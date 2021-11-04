Colourful hiking boots

9 pairs of colourful hiking boots to add some personality to your outdoorsy fashion game

Red and yellow and pink and blue, hiking boots have finally had a colourful upgrade in all manner of perfect hues. 

Now that the season to be indoors is here, you may wonder why the renaissance of colourful hiking boots is happening at a time such as now.

But the logic of fashion often defies convention, and the decree from the style set is that hiking boots crafted in all colours of the rainbow are big news for winter.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, given our pandemic-induced al fresco existences, that hiking boots have become mainstream, not least in their most colourful form. Yet, here they are, having been purveyed in all of their big and bright glory by Swedish fashion house Bally and Italian brand Diemme, whose stomping hikers are among the best in the game. 

Here is a family of fun footwear that, while the weather remains dreary and sad outside, will promise to inject a righteous SAD-defying burst of brights into your winter wardrobe. Throw on with any and everything to inject some personality into a weather-appropriate monochrome ensemble; here are a few of our favourites.

  • Bally hiking boots

    Both chunky and colourful, Bally’s newly launched hiking boots are seriously splashy in all of the right ways. Jazz up an all-black outfit with them, or simply upgrade your go-to outdoor arsenal. 

    Shop Bally hiking boots, £560

    BUY NOW

  • Samsøe Samsøe hiking boots

    Known for its unwavering sartorial sensibilities, Samsøe Samsøe’s calf-height boots are perfect for toughening up and juxtaposing against a floral and flowing dress.

    Shop Samsøe Samsøe hiking boots, £219

    BUY NOW

  • Diemme Monfumo leopard hiking boots

    Put plainly, leopard print is never a bad idea, and this forever pair of Diemme boots are proof. Wear with any and everything all year long.

    Shop Diemme Monfumo leopard hiking boots at Cettire, £337

    BUY NOW

  • Boden Laura hiking boots

    There’s no colour combination better than navy and neon, and Boden’s chunky-soled hiking boots are proof. The neon elevates the navy, while the navy calms the neon.

    Shop Boden Laura hiking boots, £150

    BUY NOW

