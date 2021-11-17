After all, when the weather is hardly enticing and all kinds of Baltic wind are lashing your face into a frenzy, it doesn’t exactly make anybody want to whip out a family of kaleidoscopic knits. However, colourful knits might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

In can be all too easy during the dark and drawn-out winter nights to rely upon the same conveyer belt of bobbled knits and dusty overalls that spend half of the year stowed away.

This winter, while colour-blocked knits are unequivocally having their moment in the spotlight and those of the artisanal, homespun variety are all vying for your attention too, it’s actually the turn of ombré knits to take centrestage. Those that graduate from one colour to another with a dip-dye effect in between.

And there’s a colour for everybody – unsurprisingly, the purveyor of all things colourful and achingly simple to style, Isabel Marant, has crafted a string of mohair ombré jumpers, while dip-dye fever has also reached the high street too, with every brand from Asos to Phase Eight muscling in on the trend.

Here’s to a more colourful winter for all of us, both literally and sartorially-speaking.