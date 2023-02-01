How to dress for the cold, according to the Copenhagen style set
Struggling to style out the cold snap? Copenhagen Fashion Week is back, and with it comes a whole raft of sartorial inspiration.
You don’t need to be a member of Mensa to know that it’s cold right now. In fact, it’s a level of cold that’s taken finger-numbing freezing to an entirely different level, particularly in the north of England, where I currently am.
If there’s anything more nail-biting than Baltic breezes, it’s wondering what to wear in said breezes without looking like a swaddled toddler. And who better to turn to for a sartorial nudge in the right direction than the Danish style set.
As Copenhagen Fashion Week gets underway today, with upcoming shows from the likes of Danish stalwarts Ganni, Remain, Rotate and Stine Goya, which will all showcase their autumn/winter 2023 collections, such style learnings are coming in thick and fast. Patterned winter coats! Statement accessories! Layers upon layers of snuggly layers! There’s no better place to mine for inspiration than the streets of any fashion week, but that’s particularly true of the Danish capital, which is responsible for our love of stomper boots, Ganni (just take all of our money) and a general pastel sorbet colour palette.
That’s precisely the reason we’ve rounded up the best street-style looks from the streets of Copenhagen – to give you a healthy dose of wintertime style inspiration. You can thank us later.
Chunky and colourful winter accessories are the perfect antidote to the grey weather.
Silver trousers are set to hit the big time later this year, and they’re perfect for adding a bit of personality to your winterwear.
Don’t reserve your favourite zesty shades for summer. Throw on a pair of tights with bright berry and tangerine shades to make a real winter splash.
Mint choc chip-coloured clothing is perfect for whimsical approach to wintry dressing.
If minimal palettes are your go-to, then keep it bare and inject personality with bold accessories.
The Danish style set are masters of smart and stylish layering. For a head-to-toe tonal look, opt for shades that are derived from the same colour family.
Colour clashing is key for winter too. To avoid looking like you got dressed in the dark, reach for tones that are similarly muted, which will help steer clear of any brash clashes.
Big news, sound the alarms: puffer gilets are stomping their way back to the fashion fore, thanks to the return and rise of gorpcore. Expect to see them everywhere soon.
Bright bursts of colour provide the perfect antidote to otherwise pared-back winter looks. Emerald greens are never a bad idea.
Images: Getty