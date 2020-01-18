This unlikely colour combination is the new red and pink

It’s only the beginning of 2020 the Stylist fashion team has already spotted the colour combination to try out this year.

A new year is all about trying new things, pushing yourself into new experiences and being a little more adventurous than the previous year. By now, you will most likely have already decided whether the Barre class, new book or Veganuary is for you. But it doesn’t mean it’s too late to try something else, and in this case, we’re talking fashion choices. Yes winter is all about reaching for the nearest cosy jumper, throwing on your trusty camel coat or relying on your weather-proof chunky boots. But, it’s time to liven things up with a hot new colour combo that’s being worn by the most stylish of women: butter yellow and chocolate brown.

Last year the Emmys saw red and pink being as the colour combo that ruled; we even saw The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, trying it out. For 2020 the trend has come from the spring/summer catwalks at the likes of Fendi and Victoria Beckham.

Fendi spring/summer 2020

Model Bella Hadid showed off yellow and brown at the Fendi spring/summer 2020 show in Milan. Going top-to-toe, even accessories took on a chocolaty finish with mock croc, resin and sueded details. So, how do we wear the look IRL?

Seeing as yellow is the new orange, and brown in the new black – add them together and you get a clashing mix that somehow totally works. Case in point: stylist Emili Sindlev. Keep it chic by opting for tailored, minimal separates.

If colour block feels a bit daunting, make like Ellie from @slipintostyle and go for a dress which isn’t full yellow – like this Jacquemus number – and style with your trusty everyday brown knee-high boots. It’s all about reaching for the brown shades when it comes to accessories instead of the usual black.

Victoria Beckham spring/summer 2020

If you want to go even more subtle with the colour pairing, look to Victoria Beckham and her spring/summer 2020 collection for inspiration. VB opting for mixing the butter-yellow hue with soft tan, this gives a more tonal instead of clashing vibe. We’ve also already rounded up five spring/summer styling tips you can take from the Victoria Beckham show to see how it was done.

Style queen Victoria Beckham has already been trying out the colour combination from her own collection this week. We’ll call this butter and caramel instead of chocolate – remember, any shade of brown works for this one.

The soft yellow shade looks amazing in satin and silk fabrics so opting for a blouse will look instantly stylish. Try mixing in a print like influencer Maria by going for a stripe or check – believe us, it works. Need more proof? See Fanny’s look, below.

Writer Fanny Ekstrand mixes in different shades of brown and check prints to break up the obvious colour clash. The shirt over roll reck is a simple styling trick you’ll bring out year after year, and it’s an easy way to play with colour.

If you’re still unsure, then see if your SO or friend will wear one colour and you can wear the other, just like Brad Pitt (hello, reignited Brad crush) and Juliette Lewis at the premiere of Thelma and Louise in 1991. Yes, of course the 90s did this trend first – it’s no surprise we’ve already flagged this fashion Instagram account as one that will give us all guaranteed outfit inspiration.

