Is your wardrobe bursting at the seams? Worse still, has it spilled out in a jumble heap onto the chair? You’re not alone. New research by SpareRoom shows that the average Brit buys over 20,000 items of clothing during their lifetime, needing a wardrobe over three times the length of Tower Bridge to house it all. If you’re living in a tiny flat every inch of space matters, and reclaiming your bedroom starts by clearing your wardrobe.

Imagine a wardrobe where every piece of clothing reflects the way you want to express yourself. A wardrobe where everything gets regularly worn, where you can create the perfect outfit for the day ahead in a single glance. Nothing in there is redundant, no forgotten pairs of trousers are to be found crumpled in a heap at the back. No garment makes you feel ”meh”. If your current wardrobe falls short of this sartorial utopia then the time has come for a serious clothes clear out.

Letting go of clothes is not as easy as it sounds. Some things have sentimental value, others feel like pound notes dangling from hangers, and as we remember the cash we parted with to pay for them, we feel guilty at the thought of kicking them out of our closet. Don’t put it off for another week, as our thoughts turn to packing away our winter coats and jumpers of another year, now is the perfect time for a full refresh.

Follow our eleven tips for cleaning out your wardrobe, and build a functional closet that will put the joy back in getting dressed.