Where hype goes in the style sphere, often disappointment is sure to follow. When a brand or item is whispered about frenetically and extensively, it can often fall short of expectations when a person comes to experience it for themselves – and they are left wondering why it was quite so notable or headline-making in the first place.

There are the exceptions to the rule, of course; the odd pieces and brands that float through the net and land firmly in the elite pool where hyperbole cohabitates seamlessly with expectation. One such label is Salomon, the French sportswear brand.

“What is Naomi talking about?” I hear you valiantly cry. A sportswear brand? Yes, a sportswear brand. But it’s not for compression leggings or supportive bras or even insulating fleeces that we’ve reached our final destination of Salomon; it’s the label’s trainers, which have proved that comfort and style aren’t mutually exclusive.