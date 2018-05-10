Bridesmaid dresses are rarely cool: far too often they are overly fussy with one too many flounces or you look like a overgrown peach in an organza extravaganza. Either way, it isn’t good.

And while the intention of a bridesmaid dress is that it is really only to be worn for the wedding day in question (and to not upstage the bride) why is it that the bride’s request for you to wear said outfit is so often accompanied by the phrase: ‘don’t worry, you can totally wear this again’? We’ve all seen 27 Dresses (erm, some of us more than once), rarely does that dress get a second outing.

So, in the interests of bridesmaids everywhere, we’ve put together a list of super cool dresses that you really will want to wear again. No taking-up of hems required.