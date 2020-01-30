5 Copenhagen Fashion Week street style trends we’re stealing immediately
Copenhagen Fashion Week has begun and these are the trends we can’t stop thinking about.
Each time Copenhagen Fashion Week rolls around, there’s just no harbouring our love for Scandi stylistic choices. Often innovative, boundary-pushing and sinfully cool, the fashion week need no introduction.
As per most seasons, there’s no shortage of colour or whimsical accessories. The streets are simultaneously rife with layback styling in the form of bucket hats and joggers, while indulging maximalist fiends with splashes of fruit pastel concoctions and ridiculously adorable accessories. Plus, it always sends us on a double-tapping spree, often leading us to swiftly commit a number of looks to our Pinterest board. Essentially, it sets precedent for the season ahead and allows us to fully start fashioning-up spring outfits guilt-free.
Another point worth noting? Copenhagen Fashion Week recently launched a sustainability plan to help minimise negative environmental impact. During early 2019, the advisory board advocating environmentalist changes implemented a single-use plastic bottle ban.
Earlier this week, the fashion week announced they would be revamping the dynamics of the week, instead opting for a more sustainable future in a bid to reduce environmental damage. The CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Cecilie Thorsmark, released a statement further explaining the decision, stating: “All industry players – including fashion weeks – have to be accountable for their actions and be willing to change the way business is done. The timeframe for averting the devastating effects of climate change on the planet and people is less than a decade, and we’re already witnessing its catastrophic impacts today. Put simply, there can be no status quo.” The action plan, which will be in full effect until 2022, includes rules about the sole use of electric cars during the week, and further maintaining a relationship with responsible food and beverage suppliers.
The start of Copenhagen Fashion Week is off to a greener start and, with that, we say here are a few of the best looks we spotted that we’ll be recycling ASAP.
Mid-length Boots
Street style maestros are flocking towards mid-length boots but with a small styling hack: tucked over trousers. In this case, Darja Barannik ticks off double trends with a large smattering of pistachio, too.
Fruit Salad Mixture
We’re a sucker for a blend of pastels. Here, the use of a frilly lace Peter Pan-inspired collar makes this already fun ensemble sinfully relevant. Plus, the Chanel brooch is the ultimate glamorous touch.
Boxy Leather Jackets
I mean, the jacket speaks for itself surely? Whether paired with a tiered hem dress or over a roll neck and jeans, you’re bound to get plenty of wear out of one of these buttery-soft beauties.
Pastel Accessories
Pastel hues are stirring up an influx of playful designs that we can’t wait to rock on cobbled streets. If you’re seriously partial to splashes of colour, go for a splash of tie-dye to really commit to the micro trend.
Two-tone Outerwear
This is a minimalist’s dream. Take cues from this show-goer and incorporate a smidgen of tonal colouring (perhaps starting with a statement coat), through a double effect. We’re also drooling over her angular heeled boots and gold accents.
Images: courtesy of Getty