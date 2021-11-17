Best ombré colourful knitwear 2021: how to style and wear to buy

Colourful ombré knitwear is having a moment this winter – these are the 11 best to buy now

Forget fuddy-duddy knitwear, this is why this winter is all about colourful, feel-good ombré knitwear.

In can be all too easy during the dark and drawn-out winter nights to rely upon the same conveyer belt of bobbled knits and dusty overalls that spend half of the year stowed away.

After all, when the weather is hardly enticing and all kinds of Baltic wind are lashing your face into a frenzy, it doesn’t exactly make anybody want to whip out a family of kaleidoscopic knits. However, colourful knits might be exactly what the doctor ordered.  

This winter, while colour-blocked knits are unequivocally having their moment in the spotlight and those of the artisanal, homespun variety are all vying for your attention too, it’s actually the turn of ombré knits to take centrestage. Those that graduate from one colour to another with a dip-dye effect in between.

And there’s a colour for everybody – unsurprisingly, the purveyor of all things colourful and achingly simple to style, Isabel Marant, has crafted a string of mohair ombré jumpers, while dip-dye fever has also reached the high street too, with every brand from Asos to Phase Eight muscling in on the trend.

Here’s to a more colourful winter for all of us, both literally and sartorially-speaking.  

  • Asos Design jumper with ombré pattern

    Best ombré colourful knitwear 2021: how to style and wear to buy
    Asos Design jumper with ombré pattern

    Easy to wear with blue, black and white jeans, Asos’ three-tone dip-dye jumper is perfect for injecting a much-needed dose of colour into a winter wardrobe with minimal effort.

    Shop Asos Design jumper with ombré pattern, £21

  • Isabel Marant Étoile Deniza ombré jumper

    Best ombré colourful knitwear 2021: how to style and wear to buy
    Isabel Marant Étoile Deniza ombré jumper

    With a rich burgundy red that pops against the punchy fuchsia, Isabel Marant’s mohair iteration of a classic ombré knit is one we will all want in on.

    Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Deniza ombré jumper at Net-a-Porter, £395

  • Phase Eight Osanne jumper

    Best ombré colourful knitwear 2021: how to style and wear to buy
    Phase Eight Osanne jumper

    For anybody who likes to be stationed firmly in their favourite black or grey jeans, this pared-back dip-dye knit will make the perfect woven addition to your wardrobe.

    Shop Phase Eight Osanne jumper, £49

  • Marks & Spencer Autograph pure cashmere ombre jumper

    Best ombré colourful knitwear 2021: how to style and wear to buy
    Marks & Spencer Autograph pure cashmere ombré jumper

    Orange and red are two colours that are all too often overlooked when it comes to everyday fashion, but this jumper makes the case for them. Pair with black jeans and as much gold jewellery as you can stomach for a seriously cool ensemble.

    Shop Marks & Spencer Autograph pure cashmere ombré jumper, £99

  • River Island green ombré knit jumper

    Best ombré colourful knitwear 2021: how to style and wear to buy
    River Island green ombré knit jumper

    This statement-making 80s-inspired jumper is the perfect way of adding a bit of spice to an otherwise mundane winter outfit. Pair it with true blue jeans for a seriously stylish take on the dip-dyed jumper trend.

    Shop River Island green ombré knit jumper, £36

  • Mint Velvet off-white ombré cable-knit jumper

    Best ombré colourful knitwear 2021: how to style and wear to buy
    Mint Velvet off-white ombré cable-knit jumper

    Mint Velvet is a go-to destination for anybody looking for a one-stop style shop. Christmas gifts? They’ve got them. Festive fashion? They’ve got them. Chunky ombré knits? Oh, you know they’ve got them.

    Shop Mint Velvet off-white ombré cable-knit jumper, £99

