All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget fuddy-duddy knitwear, this is why this winter is all about colourful, feel-good ombré knitwear.
In can be all too easy during the dark and drawn-out winter nights to rely upon the same conveyer belt of bobbled knits and dusty overalls that spend half of the year stowed away.
After all, when the weather is hardly enticing and all kinds of Baltic wind are lashing your face into a frenzy, it doesn’t exactly make anybody want to whip out a family of kaleidoscopic knits. However, colourful knits might be exactly what the doctor ordered.
This winter, while colour-blocked knits are unequivocally having their moment in the spotlight and those of the artisanal, homespun variety are all vying for your attention too, it’s actually the turn of ombré knits to take centrestage. Those that graduate from one colour to another with a dip-dye effect in between.
And there’s a colour for everybody – unsurprisingly, the purveyor of all things colourful and achingly simple to style, Isabel Marant, has crafted a string of mohair ombré jumpers, while dip-dye fever has also reached the high street too, with every brand from Asos to Phase Eight muscling in on the trend.
Here’s to a more colourful winter for all of us, both literally and sartorially-speaking.
Asos Design jumper with ombré pattern
Easy to wear with blue, black and white jeans, Asos’ three-tone dip-dye jumper is perfect for injecting a much-needed dose of colour into a winter wardrobe with minimal effort.
Isabel Marant Étoile Deniza ombré jumper
With a rich burgundy red that pops against the punchy fuchsia, Isabel Marant’s mohair iteration of a classic ombré knit is one we will all want in on.
Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Deniza ombré jumper at Net-a-Porter, £395
Phase Eight Osanne jumper
For anybody who likes to be stationed firmly in their favourite black or grey jeans, this pared-back dip-dye knit will make the perfect woven addition to your wardrobe.
Marks & Spencer Autograph pure cashmere ombre jumper
Orange and red are two colours that are all too often overlooked when it comes to everyday fashion, but this jumper makes the case for them. Pair with black jeans and as much gold jewellery as you can stomach for a seriously cool ensemble.
Shop Marks & Spencer Autograph pure cashmere ombré jumper, £99
Chinti & Parker ombré relaxed-fit cashmere jumper
London label Chinti & Parker ought to be your first-stop if you’re looking to invest in some new knitwear, but it’s this punchy yellow and pink jumper that we’re most taken by.
Shop Chinti & Parker ombré relaxed-fit cashmere jumper at Selfridges, £250
Tory Burch cotton dip-dyed jumper
Chunky cable knits are the perfect way of toughening up a pair of fitted jeans or trousers, and this Tory Burch number is a prime example. The ultimate mix of cool and comfy.
Isabel Marant Étoile ombré jumper
It might not be shining outside, but bring a bit of sunshine into your winter wardrobe with this zesty yellow and orange knit; the perfect way of getting some much-needed sartorial vitamin C.
Boohoo ombré roll neck jumper
Roll neck jumpers are never a bad idea, particularly when it’s blowing a gale outside, but this cotton candy-coloured knit is a particularly cool iteration.
Cefinn Jenner ombré wool sweater
Cefinn ought to be a go-to for anybody in the market for top-quality knitwear. Its gradually-hued ombré sweater is the perfect example of a knit done right.
River Island green ombré knit jumper
This statement-making 80s-inspired jumper is the perfect way of adding a bit of spice to an otherwise mundane winter outfit. Pair it with true blue jeans for a seriously stylish take on the dip-dyed jumper trend.
Mint Velvet off-white ombré cable-knit jumper
Mint Velvet is a go-to destination for anybody looking for a one-stop style shop. Christmas gifts? They’ve got them. Festive fashion? They’ve got them. Chunky ombré knits? Oh, you know they’ve got them.
Images: courtesy of brands.