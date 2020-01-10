Spotted all over the catwalk – from Bottega Veneta and Max Mara to Emilia Wickstead – coloured leather is available to shop, and wear, already.
Spring/summer 2020 trends are already dropping. Yes, we know it’s officially still winter – the weather confirms this – but in the world of fashion, editors everywhere are already gearing up to view the autumn/winter 2020 collections next month in New York, London, Milan and Paris.
It seems as though everything gets talked about even sooner than ever – we’ve been receiving Valentine’s emails since November last year (yes, really) and last week supermarkets were already stripping the Christmas chocs and replacing them with Easter treats. Of course we’re happy to see the Creme Egg once again, but is it acceptable to eat them already? We’ll let you be the judge of that. But we’re having the same debate with spring/summer trends, is it too soon to wear them?
The answer is (when it comes to the likes of the Bermuda shorts spotted on the Jacquemus catwalk and full-on sunshine tropical prints at Versace, at least) yes. However, there’s one trend we can all wear already: coloured leather.
Spotted all over the runways at the likes of Bottega Veneta with soft duck-egg blue and tangerine orange coats, the thicker fabric and the fact it’s outerwear means we can wear it for winter, too.
Some of the most stylish women, including buying director at Mytheresa.com, Lisa Aiken, have already been trying out the trend with Bottega’s snake print butter-yellow leather coat. It may be a splurge at £5,280 but you can shop it, here.
Max Mara decided to click refresh on the slip dress in a soft, tan leather iteration. Proving top-to-toe tonal is sticking around, if you don’t dare try out bright leather, opt for neutral instead. Luckily, vegan leather heroes Nanushka have already created a dreamy option to shop already, below.
Nanushka
Known for its vegan leather, Nanushka is a go-to for faux leather that looks as good as the real deal.
Pair this universally flattering wrap dress with chunky boots and a tonal high neck top underneath.
Or, if you are feeling daring, look to the likes of Emilia Wickstead who livened up everyone’s day with bright yellow leather. Clash it with other hues like blue, lilac and brown for a look that’ll make a serious statement.
For a less dramatic look, opt for soft butter yellow with the Topshop cropped jacket.
Topshop
This buttery number is the update your trusty leather jacket needs. Wear done up over a roll neck knit with jeans and through on over ditsy print dresses when it gets warmer.
If you want a colour that’ll work across all seasons, opt for red. Red leather hit the Coach catwalk, and styling over a roll neck is a way to wear it according to the street stylers.
Ganni has also created a khaki number that is just as good – try it out with a printed midi skirt and knee-high boots.
Ganni
Leather shirts are key this season, whether you style buttoned up or leave undone as a jacket, it’ll go the distance in your wardrobe.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands