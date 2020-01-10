Spring/summer 2020 trends are already dropping. Yes, we know it’s officially still winter – the weather confirms this – but in the world of fashion, editors everywhere are already gearing up to view the autumn/winter 2020 collections next month in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

It seems as though everything gets talked about even sooner than ever – we’ve been receiving Valentine’s emails since November last year (yes, really) and last week supermarkets were already stripping the Christmas chocs and replacing them with Easter treats. Of course we’re happy to see the Creme Egg once again, but is it acceptable to eat them already? We’ll let you be the judge of that. But we’re having the same debate with spring/summer trends, is it too soon to wear them?

The answer is (when it comes to the likes of the Bermuda shorts spotted on the Jacquemus catwalk and full-on sunshine tropical prints at Versace, at least) yes. However, there’s one trend we can all wear already: coloured leather.