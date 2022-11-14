As global stakeholders continue to gather in Sharm el Sheikh for the global Cop27 summit, few considered that attention would turn so quickly to the fashion industry.

Considered by several sources to be the second-most polluting industry after the oil and gas sector – every UK household, as a result of its clothing consumption, produces the equivalent emissions of driving a modern car for 6,000 miles – it’s no surprise that discussions quickly turned to fashion and its impact on the environment during the first week of the summit.