23 bridesmaid dresses so cool you will never want to take them off

Billie Bhatia
Bridesmaid dresses can make or break your wedding wardrobe, so get it right with these forever cool options 

Bridesmaid dresses are rarely cool: far too often they are overly fussy with one too many flounces or you look like a overgrown peach in an organza extravaganza. Either way, it isn’t good. 

And while the intention of a bridesmaid dress is that it is really only to be worn for the wedding day in question (and to not upstage the bride) why is it that the bride’s request for you to wear said outfit is so often accompanied by the phrase: ‘don’t worry, you can totally wear this again’? We’ve all seen 27 Dresses (erm, some of us more than once), rarely does that dress get a second outing. 

So, in the interests of bridesmaids everywhere, we’ve put together a list of super cool dresses that you really will want to wear again. No taking-up of hems required. 

  • Maggie Marilyn

    Striking the perfect balance between glamorous and romantic, this ruffled silk dress will look just as stunning at the wedding as it will at evening events for years to come. Thanks to a body skimming bias cut and draped cowl neck, this pale green gown is one that will complement all your bridesmaids, and coordinate beautifully with blush-toned accessories. 

    Shop Maggie Marilyn draped ruffle dress at Net-A-Porter, £515

    BUY NOW

