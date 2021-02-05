In the world of fashion, it’s always a step ahead. While we may be thinking about wearing spring/summer 2021 trends, the runway has other ideas. Designers are already starting to show us what’s ahead for next winter. Kicking off fashion month, Copenhagen is the first city – ahead of New York, London, Milan and Paris – to showcase autumn/winter 2021, with some of the coolest Scandinavian brands around.

This season, though, bustling catwalks filled with eager guests were of course not allowed, so digital-only shows lead the way at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Making shows more accessible and interactive through social media for all, the innovative shows flooded Instagram feeds.

Although trends are no doubt a major talking point (wait until you see them), last year CPHFW pledged to be more eco-conscious, reducing its environmental footprint and creating the Sustainability Action Plan to ‘incur far-reaching and long-term change within the fashion industry.’ Teaming up with Zalando to implement this, the partnership began by presenting designer House of Dagmar with a Sustainability Award for its efforts towards the movement.

Here, we highlight the top trends to steal from the Scandi’s that you can style into your winter wardrobes already. Buckle up, and prepare to be wowed.