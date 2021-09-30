Artisanal eclecticism is here to stay in fashion

9 colourful artisanal knits to add a rainbow-hued homespun touch to your autumn wardrobe

Forget boring blacks and wistful whites, this autumn, knitwear is all about embracing artisanal eclecticism. 

Now that reaching for knitwear is becoming part of our daily rituals once more, it’s time to consider the *kind* of knitwear we want to be clad in once the blistering winds resume.

Having spent the last 18 months stationed firmly in elasticated waistbands and elasticated waistbands only, it’s time to have some fun with fashion! Including those damn cosy knits.

So it’ll come as a welcome surprise to learn that this season, brands are betting big on artisanal eclectism, which is to say that knits that look homespun and homemade are top of the fashion menu. The purveyor of the trend is London-based label AGR Knit, which was founded by Alicia Robinson in 2019, and focuses on kaleidoscopic and delightfully woven wares; both Net-a-Porter and Browns Fashion stock the lesser-known label, paving the way for a homespun knitwear revolution this autumn.     

Of course, it’s of little surprise to fashion insiders that artisanal knits are having their moment in the spotlight. Last year saw Harry Styles’ patchwork JW Anderson cardigan pour gasoline on the cardi craze, which paved the way for Ella Emhoff’s delightfully DIY knitted pieces (which have sold out in a matter of minutes on both of their launches.) 

The key here is to embrace the comfy cosy homespun feel of the knits: lean into it by pairing a distressed jumper or cardigan with loose-fitting jeans and trainers. Let the knit do all the talking for you, essentially. These are a few of our favourites.

