If you’ve given punchy colours the boot during your mid-year declutter fear not, colour theory is the easiest way to add bold shades to your wardrobe without spending time in front of the mirror agonising over what goes and what doesn’t.

Using a colour wheel, pick two primary colours on opposing ends of the spectrum and place them next to each other. They’re bound to clash, right? Wrong. Although they’re contrasting, they perfectly complement each other and prove, at least in fashion, that opposites attract.

Ready to see the magic in practice? Read on for five street style looks that are a crash course in colour theory.