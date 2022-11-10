’Tis the season! 9 women on their go-to Christmas party outfit

The annual Christmas party, whether with colleagues, friends or family, always brings about mixed feelings. Whether you’re planning to cosy up to a special somebody, dance the night away with those you share a desk with, or pop in for the least amount of time possible without seeming rude, its seasonal slot in the calendar can’t be overlooked. With so much to consider – to drink or not to drink, that is the question – you certainly don’t need the added stress of selecting what to wear.

Whether you’re looking to buy a new dancefloor-worthy dress or are looking to whip something you already own out of your wardrobe, festive party dressing is far from simple. That’s precisely the reason we canvassed nine stylish women on how they plan on styling out silly season. From how to wear sequins to finessing the art of accessorising, these are their go-to Christmas party outfits. Happy dancing!