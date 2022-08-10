Of all of the style lessons worth noting, remembering by heart and weaving into your own summer wardrobe, there are few that will be as necessary as those spotted on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The bi-annual event, which takes place in the Danish capital, is back with a fully in-person event, which will include showcases from Ganni, Remain, Rotate and Norway’s best-kept fashion secret, Holzweiler, which shows in Copenhagen.

While the sartorial showcases on the runway tend to set trends, so too do the streets of the cities in which fashion weeks take place. The trend-setting credentials are highest however in Copenhagen, whose fashion crowd is arguably responsible for the renaissance of stomper boots, the establishment of varsity jackets as en vogue and the love-in with Havaianas. Naturally, this season in the Danish city is no exception and there have been style statements made across the board on Copenhagen Fashion Week’s first days of shows.