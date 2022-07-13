All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Summer sandals needn’t be rigid and restrictive; instead, they can be comfortable and cool – and these seven pairs tick every single summertime box.
You know the feeling: the one that starts the minute you wake up on a hot and sticky summer’s day. You roll your body out of bed and feel the weight of having to decide just what to wear on your sad, swollen feet for the rest of the day.
Deciphering what the occasion of the day requires your body to be clad in is never an easy decision, but it’s one that deserves attention, particularly in regards to footwear. Which is precisely where geriatric-style, comfort-first sandals come in handy.
On the surface they might not be the most aesthetically pleasing pair of summer sandals you could reach for. But while your lace-up sandals may well be adorable and your chunky sandals are for sure en vogue, few sandal styles come close to being as comfortable as a pair of padded foam slip-ons. That’s precisely the reason why we’ve rounded up the comfiest and coolest iterations to snap up now.
Asos Design Flume sporty flat sandals
White sandals work year after year; simply pair with nautical stripes or ditsy florals for optimal summer appeal.
Office Saintly sports flat sandals
Sporty sandals are a no-brainer come summer, and this pair is proof that they needn’t be splashy or statement-making, if you’d rather they not be.
Bimba y Lola orange straps sandals
Bimba y Lola is known for its tongue-in-cheek approach to summer accessories and this tangerine toned pair of sandals is a case in point.
New Look chunky flatform sandals
Chunky flatform sandals have never looked so good, thanks to this purse-friendly and perennial pair of black slip-ons.
Hush Doby chunky sandals
There’s very little Hush do that doesn’t work for us, the brand is firmly on the pulse and gets the zeitgeist.
Aldo Eoweniel sporty sandals
Add a splash of colour with this pair of Aldo’s Eoweniel sporty sandals, which are perfect for upping the ante on otherwise lacklustre outfits.
AllSaints Atlanta sandals
All this chunky pair of black sandals needs is a floaty, flirty dress and it’s primed and ready for effortless summer style.
Images: courtesy of brands.