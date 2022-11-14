Cop27 has finally discussed fashion’s impact on the climate – here’s everything we know
Cop27 has finally started tackling the messy business of decreasing the fashion industry’s impact.
As global stakeholders continue to gather in Sharm el Sheikh for the global Cop27 summit, few considered that attention would turn so quickly to the fashion industry.
Considered by several sources to be the second-most polluting industry after the oil and gas sector – every UK household, as a result of its clothing consumption, produces the equivalent emissions of driving a modern car for 6,000 miles – it’s no surprise that discussions quickly turned to fashion and its impact on the environment during the first week of the summit.
Among the events hosted to discuss the fashion industry were a trio of talks organised by the non-profit organisation Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), formerly the Copenhagen Fashion Summit. The talks were aimed at addressing how the fashion industry can become net positive, how it can reduce its carbon footprint and the actions needed to encourage and foster circular systems.
“There is a systemic problem in our economy that is not incentivising circularity and recycling to happen, and where we see policies that would highlight the social and environmental costs, then you’d have a level playing field where recycled materials can actually start to compete,” climate activist Lily Cole added at one of Cop27’s fashion discussions on circularity.
It’s also been announced at the global climate conference that a handful of brands, including H&M, Inditex (Zara’s parent company) and Kering, among many others, have vowed to purchase over half a million tonnes of low-carbon, low-footprint alternative fibres for fashion textiles and paper packaging.
“Innovative low-carbon solutions play a vital role to help us reduce our impact on climate and protect forests, so no ancient and endangered forests are put at risk to make fashion,” says Madelene Ericsson, environmental sustainability business expert at the H&M Group.
H&M Group also joined more than 50 global companies, whose combined annual revenues equate to almost US$900 billion (£763bn), in signing several open letters, one of which is aimed at showing their commitment to addressing climate change, not stalling it.
Images: Getty