It’s officially wedding season. The save the dates are in, midnight taxis home from obscure countryside venues have been booked and the villa you’re renting with 20 rowdy friends has been paid for. The wedding guest tick list is almost coming to a close, and the final item on the list: what to wear.

It’s no easy feat dressing for a wedding, you want something you can feel and look good in all day. It needs to be comfortable and stylish, cool but feeling ‘wedding appropriate’ and most importantly, something you are able to wear time and time again for the rest of the summer occasions you have got on the horizon.

Whether it’s a statement print you’re after or something more subtle like exaggerated sleeves or embroidered detail we have rounded up the best wedding guest dresses for all budgets and all sizes to see you through the summer season in style.

Happy shopping, and even happier dancing.