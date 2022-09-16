This pair of comfortable mom jeans is finally back in stock – but won’t be around for long

Just in case you’ve spent the last few weeks struggling to keep up with all the Venice Film Festival drama, you may have missed the memo that one of Weekday’s bestselling pairs of jeans has finally been restocked (don’t worry, darling, we’ve got you).

Should this be the first time you’re hearing of Weekday’s cult jeans, let’s make one thing clear: this isn’t just any pair of jeans – that wouldn’t warrant this sort of announcement. No, this a pair of jeans that has become so ubiquitous and feted in fashion circles that Weekday has struggled to keep them in stock in any size.