Now that the season to be indoors is here, you may wonder why the renaissance of colourful hiking boots is happening at a time such as now.

But the logic of fashion often defies convention, and the decree from the style set is that hiking boots crafted in all colours of the rainbow are big news for winter.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, given our pandemic-induced al fresco existences, that hiking boots have become mainstream, not least in their most colourful form. Yet, here they are, having been purveyed in all of their big and bright glory by Swedish fashion house Bally and Italian brand Diemme, whose stomping hikers are among the best in the game.

Here is a family of fun footwear that, while the weather remains dreary and sad outside, will promise to inject a righteous SAD-defying burst of brights into your winter wardrobe. Throw on with any and everything to inject some personality into a weather-appropriate monochrome ensemble; here are a few of our favourites.