’Tis the season! 9 women on their go-to Christmas party outfit
Mini dress or maxi dress? Sequins or velvet? Festive cheer or subtly sultry? It can only mean one thing: party time.
The annual Christmas party, whether with colleagues, friends or family, always brings about mixed feelings. Whether you’re planning to cosy up to a special somebody, dance the night away with those you share a desk with, or pop in for the least amount of time possible without seeming rude, its seasonal slot in the calendar can’t be overlooked. With so much to consider – to drink or not to drink, that is the question – you certainly don’t need the added stress of selecting what to wear.
Whether you’re looking to buy a new dancefloor-worthy dress or are looking to whip something you already own out of your wardrobe, festive party dressing is far from simple. That’s precisely the reason we canvassed nine stylish women on how they plan on styling out silly season. From how to wear sequins to finessing the art of accessorising, these are their go-to Christmas party outfits. Happy dancing!
Best Christmas party outfit ideas
Izzy Manuel
“Christmas is often a time when the sparkles come out, with most Christmas clothes being made with sequins, glittery fabric and often dark colours. The UK alone spends an estimated £2.4 billion on Christmas clothes that many will wear less than three times, which is why I am a big believer in buying with only longevity in mind. This dress which I have had in my wardrobe for a few years is perfect for a Christmas party. It’s colourful, fun and can be dressed up with sparkly jewellery and accessories. Once the festive period’s over, it can still be worn again and again for any occasion like a wedding or a birthday.”
Imogen Ivy
“What makes the perfect Christmas party dress? Well, let’s first start with the Christmas aspect. I am either coming as a candy cane or not showing my face at all. It’s Christmas, after all. I always try to embrace the season with colour, fun and standout comfortable outfits. I would choose something breathable, modest in length, but perhaps a little sexy with the fabric – like the silk striped dress I’m wearing here. At the end of the day, I believe fashion is an extension of your personality. Choose clothing that excites you, fires you with joy or sparks fun. If you do that, you will never choose incorrectly.”
Chet Patel
“For me, the perfect party outfit this season will be a combination of sequins, sparkles and velvet. It will be something that can be dressed up or down and can be taken from daytime into nighttime with the switch of a few accessories.
“I adore the glamour that sequins bring, but the negative impact on the environment means I will be re-wearing pieces I already own. I have some favourite party pieces in my wardrobe and will be revisiting these. One piece I love is this beautiful sequin skirt that can be dressed up with heels and a nice top or down with a sweatshirt and trainers. This year, I am planning to style this skirt with an oversized white shirt, strappy heels and statement jewellery for a chic look. Whatever your style is, be sure to check your wardrobe first to see what you have, swap with friends, rent, borrow or buy preloved.”
Kate Hall
“The perfect Christmas party dress is the one you wear year after year and still get compliments on. It will see you through the formal event and comfortably allow you to frolic around the city for kick-ons afterwards. The dress will be in Christmas colours but not cliché; something you will wear all year round that screams ‘festive’. Ensure the dress is easy to clean should you spill a drop of wine, sweat-proof for when you bust a move on the dancefloor, and made by people who were paid a respectable wage for creating a garment that makes your Christmas party an epic one.”
Rosie Okotcha
“I love Christmas but it’s easy to get wrapped up in the need for newness. For that reason, my perfect office party dress is something I already have in my wardrobe. I love this blue vintage velvet dress that I picked up in a charity shop last winter and though I can wear it day-to-day, I think that velvet always screams ‘Christmas’. I will be adding one of my favourite hand-me-down jumpers to add an extra splash of Christmas cheer (and warmth) and will be accessorising with some gold chains, pearl earrings and a sequin scrunchie.”
Anna Cascarina
“Skims’ body-conscious dress is a great option for a party dress, especially if you’re heading there straight from the office. Made for lounging, it’s super soft and figure-hugging and can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion. I’ll be wearing it with a blazer and flats for the office, then slinky heels and a rhinestone bag for the evening. Perfect.”
Toluwa Akindele-Ajani
“Everyone always talks about the LBD or little black dress being a wardrobe staple but for me, my LWD (little white dress) is my go-to Christmas party outfit. The puff-sleeves make it a statement dress that isn’t so trend-led that I feel I can only wear it once and because it’s white, I love to add a pop of colour with my accessories, shoes and make-up. I’ve had it for a few years now, and it comes out every Christmas season without a doubt, making me feel like a chic snow angel.”
Hannah Rochell
“I bought this Tencel dress from Albaray in the summer because I knew it would be really versatile year-round. It got me through the heatwave, and it’s perfect for a festive party, too. I’ll just be adding a layer of leopard and a slick of red lipstick to dress it up for Christmas partying.”
Penny Salman
“To me, the best office Christmas party outfit is something you feel comfortable in and something that is shopped from your own wardrobe or bought second-hand. Sometimes that isn’t a dress at all, but a great pair of trousers and a stand-out top. So much waste is produced at Christmas, so doing our little bit for the environment is always good. I’ll be wearing this pair of chic black trousers and this statement cardigan all party season long.”
Images: Reformation, writers