Rixo just debuted its first sustainable denim collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week and it’s answered all of our denim dreams
London label Rixo has made its denim debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week with a 13-piece consciously crafted collection.
As Copenhagen Fashion Week draws to a steady close, there was still one surprise in store for we fashion lovers and it’s the stuff of denim dreams.
Beloved London label Rixo has debuted its first denim collection, which has woven its whimsical DNA into chic separates worthy of a spot in your wardrobe. But this isn’t just any denim launch: the best part of Rixo Denim is that the 13-piece capsule has been consciously crafted so as to reduce the brand’s footprint.
“We’ve been working on denim specifically for over two years to ensure the fit, quality and manufacturing processes and dying techniques were the best we could get,” the brand’s co-founder Orlagh McCloskey says of the launch.
According to Rixo, its denim collection uses 80% less water than standard procedures and will produce 60% fewer hazardous chemicals during washing, which is a decidedly positive step in the right direction given the data surrounding the energy required to craft denim.
Recent figures have suggested that it takes 1,800 gallons of water to grow enough cotton to produce just one pair of jeans, which has spurred a clutch of other brands to also dip their toes into the conscious denim pool, with Reformation and Levi’s among them.
The Copenhagen reveal of Rixo’s first denim collection follows on from its debut at the Danish city’s fashion week last year, where the brand virtually showcased its spring/summer collection for the first time.
The London label tapped Scandi cool girls Nicole Huisman, Hanna Stefansson and Teesh Rosa – just three of the international #HumansOfRixo community – to model and style the denim range.
Rixo Denim will launch in January 2022. Race you to the checkout.
Images: courtesy of Rixo.