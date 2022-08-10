The street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022 is proving that summer fashion needn’t be boring
The streets of Copenhagen are awash with simple, straightforward and super-stylish summer wares, but one trouser style is reigning supreme.
Of all of the style lessons worth noting, remembering by heart and weaving into your own summer wardrobe, there are few that will be as necessary as those spotted on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week.
The bi-annual event, which takes place in the Danish capital, is back with a fully in-person event, which will include showcases from Ganni, Remain, Rotate and Norway’s best-kept fashion secret, Holzweiler, which shows in Copenhagen.
While the sartorial showcases on the runway tend to set trends, so too do the streets of the cities in which fashion weeks take place. The trend-setting credentials are highest however in Copenhagen, whose fashion crowd is arguably responsible for the renaissance of stomper boots, the establishment of varsity jackets as en vogue and the love-in with Havaianas. Naturally, this season in the Danish city is no exception and there have been style statements made across the board on Copenhagen Fashion Week’s first days of shows.
The Danish style sweethearts are revered for their no-fuss approach to fashion, and that’s been exhibited clearly. The trouser style that seems to have gained ubiquity so far this season is unsurprisingly the effortless XXL trouser, which has been spotted everywhere in the form of two-piece suits or worn alone with an equally as oversized top.
Unlike how many have adopted the style though, the Danish have co-opted the silhouette and made it cool by juxtaposing with chunky sandals, minimal flip flops and barely-there strappy sandals. The result? Effortless summer style that makes getting dressed in the warm weather decidedly more pain-free. These are a few of our favourite Copenhagen Fashion Week street style looks so far.
Images: courtesy of Getty.