You know the feeling: the one that starts the minute you wake up on a hot and sticky summer’s day. You roll your body out of bed and feel the weight of having to decide just what to wear on your sad, swollen feet for the rest of the day.

Deciphering what the occasion of the day requires your body to be clad in is never an easy decision, but it’s one that deserves attention, particularly in regards to footwear. Which is precisely where geriatric-style, comfort-first sandals come in handy.

On the surface they might not be the most aesthetically pleasing pair of summer sandals you could reach for. But while your lace-up sandals may well be adorable and your chunky sandals are for sure en vogue, few sandal styles come close to being as comfortable as a pair of padded foam slip-ons. That’s precisely the reason why we’ve rounded up the comfiest and coolest iterations to snap up now.