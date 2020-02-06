You’ve seen the film 27 Dresses, and feared the worst. Well, let us lead you into the wedding light with an edit of the coolest dresses to take on every wedding occasion this summer.
It’s officially wedding season. The save the dates are in, midnight taxis home from obscure countryside venues have been booked and the villa you’re renting with 20 rowdy friends has been paid for. The wedding guest tick list is almost coming to a close, and the final item on the list: what to wear.
It’s no easy feat dressing for a wedding, you want something you can feel and look good in all day. It needs to be comfortable and stylish, cool but feeling ‘wedding appropriate’ and most importantly, something you are able to wear time and time again for the rest of the summer occasions you have got on the horizon.
Whether it’s a statement print you’re after or something more subtle like exaggerated sleeves or embroidered detail we have rounded up the best wedding guest dresses for all budgets and all sizes to see you through the summer season in style.
Happy shopping, and even happier dancing.
Sandro
Sandro’s sleeved silk dress is the chicest solution to navigating temperamental weather conditions at a spring wedding. The long sleeves and midi length make for a sophisticated silhouette while the bold paisley print evokes the carefree spirit of an Indian summer.
Maje
Make a style statement in sunshine yellow with the dress that screams ‘fun’. The jacquard fabric is suitably chic for the ceremony while the asymmetric ruffled hem is what dance floors were made for. On the big day, wear with silver accessories for added elegance and after the event keep this dress in regular rotation by pairing with a denim jacket and white trainers.
Staud
Wedding dressing presents the perfect opportunity to experiment with your style. Embrace vintage inspired glamour in an elegant dress that feels completely modern. The tulle ruffles bring just the right amount of drama and, if you look closely, you’ll see that some of the polka dots are actually yin and yang symbols.
Shop Staud Marwa ruffled polka-dot midi dress, £255 (Net-a-porter)
Ganni
Bring the sunshine to the wedding with Ganni’s powder blue dress that;s decorated with a sun and moon print — and bring the party with the ruffles. Wedding win win.
Polka dot ruffle dress, £170, Ganni
Mango
Mango’s plus-size range really delivers on evening elegance. Try this scattered sequin dress with strappy silver sandals and hoops to match.
Sequin dress, £99.99, Violeta by Mango
Goat
With it’s high neck and delicate design, this dress is all lady and we love it.
Camilia print midi dress, £660, Goat
Tibi
When it comes to dresses that you won’t want to take off, Tibi comes up trumps. The two-tone contrast gives this dress just the right amount of flair whilst the cotton fabrication makes it seamlessly fall into the everyday camp, too.
Satin dress, £590, Tibi
New Look Curves
If it’s all out floral you fancy, then New Look’s Curves has got you covered. Throw on a pair of heeled espadrilles and you’ll be wedding ready in no time.
Floral wrap dress, £25.99, New Look
& Other Stories
If you want to dip your toe into the print pond but don’t to go maxi on the florals, try a polka dot print. Keep the look from feeling summer by adding in raffia and woven accessories.
Polka dot dress, £75, & Other Stories
H&M
Amp up the bohemian mood of this dress with ankle boots or take it down to cool with a barely there sandal.
Patterned dress, £24.99, H&M
Loveshackfancy
Not something old, new or borrowed but definitely something blue.
Blue floral dress, £590, LoveShackFancy
Simply Be
Take on two of the season’s biggest trends: zebra print and neon in one home run dress.
Zebra print dress, £25, Simply Be
Monsoon
With its subtle patterns and elegant neckline, Monsoon have conjured up a winner for wedding season. Whether it’s town or country add this to basket now.
Knot front dress, £99, Monsoon
Kitri
Make a summery statement in this mustard yellow dress, the perfect look for an warm weather occasion. Finish off strappy sandals and a raffia bag.
Red lace dress, £125, Kitri
Sleeper
Make the most of this versatile Sleeper dress (you can wear the sleeves both on and off the shoulder) and bonus it’s 100% linen to keep you cool in more ways then one this summer.
Polka dot dress, £255, Sleeper
& Other Stories
Ladylike but still with an edge, & Other Stories have mastered occasionwear this season and this gets top spot for us - especially with it’s button down back and chic cut out.
Lavender dress, £89, & Other Stories
Rixo
Trust cult-brand, Rixo, to keep your wedding wardrobe as chic as possible. Take this feminine dress to new heights with of the moment gold jewellery.
Floral-print dress, £295, Rixo
Simply Be
Float into the party in Simply Be’s easy breezy printed dress. Up the anti with bright white accessories.
Navy printed dress, £19, Simply Be
Reformation
An L.A. favourite, Reformation have taken up residency on Net A Porter and have answered all our dress prayers, starting with this crepe de chine midi dress.
Floral midi dress, £255, Reformation
Self Portrait
Trust occasionwear heavyweight, Self Portrait, to come up with the weddings goods via this knock out red midi dress. The shirred bodice and pleats make for a romantic feel and the sweetheart neckline make this dress all the more romantic.
Red dress, £320, Self Portrait
Images: courtesy of brands