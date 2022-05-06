9 pieces of enamel jewellery to brighten up your spring bling game

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Add a bold and fun-loving pop of colour into tired seasonal ensembles with a piece of enamel jewellery.
Goodbye, gold! And so long, silver! For the jewellery diktat this spring is clear: bold and bright bursts of colour are to be embraced in your everyday bling arsenal, and it’s easier to weave them in than ever before. The simplest way to do just that? By embracing enamel jewellery.
In the last two weeks alone, purveyors of affordable jewellery Astrid & Miyu and Missoma have dipped their toes into the world of colourful enamel jewellery, with the launches of their own interpretations of the fun, splashy style. The result is earrings that are punchy and show-stopping, rings that are all kinds of knuckle-dusting fabulous and necklaces that introduce you to the room before you so much as need to say a word.
In short, enamel jewellery is the spring-ready style upgrader that you didn’t know you needed. You need jewellery to match the sparkle of the sun in the sky, and these rainbow-toned gems promise to do just that and more.
Daphine Ana enamel ring
The brand known for its statement-making gold and silver rings has expanded into enamel just in time for summer. Pair this pistachio Bobby Dazzler with a bright pop of red nails to really pack a punch.
Missoma squiggle enamel chunky chain choker
Missoma’s chunky statement-making necklace is perfect for pairing with a bandeau neckline; opt for a crisp white cotton poplin dress to really allow the chain to do the talking.
Hotlips by Solange silver and enamel ring
Hotlips by Solange is the brand that the style set love, and rightfully so. We’re loving the lime green lip-shaped ring, but the outré glitter iterations are also worthy of a place in your arsenal.
Shop Hotlips by Solange silver and enamel ring at Net-a-Porter, £215
Ana Luisa Salome enamel choker earrings
Whether you have multiple piercings or just one, these Ana Luis enamel earrings are delicate enough to be compliment-worthy without detracting from the rest of the outfit.
Astrid & Miyu wave coral enamel ring
For those who love rings, Astrid & Miyu’s colourful enamel numbers are perfect for throwing on with the rest of your arsenal to add a splash of fun to your hands.
Kate Spade Heritage Spade enamel bracelet
There are no accessories quite like an arm full of bangles during the summertime, particularly not when wearing floaty, floor-sweeping dresses. This white Kate Spade bracelet is a prime example of one of the many that should shimmy up and down your arm in the heat.
Rejina Pyo volume earrings with blue enamel
Wear bright and bold earrings the same colour as the ocean you hope to be floating in mid-August. This Rejina Pyo pair is a worthy duo.
Florence London signature initial bracelet
Add a personal touch to your jewellery line-up with Florence London’s pastel-toned iterations, which come customised with individual letters.
Bea Bongiasca mismatched enamel and silver earrings
In the same shade as Parma Violets, these mismatched but fun earrings are easy enough to weave into your existing everyday hoops.
Shop Bea Bongiasca mismatched enamel and silver earrings at Matches Fashion, £295
Images: courtesy of brands.