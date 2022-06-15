It hasn’t all been plain sailing in the years since, though. In recent years, the high street stalwart had struggled to differentiate itself in an increasingly saturated market. The brand’s sales slumped by 43% in 2021 and entered mediation with representatives for its workers in Somerset, who argued that the business was seeking to cut their wages by almost 15%.

To appeal to a younger demographic, the brand introduced collaborations with influencer favourite Sporty & Rich and cool-girl label Goodhood, which reimagined its Wallabees in an eco leather and a streamlined shape respectively. Both collaborations promptly sold out.

“Appealing to the years between the young and the old is what we’re aiming for,” McRae adds. “Clarks really is such a democratic brand, and we do have something for everyone.”

She nods to the recent rapid growth of Clarks’ TikTok channel – the #Clarks now has 292.4 million views – and the launch of a slew of cultural projects, which tell the story of the Wallabee’s evolution. The label has also just made its debut in the metaverse, hence the brand’s current ubiquity. There are more plans to grow the brand over the next year, too, which will no doubt lead to more collaborations, more influencers and more coverage.

At its heart, Clarks really is a story of how one of the greats became great again.