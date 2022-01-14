Now that the festive hangover is finally beginning to wane (is anybody actually having the Dry January they promised themselves?), it may well be that everything is just starting to look a little, well, grey. After all, from the skies to our style, January is hardly a month synonymous with its wealth of fun, frivolity and optimism.

But while the four weeks that comprise January – the month that might not be the most awe-inspiring we hope to have this year – are decidedly grey, there is hope to be found in the silver linings of our wardrobes in the form of one of this summer’s zestiest and juiciest trends: colourblocking.