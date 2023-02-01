How to dress for the cold, according to the Copenhagen style set

You don’t need to be a member of Mensa to know that it’s cold right now. In fact, it’s a level of cold that’s taken finger-numbing freezing to an entirely different level, particularly in the north of England, where I currently am.

If there’s anything more nail-biting than Baltic breezes, it’s wondering what to wear in said breezes without looking like a swaddled toddler. And who better to turn to for a sartorial nudge in the right direction than the Danish style set.

As Copenhagen Fashion Week gets underway today, with upcoming shows from the likes of Danish stalwarts Ganni, Remain, Rotate and Stine Goya, which will all showcase their autumn/winter 2023 collections, such style learnings are coming in thick and fast. Patterned winter coats! Statement accessories! Layers upon layers of snuggly layers! There’s no better place to mine for inspiration than the streets of any fashion week, but that’s particularly true of the Danish capital, which is responsible for our love of stomper boots, Ganni (just take all of our money) and a general pastel sorbet colour palette.