Enamel jewellery 2022: the colourful summer trend to know

9 pieces of enamel jewellery to brighten up your spring bling game

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Add a bold and fun-loving pop of colour into tired seasonal ensembles with a piece of enamel jewellery.

Goodbye, gold! And so long, silver! For the jewellery diktat this spring is clear: bold and bright bursts of colour are to be embraced in your everyday bling arsenal, and it’s easier to weave them in than ever before. The simplest way to do just that? By embracing enamel jewellery.

In the last two weeks alone, purveyors of affordable jewellery Astrid & Miyu and Missoma have dipped their toes into the world of colourful enamel jewellery, with the launches of their own interpretations of the fun, splashy style. The result is earrings that are punchy and show-stopping, rings that are all kinds of knuckle-dusting fabulous and necklaces that introduce you to the room before you so much as need to say a word.

In short, enamel jewellery is the spring-ready style upgrader that you didn’t know you needed. You need jewellery to match the sparkle of the sun in the sky, and these rainbow-toned gems promise to do just that and more.

  • Daphine Ana enamel ring

    Enamel jewellery 2022: the colourful trend to know
    Daphine Ana enamel ring

    The brand known for its statement-making gold and silver rings has expanded into enamel just in time for summer. Pair this pistachio Bobby Dazzler with a bright pop of red nails to really pack a punch.

    Shop Daphine Ana enamel ring, £75

    BUY NOW

  • Missoma squiggle enamel chunky chain choker

    Enamel jewellery 2022: the colourful trend to know
    Missoma squiggle enamel chunky chain choker

    Missoma’s chunky statement-making necklace is perfect for pairing with a bandeau neckline; opt for a crisp white cotton poplin dress to really allow the chain to do the talking.

    Shop Missoma squiggle enamel chunky chain choker, £495

    BUY NOW

  • Hotlips by Solange silver and enamel ring

    Enamel jewellery 2022: the colourful trend to know
    Hotlips by Solange silver and enamel ring

    Hotlips by Solange is the brand that the style set love, and rightfully so. We’re loving the lime green lip-shaped ring, but the outré glitter iterations are also worthy of a place in your arsenal.

    Shop Hotlips by Solange silver and enamel ring at Net-a-Porter, £215

    BUY NOW

  • Ana Luisa Salome enamel choker earrings

    Enamel jewellery 2022: the colourful trend to know
    Ana Luisa Salome enamel choker earrings

    Whether you have multiple piercings or just one, these Ana Luis enamel earrings are delicate enough to be compliment-worthy without detracting from the rest of the outfit.

    Shop Ana Luisa Salome enamel choker earrings, £23

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article