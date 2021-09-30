Now that reaching for knitwear is becoming part of our daily rituals once more, it’s time to consider the *kind* of knitwear we want to be clad in once the blistering winds resume.

Having spent the last 18 months stationed firmly in elasticated waistbands and elasticated waistbands only, it’s time to have some fun with fashion! Including those damn cosy knits.

So it’ll come as a welcome surprise to learn that this season, brands are betting big on artisanal eclectism, which is to say that knits that look homespun and homemade are top of the fashion menu. The purveyor of the trend is London-based label AGR Knit, which was founded by Alicia Robinson in 2019, and focuses on kaleidoscopic and delightfully woven wares; both Net-a-Porter and Browns Fashion stock the lesser-known label, paving the way for a homespun knitwear revolution this autumn.