All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Red and yellow and pink and blue, hiking boots have finally had a colourful upgrade in all manner of perfect hues.
Now that the season to be indoors is here, you may wonder why the renaissance of colourful hiking boots is happening at a time such as now.
But the logic of fashion often defies convention, and the decree from the style set is that hiking boots crafted in all colours of the rainbow are big news for winter.
It’s perhaps unsurprising, given our pandemic-induced al fresco existences, that hiking boots have become mainstream, not least in their most colourful form. Yet, here they are, having been purveyed in all of their big and bright glory by Swedish fashion house Bally and Italian brand Diemme, whose stomping hikers are among the best in the game.
Here is a family of fun footwear that, while the weather remains dreary and sad outside, will promise to inject a righteous SAD-defying burst of brights into your winter wardrobe. Throw on with any and everything to inject some personality into a weather-appropriate monochrome ensemble; here are a few of our favourites.
Bally hiking boots
Both chunky and colourful, Bally’s newly launched hiking boots are seriously splashy in all of the right ways. Jazz up an all-black outfit with them, or simply upgrade your go-to outdoor arsenal.
Samsøe Samsøe hiking boots
Known for its unwavering sartorial sensibilities, Samsøe Samsøe’s calf-height boots are perfect for toughening up and juxtaposing against a floral and flowing dress.
Diemme Monfumo leopard hiking boots
Put plainly, leopard print is never a bad idea, and this forever pair of Diemme boots are proof. Wear with any and everything all year long.
Boden Laura hiking boots
There’s no colour combination better than navy and neon, and Boden’s chunky-soled hiking boots are proof. The neon elevates the navy, while the navy calms the neon.
Shoe The Bear Agda Leather Ankle Boots
There’s nothing quite like a classic pair of brown leather hiking boots, and this pair is evidence of how wonderfully timeless they can be.
Shop Shoe The Bear Agda Leather Ankle Boots at John Lewis & Partners, £145
Free People Danner Adrika hiking boots
Known for its ethereal and whimsical dresses, there’s nothing like pairing Free People’s frocks with its opposingly chunky hiking boots.
Merrell Bravada Bluff hiking boots
Perfect for those who take their hiking and walking seriously but aren’t willing to sacrifice comfort for style, these popping Merrell boots are the ultimate outdoorsy go-to pair.
Teva Ember commute waterproof hiking boots
Known for its statement sandals, Teva is now coming for our winter wardrobes too with its pair of quirky but sensible hiking boots that promise to add a touch of je ne sais quoi to any outfit.
Shop Teva Ember commute waterproof hiking boots at John Lewis & Partners, £120
Boden Isadora hiking boots
The clash of red against the leopard print makes this pair of chunky Boden boots worth every penny. Wear with kick-flare jeans and calf-length dresses for the ultimate fun footwear.
Images: courtesy of brands.