As the party invites start to pile up (seriously, is there time to sleep in December?) we prepare to hunker down for four weeks of festive food, copious amount of mulled wine and the sweet caress of Christmas crooners. With awkward office parties, debauched evenings with friends and family occasions to get through, the festive season really is the most wonderful time of the year for you social life and your wardrobe.

Lamé, sequins, crystal and gold brings a wave of decadence to our dressing at party season, and it’s no different for the Stylist fashion team. Whether you want confident tailoring, winter brights or a cool-girl take on the classic black dress, we have got you covered.