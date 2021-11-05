To celebrate the beginning of gifting season, we’re excited to introduce The Drop’s latest feature, which allows you to create Christmas gift lists so you can keep track of everything you’ve earmarked for family and friends – simply browse more than 500 products across fashion, beauty, home and accessories and click on the heart icons to add a product to your chosen list. And to help make your Christmas shopping an easier, more collaborative experience, you can share the lists via email or WhatsApp – when someone buys an item, you’ll be notified to avoid double-ups.

In need of some gifting inspiration? Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski has created her own wishlist with her favourite items from The Drop – scroll down to discover what she’s chosen and start creating your gift lists.