You’ve seen the film 27 Dresses, and feared the worst. Well, let us lead you into the wedding light with an edit of the coolest dresses to take on every wedding occasion this summer. 

It’s officially wedding season. The save the dates are in, midnight taxis home from obscure countryside venues have been booked and the villa you’re renting with 20 rowdy friends has been paid for. The wedding guest tick list is almost coming to a close, and the final item on the list: what to wear. 

It’s no easy feat dressing for a wedding, you want something you can feel and look good in all day. It needs to be comfortable and stylish, cool but feeling ‘wedding appropriate’ and most importantly, something you are able to wear time and time again for the rest of the summer occasions you have got on the horizon. 

Whether it’s a statement print you’re after or something more subtle like exaggerated sleeves or embroidered detail we have rounded up the best wedding guest dresses for all budgets and all sizes to see you through the summer season in style.

Happy shopping, and even happier dancing. 

  • Sandro

    Sandro’s sleeved silk dress is the chicest solution to navigating temperamental weather conditions at a spring wedding. The long sleeves and midi length make for a sophisticated silhouette while the bold paisley print evokes the carefree spirit of an Indian summer.

    Shop Sandro printed silk blend midi dress, £369 

    BUY NOW

  • Maje

    Make a style statement in sunshine yellow with the dress that screams ‘fun’. The jacquard fabric is suitably chic for the ceremony while the asymmetric ruffled hem is what dance floors were made for. On the big day, wear with silver accessories for added elegance and after the event keep this dress in regular rotation by pairing with a denim jacket and white trainers.

    Shop Maje printed silk blend midi dress, £209

    BUY NOW

  • Staud

    Wedding dressing presents the perfect opportunity to experiment with your style. Embrace vintage inspired glamour in an elegant dress that feels completely modern. The tulle ruffles bring just the right amount of drama and, if you look closely, you’ll see that some of the polka dots are actually yin and yang symbols. 

    Shop Staud Marwa ruffled polka-dot midi dress, £255 (Net-a-porter)

    BUY NOW

  • Ganni

    Bring the sunshine to the wedding with Ganni’s powder blue dress that;s decorated with a sun and moon print — and bring the party with the ruffles. Wedding win win. 

    Polka dot ruffle dress, £170, Ganni

    Buy Ganni Dress Here

  • Mango

    Mango sequinned gown

    Mango’s plus-size range really delivers on evening elegance. Try this scattered sequin dress with strappy silver sandals and hoops to match.

    Sequin dress, £99.99, Violeta by Mango 

    Buy Violeta Dress Here

  • Goat

    Goat floral dress

    With it’s high neck and delicate design, this dress is all lady and we love it.

    Camilia print midi dress, £660, Goat 

    Buy Goat Dress Here

  • Tibi

    When it comes to dresses that you won’t want to take off, Tibi comes up trumps. The two-tone contrast gives this dress just the right amount of flair whilst the cotton fabrication makes it seamlessly fall into the everyday camp, too. 

    Satin dress, £590, Tibi

    Buy Tibi Dress Here

  • New Look Curves

    If it’s all out floral you fancy, then New Look’s Curves has got you covered. Throw on a pair of heeled espadrilles and you’ll be wedding ready in no time. 

    Floral wrap dress, £25.99, New Look

    Buy New Look Dress Here

  • & Other Stories

    If you want to dip your toe into the print pond but don’t to go maxi on the florals, try a polka dot print. Keep the look from feeling summer by adding in raffia and woven accessories. 

    Polka dot dress, £75, & Other Stories

    Buy & Other Stories Dress Here

  • H&M

    Amp up the bohemian mood of this dress with ankle boots or take it down to cool with a barely there sandal. 

    Patterned dress, £24.99, H&M

    Buy H&M Dress Here

  • Loveshackfancy

    Not something old, new or borrowed but definitely something blue. 

    Blue floral dress, £590, LoveShackFancy

    Buy Loveshackfancy Dress Here

  • Simply Be

    Simply Be neon dress

    Take on two of the season’s biggest trends: zebra print and neon in one home run dress. 

    Zebra print dress, £25, Simply Be 

    Buy Simply Be Dress Here

  • Monsoon

    Monsoon dress

    With its subtle patterns and elegant neckline, Monsoon have conjured up a winner for wedding season. Whether it’s town or country add this to basket now. 

    Knot front dress, £99, Monsoon 

    Buy Monsoon Dress Here

  • Kitri

    Make a summery statement in this mustard yellow dress, the perfect look for an warm weather occasion. Finish off strappy sandals and a raffia bag. 

    Red lace dress, £125, Kitri

    Buy Kitri Dress Here

  • Sleeper

    Sleeper spotted dress

    Make the most of this versatile Sleeper dress (you can wear the sleeves both on and off the shoulder) and bonus it’s 100% linen to keep you cool in more ways then one this summer. 

    Polka dot dress, £255, Sleeper 

    Buy Sleeper Dress Here

  • & Other Stories

    Ladylike but still with an edge, & Other Stories have mastered occasionwear this season and this gets top spot for us - especially with it’s button down back and chic cut out. 

    Lavender dress, £89, & Other Stories

    Buy & Other Stories Dress Here

  • Rixo

    Trust cult-brand, Rixo, to keep your wedding wardrobe as chic as possible. Take this feminine dress to new heights with of the moment gold jewellery.

    Floral-print dress, £295, Rixo

    Buy Rixo Dress Here

  • Simply Be

    Simply Be printed dress

    Float into the party in Simply Be’s easy breezy printed dress. Up the anti with bright white accessories. 

    Navy printed dress, £19, Simply Be 

    Buy Simply Be Dress Here

  • Reformation

    Reformation floral dress

    An L.A. favourite, Reformation have taken up residency on Net A Porter and have answered all our dress prayers, starting with this crepe de chine midi dress. 

    Floral midi dress, £255, Reformation

    Buy Reformation Dress Here

  • Self Portrait

    Trust occasionwear heavyweight, Self Portrait, to come up with the weddings goods via this knock out red midi dress. The shirred bodice and pleats make for a romantic feel and the sweetheart neckline make this dress all the more romantic. 

    Red dress, £320, Self Portrait

    Buy Self Portrait Dress Here

