Shrimps multi-coloured coat
    Shrimps multi-coloured coat

    Shrimps have taken a classic evening coat silhouette and given it modern appeal with a tonne of colour (did I mention I like colour?) The perfect piece to add to any party look. 

    Multi-coloured coat, £520, Shrimps 

    Buy Shrimps Coat Here

  • Zara yellow shoes

    Zara yellow shoes
    Zara yellow shoes

    All things bright and beautiful, right? 

    Heeled sandals, £55.99, Zara 

    Buy Zara Sandals Here
  • Paco Rabanne bag
    Paco Rabanne bag

    Swing into the 60s with Paco Rabanne’s iconic 1969 disco bag. What can I say? I like matching accessories.

    Metallic bag, £675, Paco Rabanne

    Buy Paco Rabanne Bag Here

Megan Murray, digital writer 

“I am the kind of person who will use any excuse to pile on the glitter, whatever time of the year is, so come party season and I am all in for dressing like a princess. I love using colour clashes and mixes of fabrics, like velvet against sequins. Sometimes I feel like I border on ‘children’s tv presenter’ but I’m quite happy with that.”

  • Kitri velvet dress

    Kitri velvet dress
    Kitri velvet dress

    Nothing feels more festive than a celestial print, cult clothing brand Kitri have ticked all the boxes with a 90s-inspired velvet party number. 

    Velvet dress, £195, Kitri 

    Buy Kitri Dress Here

  • Shrimps 'Antonia' bag

    Shrimps 'Antonia' bag

    I love Shrimps’ playful take on accessories and although the beaded ‘Antonia’ bag was a summer smash-hit, I’ll be wearing this version well after Christmas. 

    Beaded bag, £475, Shrimps at Liberty London

    Buy Shrimps Bag Here

  • Topshop hairclip

    Topshop hairclip

    What can I say, I like matching accessories. 

    Beaded hair clip, £10, Topshop 

    Buy Topshop Hair Clip Here
  • Carel silver shoes
    Carel silver shoes

    Give your shoes a metallic twist to really get into the festive spirit. These Carel silver ‘Alice’ shoes will have you dancing all night long. 

    Silver shoes, £270, Carel 

    Buy Carel Shoes Here

Fashion news editor, Billie Bhatia 

“I am forever on the hunt for the perfect black dress and this year it has to be a Cecilie Bahnsen one. The romantic but easy shape means that even though you can just chuck this on, it looks very put together. I can’t manage more than 10 minutes in heels so I always opt for a chunky ankle boot when it comes to party season. In keeping with my everyday style no outfit is complete without a headband.”

  • Cecilie Bahnsen black dress

    Cecilie Bahnsen black dress
    Cecilie Bahnsen black dress

    As someone who regularly over-heats at parties the fabric of this Cecilie Bahnsen dress was just as appealing as the shape of it. 

    Sateen shirt dress, £740, Cecilie Bahnsen 

    Buy Cecilie Bahnsen Dress

  • Office black boots

    Office black boots
    Office black boots

    This is about all the heel height I can manage for the party season, but it means I will always be last person standing on the dance floor. 

    Chunky chelsea boots, £69, Office 

    Buy Office Boots Here

  • Zara beaded bag

    Zara beaded bag
    Zara beaded bag

    Coming in slightly more informal that a traditional clutch, the pouch bag has been a popular accessory of choice this season. Go big on embellishment to balance the rest of a pared-back look. 

    Rhinestone bag, £49.99, Zara 

    Buy Zara Bag Here

  • Jennifer Behr headband

    Jennifer Behr headband
    Jennifer Behr headband

    You’ve got a black velvet headband, but a brown velvet headband is the real game-changer. Looks just as good with jeans and tee as it does dressed up for party season. 

    Velvet headband, £204, Jennifer Behr 

    Buy Jennifer Behr Headband Here

Fashion Assistant, Helen Atkin 

“I usually stick to a fairly neutral and relaxed wardrobe of t-shirts, jeans and roll necks for everyday wear. So, when I get the chance to dress up though, I love to go all out! Black tie Christmas parties are the time to wear full length dresses, statement earrings and a really high pair of heels.”

  • Raey black dress

    Raey black dress
    Raey black dress

    Simple and elegant is what defines Matchesfashion’s own brand, Raey. Easy pieces that instantly pack a punch is exactly what you need this Christmas. 

    Twist-strap dress, £595, Raey 

    Buy Raey Dress Here

  • House of Fluff coat

    House of Fluff coat
    House of Fluff coat

    Fashion drama coming through. 

    Monochrome coat, £460, House of Fluff 

    Buy House of Fluff Coat Here

  • Carvela heeled-sandals

    Carvela heeled-sandals
    Carvela heeled-sandals

    These might be best for the kind of parties, you sit down for long periods of time. But when you eventually do stand up, you will be a sight to behold. 

    Heeled sandals, £109, Carvela 

    Buy Carvela Sandals Here

  • Ganni beaded bag

    Ganni beaded bag

    Make like the Danish girls and snap up one of Ganni’s beaded bags to see the season out in style. 

    Beaded bag, £240, Ganni

    Buy Ganni Bag Here

  • Topshop crystal earrings

    Topshop crystal earrings
    Topshop crystal earrings

    In case you missed it, crystal chandelier earrings are big business in the party dressing season. There is no room for subtlety here. 

    Crystal earrings, £16.50, Topshop 

    Buy Topshop Earrings Here

Digital Editor, Kayleigh Dray 

“It’s not easy tracking down the dream jumpsuit when you’re on the bustier side of the spectrum, but, thankfully, Bravissimo have always got my back. The site lets you choose your size and ‘curvy’ rating to ensure a perfect fit, and they have genuinely never failed me once! When it comes to accessories, I prefer to keep things classic: in this case, a simple string of golden stars to wrap around my neck, and a celestial headband to lift it up (I have a pixie haircut, and it has resulted in a headband addiction - sue me!). Finally, heels are the devil on the dance floor, and that is where I tend to spend most of my time at parties (unless there’s a karaoke room), so these shimmering boots are genuinely made for me.”

  • Bravissimo velvet jumpsuit

    Bravissimo velvet jumpsuit
    Bravissimo velvet jumpsuit

    This Bravissimo velvet number ticks every single box for me: flared trousers, sleeves, v-neck, deep rich blue colour… I’m obsessed, and I’ve no doubt I’ll wear it long after Christmas is over.

    Velvet jumpsuit, £90, Bravissimo 

    Buy Bravissimo Jumpsuit Here

  • Anthropologie gold boots

    Anthropologie gold boots
    Anthropologie gold boots

    Just call me ‘twinkle toes’. 

    Gold boots, £150, Anthropologie 

    Buy Anthropologie Boots

  • Boden star necklace

    Boden star necklace
    Boden star necklace

    This Boden necklace does all the layering for you, win. 

    Star necklace, £45, Boden

    Buy Boden Necklace Here

  • Anthropologie headband

    Anthropologie headband
    Anthropologie headband

    Did someone say celestial was big for party dressing? Dress up even the simplest of outfits with this sparkly piece. 

    Celestial embroidered headband, £35, Anthropologie 

    Buy Anthropologie Headband Here

