Zip-up chunky ankle boots are going to be huge this winter – these are the ones to buy now

Put your best foot forward this winter with a pair of the zip-up chunky ankle boots that the style set can’t get enough of.  

Alongside the inevitable raft of silly slinky shoes we’ll be slipping our feet into for partying this winter, there may well also be a cavernous hole in your hardy footwear collection. The sort of shoes that might not be the slinkiest or sexiest or most bedazzled in the room, but are comfy, cosy and, actually, pretty cool.

If the gulf between slinky and sensible shoes is one that resonates with you, it may well come as good news that chunky ankle boots with zip detailing are the coolest shoewear trend to know for silly season and beyond.  

Inspired by the chunky iterations first proffered by the Olsen twins at The Row, these boots are the statement stompers the world of fashion has come to love and know with the added kick of zip detailing, which snakes along the front of the shoe. They’re in equal parts cool and comfortable and a definite go-to for anybody lacking on the footwear that sits in both camps. 

Like their stomper sisters, their biggest virtue lies in their versatility. These are boots that can dress down an LBD or add a bit of an edge to an otherwise minimal LKD (long knitted dress): they’re the hard-working shoe you most probably didn’t know you needed. But now you do, there’s no excuse; these are a few of our favourite pairs.

  • Kurt Geiger Stint front zip up ankle boot

    Kurt Geiger Stint front zip up ankle boot
    Kurt Geiger Stint front zip up ankle boot

    With a chunky sole, a pair of Kurt Geiger boots will stand the test of time and this duo will be no exception. Wear them year in, year out and see for yourself how they’ll never go out of style.

    Shop Kurt Geiger Stint front zip up ankle boot, £189

  • Zara leather ankle boots

    Zara leather ankle boots
    Zara leather ankle boots

    Just the right height, and with the similar zip detailing, Zara’s iteration is on trend and purse-friendly. What could be better?

    Shop Zara leather ankle boots, £69.99

  • Jigsaw Sawyer zip up ankle boots

    Jigsaw Sawyer zip up ankle boots
    Jigsaw Sawyer zip up ankle boots

    With a slightly less chunky sole, these Jigsaw zip-up boots are the perfect option for anybody who prefers to keep their footwear sleek and slick.

    Shop Jigsaw Sawyer zip up ankle boots, £200

  • The Row zip-up ankle boots

    The Row zip-up ankle boots
    The Row zip-up ankle boots

    If black’s not quite your thing, then The Row’s signature boots in their scarlet hue should be right up your street; perfect for adding a splash of colour to an otherwise wintry look.

    Shop The Row zip-up ankle boots, £1,250

