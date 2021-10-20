All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Put your best foot forward this winter with a pair of the zip-up chunky ankle boots that the style set can’t get enough of.
Alongside the inevitable raft of silly slinky shoes we’ll be slipping our feet into for partying this winter, there may well also be a cavernous hole in your hardy footwear collection. The sort of shoes that might not be the slinkiest or sexiest or most bedazzled in the room, but are comfy, cosy and, actually, pretty cool.
If the gulf between slinky and sensible shoes is one that resonates with you, it may well come as good news that chunky ankle boots with zip detailing are the coolest shoewear trend to know for silly season and beyond.
Inspired by the chunky iterations first proffered by the Olsen twins at The Row, these boots are the statement stompers the world of fashion has come to love and know with the added kick of zip detailing, which snakes along the front of the shoe. They’re in equal parts cool and comfortable and a definite go-to for anybody lacking on the footwear that sits in both camps.
Like their stomper sisters, their biggest virtue lies in their versatility. These are boots that can dress down an LBD or add a bit of an edge to an otherwise minimal LKD (long knitted dress): they’re the hard-working shoe you most probably didn’t know you needed. But now you do, there’s no excuse; these are a few of our favourite pairs.
Kurt Geiger Stint front zip up ankle boot
With a chunky sole, a pair of Kurt Geiger boots will stand the test of time and this duo will be no exception. Wear them year in, year out and see for yourself how they’ll never go out of style.
Zara leather ankle boots
Just the right height, and with the similar zip detailing, Zara’s iteration is on trend and purse-friendly. What could be better?
Asos Design Ava leather front zip boots
Available in a charcoal grey and a snowy ivory, these suede zip boots are perfect for those who will wear their boots for certain occasions rather than everyday.
The Row zip-front ankle boots
The purveyor of many of fashion’s love-ins of late, The Row’s ubiquitous zip-up ankle boots are as cool as they are comfy.
Shop The Row zip-front ankle boots at Matches Fashion, £1,290
Russell & Bromley Conquest zip ankle boots
For a more purse-friendly take on the trend, look to high street gem Russell & Bromley, whose zip-up ankle boots are perfect for throwing on with dresses and skirts.
Danilo Damiani Dino black leather ankle boots
If you’re a fashion-lover who also likes to get their daily steps in, then Danilo Damiani’s chunky-soled boots ought to be your go-to thanks to their supportive grip.
Shop Danilo Damiani Dino black leather ankle boots at Daniel Footwear, £149
Jil Sander black zipped leather boots
Queen of minimalism Jil Sander rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion or footwear, but we’re particularly loving this pair of chunky stompers.
Shop Jil Sander black zipped leather boots at Browns Fashion, £810
Jigsaw Sawyer zip up ankle boots
With a slightly less chunky sole, these Jigsaw zip-up boots are the perfect option for anybody who prefers to keep their footwear sleek and slick.
The Row zip-up ankle boots
If black’s not quite your thing, then The Row’s signature boots in their scarlet hue should be right up your street; perfect for adding a splash of colour to an otherwise wintry look.
Images: courtesy of brands.