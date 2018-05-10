23 bridesmaid dresses so cool you will never want to take them off
- Billie Bhatia
Bridesmaid dresses can make or break your wedding wardrobe, so get it right with these forever cool options
Bridesmaid dresses are rarely cool: far too often they are overly fussy with one too many flounces or you look like a overgrown peach in an organza extravaganza. Either way, it isn’t good.
And while the intention of a bridesmaid dress is that it is really only to be worn for the wedding day in question (and to not upstage the bride) why is it that the bride’s request for you to wear said outfit is so often accompanied by the phrase: ‘don’t worry, you can totally wear this again’? We’ve all seen 27 Dresses (erm, some of us more than once), rarely does that dress get a second outing.
So, in the interests of bridesmaids everywhere, we’ve put together a list of super cool dresses that you really will want to wear again. No taking-up of hems required.
Maggie Marilyn
Striking the perfect balance between glamorous and romantic, this ruffled silk dress will look just as stunning at the wedding as it will at evening events for years to come. Thanks to a body skimming bias cut and draped cowl neck, this pale green gown is one that will complement all your bridesmaids, and coordinate beautifully with blush-toned accessories.
Shop Maggie Marilyn draped ruffle dress at Net-A-Porter, £515
Self Portrait
This dreamy light blue chiffon dress is the stuff that summer weddings were made for. The lace trim detailing on the pleated skirt feels especially romantic, while the midi length hits the sweet spot between elegant and playful.
Shop Self Portrait lace-trimmed pleated chiffon midi dress at Matches Fashion, £340
Reiss
Planning a city wedding? Then this mini length champagne-toned dress will be the perfect fit for your bridesmaids. Semi-sheer panelling adds just the right amount of edge to this otherwise classic occasion dress.
Rixo
Modern brides are tearing up the rule book and choosing alternative, bold styles to rival the traditional white dress. Apply the same treatment to your bridesmaids too with this fashion forward floral print dress by Rixo.
Ghost
A bold take on the bridesmaids dress, this berry pink slip dress combines the best of a simple, streamlined cut with a vibrant shade that will look sensational in any setting.
Needle & Thread
Needle & Thread’s feminine designs have made them a favourite for bridesmaid options, and this chakra-inspired rainbow sequinned dress demonstrates exactly why modern brides love them so much. The long sleeves and intricate embellishment detailing make this gown the perfect piece for an elegant evening reception.
& Other Stories
Puff sleeves are a major trend this spring, incorporate the style into your wedding with a dress that your bridesmaids will wear again and again. Embroidered floral detail on the sleeves add even more romantic interest to this floaty midi dress, while semi-sheer fabric and an open back keep things fresh and not too fusty.
Shop &Other Stories sheer floral embroidered midi dress, £110
Images: courtesy of Unsplash & brands.