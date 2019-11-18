Christmas

Sustainable and ethical Christmas gift guide: chic present ideas for her

Struggling with your Christmas shopping? Fear not as we’ve sourced sustainable and eco-friendly gifts that give back in more ways than one. 

Scouring shops and online sites for the perfect gift for a loved one can be hard work.

But don’t worry, we’ve done all of the research for you and discovered plenty of presents that are both stylish and sustainable – because looking after the planet should be on everyone’s minds in 2019.

Whether you’re after make-up, clothing, accessories or something more useful, we’ve compiled a list of brands that manufacture with sustainability at the forefront of their business models. 

And the best part? You can order everything from the comfort of your own home. 

  • Rosemary and Lavender Shampoo Bar

    No need for a plastic bottle with this nourishing shampoo bar, which combats dandruff, improves scalp health and promotes hair growth.

    Shop shampoo bar at Wild Sage + Co, £6

    Buy now

  • Harrods Collapsible Travel Cup

    Harrods and Stojo bring you this travel cup which is made from recyclable materials and aims to do its bit to tackle the single-use plastic problem. 

    Shop travel cup at Harrods, £15

    Buy now

Images: Lore Schodts / Courtesy of brands 

