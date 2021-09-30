All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget boring blacks and wistful whites, this autumn, knitwear is all about embracing artisanal eclecticism.
Now that reaching for knitwear is becoming part of our daily rituals once more, it’s time to consider the *kind* of knitwear we want to be clad in once the blistering winds resume.
Having spent the last 18 months stationed firmly in elasticated waistbands and elasticated waistbands only, it’s time to have some fun with fashion! Including those damn cosy knits.
So it’ll come as a welcome surprise to learn that this season, brands are betting big on artisanal eclectism, which is to say that knits that look homespun and homemade are top of the fashion menu. The purveyor of the trend is London-based label AGR Knit, which was founded by Alicia Robinson in 2019, and focuses on kaleidoscopic and delightfully woven wares; both Net-a-Porter and Browns Fashion stock the lesser-known label, paving the way for a homespun knitwear revolution this autumn.
Of course, it’s of little surprise to fashion insiders that artisanal knits are having their moment in the spotlight. Last year saw Harry Styles’ patchwork JW Anderson cardigan pour gasoline on the cardi craze, which paved the way for Ella Emhoff’s delightfully DIY knitted pieces (which have sold out in a matter of minutes on both of their launches.)
The key here is to embrace the comfy cosy homespun feel of the knits: lean into it by pairing a distressed jumper or cardigan with loose-fitting jeans and trainers. Let the knit do all the talking for you, essentially. These are a few of our favourites.
Mango multi-coloured knit sweater
Perfect for the days when you want to inject a little bit of colour and pizzazz into your ensemble, this Mango jumper is as cool as it is cosy.
Free People Perfect View cardigan
Cardigans are the perfect transitional staple; throw on over a dress, or with jeans, and just watch your outfit come to life.
Victoria Beckham striped cotton sweater
Never one to miss a beat, Beckham inevitably put her own twist on artisanal knitwear with this rainbow-hued jumper that’s perfect for throwing on and going.
Shop Victoria Beckham striped cotton sweater at Net-a-Porter, £295
Toast remnant yarn hand-knitted sweater
Have you ever seen a cosier looking sweater? No, nor have we. Juxtapose with wide-legged office trousers for an outfit that screams business-casual.
AGR patchwork striped sweater vest
If full-length jumpers aren’t quite to your tastes, then look to AGR Knit’s 90s-inspired turtleneck knitted tops, which promise to add a splash of both nostalgia and texture.
Shop AGR patchwork striped sweater vest at Browns Fashion, £655
Hush rainbow colourblock jumper
Hush never puts a foot wrong when it comes to knitwear, and this striped number is proof. Wear with true blue jeans to really up the ante.
Acne Studios distressed striped jumper
Acne Studios knows a good jumper when it sees one, and this holier than thou iteration is proof, particularly in this season’s hottest colour combination of pink and red.
MSGM patchwork knitted jumper
Keep the rest of your outfit minimal to really let this distressed patchwork jumper do the talking; think white jeans, chunky white stomper boots, et voila!
Patchwork colossal knit cardigan
An entire sartorial statement in and of itself, this chunky patchwork cardigan would have Harry Styles champing at the bit to wear it.
Images: courtesy of brands.