“We’ve been working on denim specifically for over two years to ensure the fit, quality and manufacturing processes and dying techniques were the best we could get,” the brand’s co-founder Orlagh McCloskey says of the launch.

According to Rixo, its denim collection uses 80% less water than standard procedures and will produce 60% fewer hazardous chemicals during washing, which is a decidedly positive step in the right direction given the data surrounding the energy required to craft denim.

Recent figures have suggested that it takes 1,800 gallons of water to grow enough cotton to produce just one pair of jeans, which has spurred a clutch of other brands to also dip their toes into the conscious denim pool, with Reformation and Levi’s among them.