As the music began to ricochet throughout the disused distillery, and the models began to pound the concrete floor with a pulsating confidence, one thing became instantly clear at Baum und Pferdgarten’s Copenhagen Fashion Week show: reds, pinks, and whites have never looked quite so good.

The label’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, named Pursuing Polaris, nodded to its al fresco DNA. Insulating puffers and quilted salopettes made the case for fashion’s soon-to-be return to reds, a colour not seen, let alone championed, in the style sphere for years.