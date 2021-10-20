Alongside the inevitable raft of silly slinky shoes we’ll be slipping our feet into for partying this winter, there may well also be a cavernous hole in your hardy footwear collection. The sort of shoes that might not be the slinkiest or sexiest or most bedazzled in the room, but are comfy, cosy and, actually, pretty cool.

If the gulf between slinky and sensible shoes is one that resonates with you, it may well come as good news that chunky ankle boots with zip detailing are the coolest shoewear trend to know for silly season and beyond.