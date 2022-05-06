9 pieces of enamel jewellery to brighten up your spring bling game

Goodbye, gold! And so long, silver! For the jewellery diktat this spring is clear: bold and bright bursts of colour are to be embraced in your everyday bling arsenal, and it’s easier to weave them in than ever before. The simplest way to do just that? By embracing enamel jewellery.

In the last two weeks alone, purveyors of affordable jewellery Astrid & Miyu and Missoma have dipped their toes into the world of colourful enamel jewellery, with the launches of their own interpretations of the fun, splashy style. The result is earrings that are punchy and show-stopping, rings that are all kinds of knuckle-dusting fabulous and necklaces that introduce you to the room before you so much as need to say a word.