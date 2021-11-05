The Drop by Stylist’s latest gift list feature is here to make your Christmas shopping simpler
Lisa Smosarski, Stylist’s editor-in-chief, chooses six of her most-wanted items from The Drop and adds them to her Christmas gift list.
To celebrate the beginning of gifting season, we’re excited to introduce The Drop’s latest feature, which allows you to create Christmas gift lists so you can keep track of everything you’ve earmarked for family and friends – simply browse more than 500 products across fashion, beauty, home and accessories and click on the heart icons to add a product to your chosen list. And to help make your Christmas shopping an easier, more collaborative experience, you can share the lists via email or WhatsApp – when someone buys an item, you’ll be notified to avoid double-ups.
In need of some gifting inspiration? Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski has created her own wishlist with her favourite items from The Drop – scroll down to discover what she’s chosen and start creating your gift lists.
Valentina Karellas Sherwood Woollen Mittens
“I’ve always loved the 80’s vibes of a fingerless glove (stylish AND practical) and the colour blocking on this pair means they’re going to the top of my Christmas list.”
Cupple Twist Together Reusable Cup and Bottle
“How clever is this? A way to combine your water bottle and coffee cup so you can drink sustainably without having to lug your whole kitchen around with you.”
Humble Homeware Speckled Mini Stoneware Serving Pots (set of 2)
“Everything tastes better from a fancy dish – and these are perfect for everything from Mini Cheddars to brussels sprouts”.
Shop Humble Homeware speckled mini stoneware serving pots, £14
Freya and Bailey Glow! Surge Moisturiser SPF30
“I have magpie-like tendencies towards the word “glow”, an eternal beauty goal for me, and this combination of hyaluronic acid, SPF plus a gentle tint really promises to counter the dulling effects of winter. Give me 10 bottles!”.
Pennello Studio VISO Hand-Painted Candles
“These gorgeous candles are a subtle way to embrace the painterly face trend, and will add a much-needed splash of colour to my table arrangement this Christmas.”
Plonk Bottles
“Finally a way to keep your rosé cold for summer picnics… I want this in my cupboard ready for the next sign of sunshine. Clever and a simple, chic design.”