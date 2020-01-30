Another point worth noting? Copenhagen Fashion Week recently launched a sustainability plan to help minimise negative environmental impact. During early 2019, the advisory board advocating environmentalist changes implemented a single-use plastic bottle ban.

Earlier this week, the fashion week announced they would be revamping the dynamics of the week, instead opting for a more sustainable future in a bid to reduce environmental damage. The CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Cecilie Thorsmark, released a statement further explaining the decision, stating: “All industry players – including fashion weeks – have to be accountable for their actions and be willing to change the way business is done. The timeframe for averting the devastating effects of climate change on the planet and people is less than a decade, and we’re already witnessing its catastrophic impacts today. Put simply, there can be no status quo.” The action plan, which will be in full effect until 2022, includes rules about the sole use of electric cars during the week, and further maintaining a relationship with responsible food and beverage suppliers.