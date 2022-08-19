Gird your loins because the latest dispatch from the fashion world at the most recent Copenhagen Fashion Week was confirmation of a classic style’s return, and it just may well have you yanking at your hems and clutching your pearls.

It all started with Remain Birger Christensen’s spring/summer 2023 show, which featured the relegation of vertiginous heels in favour of silken ballet flats on the feet of its models. After a year of embracing sky-scraping heights in our platforms, it seemed the brand was setting a sombre, more traditional mood. Shoes that are practical as opposed to life-affirming.