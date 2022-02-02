Copenhagen Fashion Week: let these IRL street style looks give you some much-needed outfit inspiration
Colour! Texture! Patterns! Copenhagen Fashion Week is back and the street style looks that are flooding the Danish city are serving up some serious style inspiration.
Of all of the cities that host fashion weeks, Copenhagen is the verified playground for all that want to experiment with their styles and have fun with their fashion.
Which isn’t to say that the Danish capital is short on *actual* trends, if anything, fashion’s stable of emergent trends of recent years can be traced back to Copenhagen. Stomper boots? They called it. Ganni? It’s their homegrown gem. XXL Peter Pan collars. They knew first.
And now, the city is finally back and hosting a hybrid physical-digital fashion week once more, and the city is awash with a bounty of stand-out street style looks that, if our estimations are anything to go by, will be everywhere in the not-so distant future.
This month’s display of fashion shows will be showcasing designer and brands’ autumn/winter 2022 collections, and on the schedule to unveil physical shows in the Danish city this week are Baum und Pferdgarten (one of the fashion world’s best-kept secrets), Samsøe & Samsøe and fashion favourite Saks Potts.
Get ready for some serious style inspiration from a clutch of the world’s finest dressers. You’re welcome.
