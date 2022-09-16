This pair of comfortable mom jeans is finally back in stock – but won’t be around for long
Jeans are a year-round style star – but this one pair has become feted in fashion circles for obvious reasons.
Just in case you’ve spent the last few weeks struggling to keep up with all the Venice Film Festival drama, you may have missed the memo that one of Weekday’s bestselling pairs of jeans has finally been restocked (don’t worry, darling, we’ve got you).
Should this be the first time you’re hearing of Weekday’s cult jeans, let’s make one thing clear: this isn’t just any pair of jeans – that wouldn’t warrant this sort of announcement. No, this a pair of jeans that has become so ubiquitous and feted in fashion circles that Weekday has struggled to keep them in stock in any size.
Indeed, Weekday’s cotton Rail mid-rise baggy fit jeans, which fit like a perfectly oversized and ever-so-slightly baggy glove, have flown from Asos’s virtual shelves for obvious reasons: they are cool without being cloying, and they whisper to their style status, rather than shout. They’re the sort of jeans that form the backbone of a hard-working transitional wardrobe, which is the most virtuous trait of any style staple.
It’s unsurprising, then, as we hurtle into the biting clutches of autumn, that searches for jeans, according to Google Trends, have spiked by 70%. Jeans are a staple that deserve to line even the most laissez-faire of wardrobes, hence their bestselling status.
Should Weekday’s Rail jeans be your first foray into oversized denim, fear not. Opt for statement trainers, boots or kitten heels (they’re having yet another moment) and tighter fitting tops. It’s a balancing game when it comes to styling these OTT jeans; when one half is baggy and oversized, keep the other fitted and snug.
Shop Weekday cotton Rail mid-rise baggy fit jeans at Asos, £50
Images: Getty; Asos