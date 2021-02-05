5 Scandi trends to try out from the Copenhagen Fashion Week autumn/winter 2021 digital shows
Showcasing autumn/winter 2021, Copenhagen Fashion Week has depicted the top trends you can actually wear already.
This season, though, bustling catwalks filled with eager guests were of course not allowed, so digital-only shows lead the way at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Making shows more accessible and interactive through social media for all, the innovative shows flooded Instagram feeds.
Although trends are no doubt a major talking point (wait until you see them), last year CPHFW pledged to be more eco-conscious, reducing its environmental footprint and creating the Sustainability Action Plan to ‘incur far-reaching and long-term change within the fashion industry.’ Teaming up with Zalando to implement this, the partnership began by presenting designer House of Dagmar with a Sustainability Award for its efforts towards the movement.
Here, we highlight the top trends to steal from the Scandi’s that you can style into your winter wardrobes already. Buckle up, and prepare to be wowed.
1. The waistcoat
Knitted waistcoats are key this season, for next winter, they’re getting a new look. Samsøe & Samsøe’s ‘Stillness’ collection went for loosely constructed tailored waistcoats – giving a nod to the 70s with matching skirts and layered turtleneck tops. The autumn/winter 2021 collection focused on nature with sunny shades mixed with neutrals and earthy tones, and it’s also 75.5% more sustainable than previous years.
Baum Und Pferdgarten also ticked off the trend with ‘The Lockdown Show’ modelled by members of the #BaumFamily on Instagram. Influencer Rawdah Mohamed wore the quilted, practical waistcoat over a dress and trousers ensemble – another mini trend seen throughout the shows.
2. Vinyl outerwear
High-shine vinyl was spotted all over the virtual runways at the likes of Holzweiler, Day Birger Et Mikkelsen, Stand Studio and Rotate. In glossy shades of tan, black and burgandy, whether you opt for a structured trench coat with rubber boots or a belted raincoat – this surprisingly practical, yet stylist trend is one that shines through every year.
Try vinyl the Scandi way with minimal, fuss-free styling, timeless accessories (we see that chain at Holzweiler) and cosy layering.
3. Go green
Not just green with its eco-conscious ethos, Copenhagen Fashion Week also saw nature’s shade take its stage. Forget muted, leafy tones, though, it’s all about zingy, zesty shades that’ll liven up any wintery wardrobe.
Ganni’s ‘Love Forever’ live performance featured musicians in the new autumn/winter 2021 collection. While the knitted vest, slouchy tailoring and brown leather were key, green stood out from the crown with roll-neck tops, midi skirts and even the brand’s iconic chunky Cheslea boots getting a neon overhaul.
When it came to Stand Studio’s presentation, it was all about texture. Faux fur, vinyl and fuzzy fabrics were key. The lime green look (seen above) can also be worn as separates to make this bright hue part of your everyday uniform.
4. Tonal layers
Layers, layers, layers – winter is all about getting cosy and CPHFW has shown how to do it right. Whether you choose milky latte or hot chocolate, the order of the day was all about warm tonal top-to-toe looks.
While Holzweiler made a case for the latte with creamy shirts layered over midi skirts and chunky boots, the By Malene Birger presentation picked both. Layering with lashings of silky fabrics mixed with knit and texture, the matchy-matchy look is going to be key this year across all seasons.
5. Clashing power prints
Putting classic prints to one side for a season, autumn/winter 2021 so far is all about power prints clashed to perfection. Stine Goya upped the ante with graphic animal prints, in different hues, teamed together in the form of puffer coats and leggings. The presentation also made a case for striped dressed being layered over floral high neck tops.
When it came to Baum Und Pferdgarten, the layered dress over high neck look was also seen with stripes, chain prints and logo patterns all being seen together. Pick ‘n’ mix outfits are a sure-fire way to achieve a sartorial lift.
Opening image: Baum Und Pferdgarten
Other images: courtesy of brands and Instagram