Sustainable and ethical Christmas gift guide: chic present ideas for her
Megan Murray
- Megan Murray
- Published
Struggling with your Christmas shopping? Fear not as we’ve sourced sustainable and eco-friendly gifts that give back in more ways than one.
Scouring shops and online sites for the perfect gift for a loved one can be hard work.
But don’t worry, we’ve done all of the research for you and discovered plenty of presents that are both stylish and sustainable – because looking after the planet should be on everyone’s minds in 2019.
Whether you’re after make-up, clothing, accessories or something more useful, we’ve compiled a list of brands that manufacture with sustainability at the forefront of their business models.
And the best part? You can order everything from the comfort of your own home.
Boobs Reusable Shopping Bag
This 100% recycled material shopping bag is made from rescued plastic bottles and is made with strong stitching, so it’s perfect for doing that supermarket shop.
Beeswax Wraps
Beeswax Wraps are good for the environment, keep your food fresher for longer and look pretty.
Kind Jewellery Necklace
This unique necklace contains an ethically mined pink sapphire, set in 100% recycled 9ct gold sand finished by hand.
Kowtow Cardigan
This slouchy cardigan is both chic and cosy for the colder months.
Aether Candle
This candle is designed to remind you of juniper and fir trees, perfect for winter.
Rosemary and Lavender Shampoo Bar
No need for a plastic bottle with this nourishing shampoo bar, which combats dandruff, improves scalp health and promotes hair growth.
Harrods Collapsible Travel Cup
Harrods and Stojo bring you this travel cup which is made from recyclable materials and aims to do its bit to tackle the single-use plastic problem.
Images: Lore Schodts / Courtesy of brands